First Edition: March 28, 2024

KFF Health News: More Women Are Drinking Themselves Sick. The Biden Administration Is Concerned

When Karla Adkins looked in the rearview mirror of her car one morning nearly 10 years ago, she noticed the whites of her eyes had turned yellow. She was 36 at the time and working as a physician liaison for a hospital system on the South Carolina coast, where she helped build relationships among doctors. ... She understood that the yellowing of her eyes was evidence of jaundice. Even so, the prospect of being diagnosed with alcohol-related liver disease wasn’t her first concern. (Sausser, 3/28)

KFF Health News: California Is Expanding Insurance Access For Teenagers Seeking Therapy On Their Own

When she was in ninth grade, Fiona Lu fell into a depression. She had trouble adjusting to her new high school in Orange County, California, and felt so isolated and exhausted that she cried every morning. Lu wanted to get help, but her Medi-Cal plan wouldn’t cover therapy unless she had permission from a parent or guardian. Her mother — a single parent and an immigrant from China — worked long hours to provide for Fiona, her brother, and her grandmother. Finding time to explain to her mom what therapy was, and why she needed it, felt like too much of an obstacle. (Dembosky, 3/28)

Modern Healthcare: CMS Eases Medicaid, CHIP Enrollment And Renewal Under Final Rule

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued the final rule Wednesday designed to simplify enrollment and renewal of coverage in Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Program and Basic Health Program and end coverage interruptions. The Streamlining the Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Program, and Basic Health Program Application, Eligibility Determination, Enrollment, and Renewal Processes rule will standardize processes across states and apply consumer protections from the Affordable Care Act. (Desilva, 3/27)

Politico: The Effort To Keep ‘Site Neutral’ Alive

Insurers, unable to push through a top legislative priority in the latest spending bill, are already working on plan B — a lobbying blitz targeting lawmakers at home and in Washington. It’s an uphill climb and requires overcoming opposition from the powerful hospital industry and hesitation by its allies in Congress, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. But insurers, employers, unions and consumer groups are eyeing a possible year-end package as a vehicle for a policy that could save taxpayers billions. (Wilson, 3/27)

Axios: Republicans' Plan To Cut Medicaid Could Face Backlash

Former President Trump's recent promise not to cut entitlement programs is notably silent on Medicaid — but GOP ambitions for shrinking the safety-net health care program could risk backlash similar to the party's Obamacare repeal debacle. (Sullivan, 3/28)

Modern Healthcare: Inpatient Rehab Facilities To Receive Medicare Pay Bump For 2025

Inpatient rehabilitation facilities would receive a 2.8% pay bump for fiscal 2025 under a proposed rule announced Wednesday by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The proposal amounts to a $255 million increase for IRFs and reflects a $280 million increase from the update of the payment rate minus a $25 million cut to the proposed outlier threshold. (Eastabrook, 3/27)

Reuters: Unmasking The Hidden Dangers Of Health Care Marketing Arrangements

The Office of Inspector General (OIG) recently released Advisory Opinion 23-15, approving a consultant's request to offer gift card incentives to customers that referred its services to other health care providers. The consultant specifically provided optimization services which could, among other benefits, result in increased Medicare merit incentive payments for health care provider customers. (Whaley, 3/27)

Kansas City Star: Missouri Supreme Court Weighs Wrongful Death Claim Of Fetus

Missouri Department of Transportation employee Kaitlyn Anderson was six months pregnant when she was struck and killed by a driver in 2021 while doing road work. The 25-year-old’s fetus also died in the crash. Anderson’s death, and the death of her fetus, are now part of wrongful death case against the state agency and her supervisors that was considered by the Missouri Supreme Court on Wednesday. (Bayless, 3/28)

Stat: Abortion Pill Case Raises Question: Who Can Sue The FDA?

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito had a clear question at Tuesday’s arguments over the abortion pill mifepristone: If the doctors who brought that case can’t sue the FDA over a drug’s label, who can? And when? (Owermohle, 3/28)

The 19th: Why Some LGBTQ+ Groups Oppose The Current Kids Online Safety Act

When the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) was introduced in Congress two years ago, it set off alarm bells for many LGBTQ+ groups. The broad and vague bill that aimed to “protect children online” seemed like a censorship nightmare, empowering state attorneys general to determine what kind of content harms kids. The fears that KOSA would be used to shut down LGBTQ+ content were not unfounded. (Mithani, 3/27)

The Hill: Sacramento Declares Itself A Sanctuary City For Transgender People

The Sacramento City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a resolution declaring the California capital a sanctuary for transgender people. The resolution, which went into effect immediately, guarantees that none of the city’s resources — including staff time — are used to enforce laws passed in other states that restrict access to gender-affirming health care for transgender minors or adults. (Migdon, 3/27)

Reuters: Idaho Faces Skeptical Court In Fight Over Out-Of-State Abortion Referrals

A federal appeals court on Wednesday appeared unlikely to overturn an injunction blocking Idaho's Republican attorney general from prosecuting doctors who refer patients out of state to get an abortion. A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sitting in Seattle sharply questioned a lawyer with Attorney General Raul Labrador's office about whether his boss stood by a letter stating doctors could run afoul of the state's abortion ban if they made such referrals. (Raymond, 3/27)

Reuters: US Offers $10 Million Bounty For Info On 'Blackcat' Hackers Who Hit UnitedHealth

The U.S. State Department on Wednesday offered up to $10 million for information on the "Blackcat" ransomware gang who hit the UnitedHealth Group's tech unit and snarled insurance payments across America. "The ALPHV Blackcat ransomware-as-a-service group compromised computer networks of critical infrastructure sectors in the United States and worldwide," the department said in a statement announcing the reward offer. (3/27)

The Hill: Sanders Calls For Novo Nordisk To Slash Ozempic, Wegovy Prices

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) called on pharmaceutical manufacturer Novo Nordisk to slash prices for two of its drugs Wednesday, citing a new study on the costs to manufacture the medications. The research found that a weekly injection of semaglutide — which is the generic name for Ozempic — can be manufactured at a cost between $0.89 and $4.73 per month. (Sforza, 3/27)

Politico: Romney Leads Letter Questioning Marijuana Rescheduling

Loosening federal marijuana restrictions may put the U.S. out of compliance with international drug law, three Republican Senators argued in a letter to the Drug Enforcement Administration on Wednesday. "As members of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, we write to underscore the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) duty under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) to ensure compliance with the United States’ treaty obligations under the Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs (Single Convention)," reads the letter. (Fertig, 3/27)

Politico: Fulop Says He'd Target Hospital Monopolies, Horizon If Elected Governor

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop promised to scrutinize hospital “monopolies” and the state’s largest health insurer if he’s elected governor. Fulop, who is one of three declared Democratic candidates seeking to succeed Gov. Phil Murphy, presented his health care and human services agenda on Tuesday. The mayor’s proposals are part of a broader effort to define his candidacy as one based around issues. He's released white papers over several months on issues ranging from housing to transportation. (Han, 3/27)

Reuters: U.S. FDA Approves Akebia's Anemia Drug

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Akebia Therapeutics' (AKBA.O drug, vadadustat, to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis patients, the drugmaker said on Wednesday. The drug will be available under the brand name Vafseo, it added. The FDA had earlier declined to approve vadadustat - a Hypoxia-inducible factor–prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor - on safety concerns, as it posed an increased risk of blood clot formations and drug-induced injuries to the liver. (3/28)

CIDRAP: Strategy To Prevent Hospital-Onset C Diff Shows Mixed Results

A strategy designed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to prevent one of the leading causes of healthcare-associated infections in US hospitals was not associated with reduced incidence over time, researchers reported today in JAMA Network Open. ... But the study also found that the COVID-19 pandemic may have affected the results by preventing full implementation of measures included in the strategy. (Dall, 3/27)

The Hill: NTSB Chair: Hazmat Containers Breached During Bridge Collapse

The cargo ship that crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore was carrying dozens of hazardous material containers, some of which were breached during the collapse, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced Wednesday. NTSB chair Jennifer Homendy on Wednesday said the agency was able to obtain the cargo manifest of the ship, named Dali, which was on its way to Sri Lanka when it smashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore overnight Tuesday. (Nazzaro, 3/27)

CIDRAP: National Academies Report Says US Not Ready For Intentional, Accidental Smallpox Outbreak

With the bungled responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and a recent mpox outbreak still fresh in mind, a new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine highlights the United States' need to fortify its preparedness for a smallpox outbreak. ... Experts remain concerned that the United States wouldn't be able to marshal enough tests, vaccines, and treatments to contain an intentional or accidental release or natural resurgence—particularly amid evolving threats and technologies. (Van Beusekom, 3/27)

Newsweek: Older Americans Now Have Twice As Many STIs As A Decade Ago

Older Americans now have twice as many sexually transmitted infections (STI) when compared to a decade ago, a new study has found. New research to be presented in April at the pre-congress day at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases in Barcelona, Spain, will state the need for urgent ways to manage the rise in conditions such as gonorrhea, syphilis, and genital warts in the Baby Boomer generation. (White, 3/27)

Reuters: Common Livestock Feed Additive Poses Risks To Human Health, Lawsuit Says

Major food safety, environmental and animal rights groups have sued the U.S. Food and Drug Administration seeking to force it to reconsider approvals for a widely-used livestock growth drug they say is putting human health at risk and causing stress in farm animals prior to slaughter. The Center for Food Safety, the Center for Biological Diversity, the Animal Legal Defense Fund and others, filed the lawsuit in federal court in Washington, D.C., saying the FDA largely ignored two requests to review its approval for ractopamine. (Mindock, 3/27)

Newsweek: Neurodegenerative Disorders Linked To Higher Brain Acidity

Scientists have long suspected that our brain chemistry is responsible for many neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. However, there is a lot we still don't about the molecular mechanisms behind many of these disorders. ... In a new study, published in the journal eLife, a team of 131 researchers from over 100 different laboratories around the world have demonstrated that decreasing pH levels in the brain, or increased acidity, are a common feature of a diverse range of disorders, including depression, epilepsy and Alzheimer's. (Dewan, 3/27)

ScienceAlert: Scientists Discover Heightened Toxicity Risk For Children With Autism, ADHD

A study revealed there's a difference in how children with autism or ADHD clear the common plastic additive bisphenol A (BPA), compared to neurotypical children. ... Researchers from Rowan University and Rutgers University in the US ... found that kids with ASD and ADHD couldn't clear out BPA and another similar compound called Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) with as much efficiency as other kids, potentially leading to longer exposure to their toxic effects. (Nield, 3/28)

Stat: Gut Bacteria May Contribute To Kidney Autoimmunity, Study Finds

Right now, inside your digestive tract, there are trillions of bacteria, fungi, and viruses that form a tiny universe known as the gut microbiome. New research shows that certain bacteria can alter antibodies so much that they’re unrecognizable to the body’s defenses — potentially leading to immune friendly fire. (Gaffney, 3/27)

Stat: GLP-1 Drugs Linked To Increased Risk Of Post-Endoscopy Infection

Diabetes and obesity GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic, which can delay stomach emptying, have introduced a predicament for patients undergoing surgeries and endoscopies — the patients in some cases may still have food in their stomach even if they’ve fasted, raising concerns that they could accidentally breathe food into their lungs during the procedures. (Chen, 3/28)

ScienceAlert: Drinking Coffee Dramatically Lowers The Risk Of Bowel Cancer Coming Back

Coffee drinkers have a much lower risk of cancerous tumours re-growing in the bowels, according to new research. An observational study among 1,719 people in the Netherlands has found that patients with colorectal cancer who nurse at least two cups of joe a day are less likely to relapse in the future. Drinking a few cups a day also seemed to reduce their chances of an early death. (Cassella, 3/27)

Newsweek: HIV Cure Nearer With Way To 'Shock And Kill' Latent Virus

We might be a step closer to curing HIV, as researchers have developed a way to knock out a version of the virus lurking in the body. Using something called an HIV-like particle (HLP)—which are dead HIV particles containing HIV proteins that trigger an immune response in a patient—may help treat the disease, scientists from the University of Western Ontario's Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry and the U.K.'s University of Bristol reveal in a paper in the journal Emerging Microbes & Infections. (Thomson, 3/27)

CIDRAP: Meta-Analysis: Global COVID Reinfection Rate Less Than 1%, Depending On Variant, Country, Time

The global SARS-CoV-2 reinfection rate was just under 1% as of a year ago, with significant differences by variant, country, and time, according to a meta-analysis of 55 studies on more than 111,000 cases. Published in BMC Infectious Diseases, the meta-regression analysis by Sichuan University researchers in China included 46 cohort, 6 case-control, and 3 cross-sectional studies on COVID-19 reinfection rates up to March 2023. (Van Beusekom, 3/27)

CIDRAP: Swedish Study Suggests Link Between Long COVID And Severity Of Illness

The strongest link for developing long COVID was between severity of early illness and long COVID; 61% of those with long COVID had been hospitalized or had needed intensive care or noninvasive or mechanical ventilation. Use of mechanical ventilation during initial illness correlated with PCS (odds ratio [OR], 114.7; 95% confidence interval [CI], 105.1 to 125.3) compared with requiring no medical care during initial COVID-19. (Soucheray, 3/27)

Stat: Covid Silver Lining: Unprecedented Look At Human Immune System

While an increasingly anxious world watched a new coronavirus spread across the globe in early 2020, veteran immunologist Rafi Ahmed quickly grasped that his field was about to experience something truly extraordinary. His former student Ali Ellebedy was gnawed by frustration as Covid shutdowns stalled his influenza research; it took until the summer, when mass vaccination planning hit his radar, before the same realization kicked in. (Branswell, 3/28)

The New York Times: Life-Saving ECPR V CPR: What To Know

CPR stands for cardiopulmonary resuscitation. When a person collapses and is found to have no pulse, bystanders carry out CPR by doing chest compressions while waiting for professional help to arrive. ... But now a small number of hospitals are trying a new approach. Patients who are in cardiac arrest ... can be connected to an ECMO machine, which then takes over the work of their heart and lungs. When this high-tech treatment is used during cardiac arrest, the intervention is called ECPR. (Ouyanf, 3/27)

Politico: AI's Not Ready For Depression Diagnoses

How we write our social media posts might reveal whether we’re depressed or anxious. But research methods for finding signs of depression in text don’t work across racial groups, according to a new report funded by the National Institutes of Health. The study is part of an effort by the agency to root out health misinformation among populations that experience higher averages of preventable disease. (Reader, Shumaker and Paun, 3/27)

Reuters: UnitedHealth Group Paid Over $3.3 Bln To Care Providers Hit By Cyberattacks

U.S. insurer UnitedHealth Group (UNH.N) on Wednesday said it has advanced more than $3.3 billion so far to care providers impacted by a cyberattack last month on insurance claims system Change Healthcare. UnitedHealth said it has paid more than 40% of that total to so-called safety net hospitals and federally qualified health centers serving high-risk patients and communities. (3/28)

Reuters: J&J Can Contest Evidence Linking Its Talc To Cancer, US Judge Rules

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N), opens new tab will get a new chance to contest the scientific evidence linking talc to ovarian cancer, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday, potentially disrupting more than 53,000 lawsuits the company is now facing over its talc products. In a brief written order, U.S. District Judge Michael Shipp in Trenton, New Jersey, who is overseeing the lawsuits that have been consolidated in his court, said recent changes in the law and new scientific evidence require a fresh review of the evidence that linked J&J products to ovarian cancer. (Knauth, 3/27)

Reuters: Moderna Secures $750 Million From Blackstone Life Sciences To Develop Flu Shots

Moderna (MRNA.O) on Wednesday said Blackstone's (BX.N life sciences arm would offer $750 million to help fund development of its flu vaccines, bolstering the company's efforts to advance multiple vaccines in the face of a steep decline in sales of its COVID-19 shots.Moderna is developing several new vaccines, including for cancer and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), resulting in high research and development spending. (Leo and S K, 3/27)

Modern Healthcare: Tenet Healthcare Completes Sale Of 4 Hospitals To UCI Health

University of California Irvine's health system said Wednesday it has completed its acquisition of four Tenet Healthcare hospitals and their affiliated outpatient locations in Southern California in an $800 million deal. The deal comprises Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, and Placentia-Linda Hospital, which are now part of Orange, California-based UCI Health. (Desilva, 3/27)

AP: Steward Health Care Strikes Deal To Sell Its Nationwide Physician Network To Optum

Financially embattled hospital operator Steward Health Care has struck a deal to sell its nationwide physician network to Optum, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group, as it works to stabilize its finances. The move comes as Gov. Maura Healey has said state monitors are keeping eye on the nine health care facilities operated by Steward Health Care in Massachusetts, including hospitals in some of the state’s poorer communities. The Dallas-based company operates more than 30 hospitals nationwide. (LeBlanc, 3/27)

Modern Healthcare: Kaiser Permanente Expands PACE Nationally With Joint Venture

Kaiser Permanente and healthcare investment firm Town Hall Ventures announced a joint venture, Habitat Health, on Wednesday that will provide integrated home and center-based healthcare services to low-income older adults across the country. Habitat Health will provide services through the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, a Medicare and Medicaid-funded care model. Executives from both organizations would not disclose financial details of the for-profit company, which will open its first two PACE programs in Los Angeles and Sacramento, California, in 2025. (Eastabrook, 3/27)

AP: West Virginia Gov. Justice Vetoes Bill That Would Have Loosened School Vaccine Policies

Republican Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday broke with West Virginia’s GOP-majority Legislature to veto a bill that would have loosened one of the country’s strictest school vaccination policies. West Virginia is only one of a handful of states in the U.S. that offers only medical exemptions to vaccine requirements. ... The governor said ... he had to defer to the licensed medical professionals who “overwhelmingly” spoke out in opposition to the legislation. (Willingham, 3/28)

AP: Being HIV-Positive Will No Longer Automatically Disqualify Police Candidates In Tennessee City

Having HIV will no longer automatically disqualify someone from serving as a Metropolitan Nashville Police Officer, the Tennessee city agreed in a legal settlement on Friday. The agreement settles a federal discrimination lawsuit filed last year by a former Memphis police officer of the year. The officer, who filed under the pseudonym John Doe, said Nashville police rescinded a job offer in 2020 upon learning that he had HIV. (Loller, 3/27)

Politico: Why Portland Failed Where Portugal Succeeded In Decriminalizing Drugs

America’s first experiment in treating hard drugs as a public health problem, rather than one for the police, looks like it’s about to end. The Oregon Legislature has voted to repeal the state's three-year-old law decriminalizing drug possession for personal use this month, joining cities from San Francisco to Washington, D.C., that are adopting new tough-on-drugs policies. Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek is expected to sign the bill, passed after a surge in fatal overdoses and public drug use, in the coming days. (Paun and Herbández-Morales, 3/27)

