Fiery Exchanges Expected As Fauci Goes Head-To-Head With GOP Panel
Lawmakers intend to grill the immunologist over record-keeping practices at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and other covid-related issues.
The New York Times:
Fauci To Face Grilling By Republican Committee On Covid Origins
Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the former government scientist both celebrated and despised for his work on Covid, is set to return to Capitol Hill on Monday for a reunion with some of his fiercest antagonists: members of a Republican-led House panel who accuse him of helping to set off the worst pandemic in a century. Republicans on the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic have spent 15 months rooting through emails, Slack messages and research proposals for evidence against Dr. Fauci. In half a million pages of documents and more than 100 hours of closed-door testimony, the panel has so far found nothing linking the 83-year-old immunologist to the beginnings of the Covid outbreak in China. (Mueller and Stolberg, 6/3)
The Washington Post:
Fauci’s Legacy Divides Two Doctors Leading Covid Investigation
As chairman of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic — the only panel in Congress solely devoted to probing a health crisis that left more than 1 million Americans dead — Ohio congressman Brad Wenstrup, a former combat surgeon, has led investigations into the origins of the virus as well as hearings on school shutdowns, vaccine mandates and possible side effects from coronavirus vaccines. He recruited another doctor — California congressman Raul Ruiz, an emergency medicine specialist — to serve as the panel’s top Democrat last year, promising they would be two physicians working together to get answers and accountability. (Diamond, 6/2)
The Hill:
What To Know About Anthony Fauci's Fiery Hearing With House GOP
His testimony comes on the heels of two highly contentious hearings before the subcommittee that raised questions over the level of oversight and conduct that went on in his agency. Here’s what to know ahead of what could be a testy hearing. (Choi, 6/2)