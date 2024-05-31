First Edition: May 31, 2024

Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations.

KFF Health News: After Grilling An NIH Scientist Over Covid Emails, Congress Turns To Anthony Fauci

Former National Institutes of Health official Anthony Fauci has faced many hostile questions from members of Congress, but when he appears before a House panel on Monday, he’ll have something new to answer for: a trove of incendiary emails written by one of his closest advisers. In the emails, David Morens, a career federal scientist now on administrative leave, described deleting messages and using a personal email account to evade disclosure of correspondence under the Freedom of Information Act. (Hilzenrath, 5/31)

KFF Health News: The Chicken And Egg Problem Of Fighting Another Flu Pandemic

Even a peep of news about a new flu pandemic is enough to set scientists clucking about eggs. They worried about them in 2005, and in 2009, and they’re worrying now. That’s because millions of fertilized hen eggs are still the main ingredient in making vaccines that, hopefully, will protect people against the outbreak of a new flu strain. “It’s almost comical to be using a 1940s technology for a 21st-century pandemic,” said Rick Bright, who led the Health and Human Services Department’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) during the Trump administration. (Allen, 5/31)

KFF Health News' 'What The Health?' Podcast: Waiting For SCOTUS

June means it’s time for the Supreme Court to render rulings on the biggest and most controversial cases of the term. This year, the court has two significant abortion-related cases: one involving the abortion pill mifepristone and the other regarding the conflict between a federal emergency care law and Idaho’s near-total abortion ban. (5/29)

Stat: A Third U.S. Farmworker Infected With Bird Flu Is The First To Experience Respiratory Symptoms

A third human case of H5 bird flu tied to the ongoing U.S. outbreak in cattle has been detected in a farmworker in Michigan, state health authorities confirmed on Thursday. The unnamed individual worked on a dairy farm and was in close contact with infected cows, the state health department said in a statement. The farm involved is different from the one where an earlier human case was detected last week. (Branswell, 5/30)

Reuters: US Allows Bulk Milk Testing For Bird Flu Before Cattle Transport

U.S. farmers will be able to test bulk supplies of milk from their dairy cows for bird flu rather than milk from individual cows before gaining approval to ship them across state lines, the Agriculture Department said on Thursday, in a move aimed at expanding testing. The change shows how government officials are trying to contain the disease while minimizing economic damage to farmers after the bird flu virus spread to cows and three dairy workers since late March. But some veterinarians warn the bulk tests may be insufficient. (Polansek, 5/30)

Los Angeles Times: Are Our Dogs And Cats Flying Under The Bird Flu Radar?

When researchers talk about their biggest bird flu fears, one that typically comes up involves an animal — like a pig — becoming simultaneously infected with an avian and a human flu. This creature, now a viral mixing vessel, provides the medium for a superbug to develop — one that takes the killer genes from the bird flu and combines it with the human variety’s knack for easy infection. So far, domestic poultry and dairy cows have proved to be imperfect vessels. So too have the more than 48 other mammal species that have become infected by eating infected birds and then died. But researchers say there is one population of animal floating under the radar: Pets. (Rust, 5/30)

Bloomberg: Covid’s Aftereffects Can Last More Than Three Years, Study Finds

Covid’s aftereffects may reverberate for more than three years, often causing lingering pulmonary and gastrointestinal symptoms, according to a large study of US veterans. Although the risks for heart attack, blood clots, muscle weakness and a slew of other health problems abate over time, many patients remain in worse shape, especially those who’ve been hospitalized, researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care system said. (Gale, 5/30)

Stat: NIH Documents Show Early Flaws Of $1.6 Billion Long Covid Program

More than three years ago, the National Institutes of Health launched a $1 billion-plus initiative to find the root causes and potential treatments for long Covid, the chronic disease that has quickly changed the lives of millions of Americans. But a lack of visible progress from the initiative, called RECOVER, has drawn months of criticism from patient advocates, researchers, and lawmakers, including at a Senate hearing last week on the NIH’s budget. (Ladyzhets, 5/31)

CIDRAP: Current COVID Boosters Offer Good Protection Against Severe Outcomes But Less So Against JN.1

The current COVID-19 boosters targeting the Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant are still offering solid protection against infection, hospitalizations, and death, but are somewhat limited in efficacy against illnesses caused by the JN.1 subvariant, now the dominant strain in the United States, according to a research letter yesterday in the New England Journal of Medicine. (Soucheray, 5/30)

CIDRAP: WHO Launches Dengue Dashboard As Global Threat Remains High

The global dengue burden has increased substantially over the past 5 years, and in 2024 so far, more than 7.6 million cases have been reported, which includes 16,000 severe infections and more than 3,000 deaths, the World Health Organization (WHO) said today. To strengthen global tracking, the WHO has launched a new dashboard. So far, it has data from 103 countries. All regions except Europe have reported locally acquired cases this year. (Schnirring, 5/30)

Reuters: WHO Emergencies Team Faces Funding Crunch As Health Crises Multiply

The World Health Organization's emergencies department is facing “existential threats” as multiplying health crises have left it so short of cash that it needed emergency funds to pay staff salaries at the end of last year, an independent report said. It will likely have to ask for funding again to cover salaries up to June, the document, released ahead of the WHO’s annual meeting in Geneva this week, said. (Rigby, 5/30)

Reuters: U.S. FDA Set To Reorganize Its Food Division Starting October

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Thursday it plans to restructure its food division starting in October helping it to oversee human food supply chains and agricultural products more efficiently. The regulatory body had come under fire over its slow response to the infant formula shortage in 2022. (5/30)

Fox Business: Infant Formula Recalled For Not Complying With FDA Regulations

Crecelac and Farmalac-branded infant formula is being recalled after being placed on shelves without proper evaluation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA notified the company after realizing Dairy Manufacturers didn't submit the required pre-market notification. "Parents and caregivers should understand that the products have not been evaluated by FDA to determine whether they meet U.S. food safety and nutritional standards," the recall notice read. (Genovese, 5/28)

Missouri Independent: U.S. House Speaker Scraps Proposal To Extend Radiation Compensation Bill

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson’s office on Wednesday scrapped a proposal to extend a compensation program for victims of radiation exposure without expanding it to thousands of Americans across nine states. In a statement that came less than four hours after Johnson’s office said a proposal to expand the program was too expensive, a spokesperson said Republican leadership had decided not to bring the bill up for a vote next week. The statement said the decision came after discussions with U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, a Republican from the St. Louis suburbs. (Kite, 5/31)

Reuters: US Senator Warren Pushes To Cement Pharmaceutical Patent Seizure Policy

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren and another Democratic lawmaker on Thursday said they had sent a letter urging the Department of Commerce to finalize its policy on when the government can seize patents on drugs and other products whose research it funded. The Biden administration in December announced it was setting a new policy that would allow it to seize patents for technologies developed with government funding if it believed their prices were too high. (Wingrove, 5/30)

Stat: Many Docs Who Tweeted Product Endorsements Also Took Money From Manufacturers, Analysis Shows

Most physicians who endorsed a prescription drug or medical device on X — formerly known as Twitter — also received payments from the manufacturers of these products, according to a new analysis that highlights ongoing concerns about financial ties between doctors and industry. (Silverman, 5/30)

Stat: Novartis Sues Maryland Over Contract Pharmacies In Drug Discount Program

Novartis has filed a lawsuit seeking to block a Maryland law that requires the company to ship its medicines to any pharmacy working with hospitals participating in a controversial U.S. government drug discount program. (Silverman, 5/30)

Reuters: Wegovy Maker Novo Nordisk Sues Nine Spas, Clinics And Pharmacies Over Copycat Drugs

Novo Nordisk said on Thursday it had sued nine more medical spas, wellness clinics and pharmacies in the U.S. for selling products claiming to contain semaglutide, the key ingredient in its popular weight-loss drug Wegovy. The Danish drugmaker has now filed 21 lawsuits since June over the sale of copycat versions of semaglutide. Five sellers have been barred from selling their disputed products. One lawsuit has been amended after samples it tested were found to be as much as 33% impure. (Wingrove, 5/30)

CNBC: Half Of Workers May Struggle To Get Obesity Drug Insurance Coverage

Companies are increasing access to new blockbuster weight-loss drugs for employees, but size of employer may make a big difference in early access. Small businesses and their workers are often stuck between a rock and a hard place when it comes to this burgeoning health insurance coverage market. (Munk, 5/30)

Side Effects Public Media: Abortion Numbers Grow As Telehealth And Shield Laws Increase Access

A new analysis of national abortion estimates found the number of abortions in 2023 increased slightly compared to the year prior. Telehealth abortions coupled with a number of states passing laws to protect clinicians are likely behind that trend. Still, in some states with restrictions or bans abortions dropped from several hundred to flatlining, sometimes reaching zero, by the end of last year. (Yousry, 5/30)

The New York Times: How Republicans In Key Senate Races Are Flip-Flopping On Abortion

Republican candidates in all eight of the country’s most competitive Senate races have changed their approach on the issue of abortion, softening their rhetoric, shifting their positions and, in at least one case, embracing policies championed by Democrats. From Michigan to Maryland, Republicans are trying to repackage their views to defang an issue that has hurt their party at the ballot box since the Supreme Court overturned federal abortion rights. While the pivot is endemic across races in swing states, the most striking shifts have come from candidates who unsuccessfully ran for the Senate just two years ago in their home states, with abortion views that sounded very different. (Bidgood and Lerer, 5/30)

Los Angeles Times: The Newest Election Battlefield For Abortion: State Supreme Courts

As presidential candidates and state legislators campaign over the future of abortion in America, elections for the third branch of government have largely escaped scrutiny on the issue. Until now. Since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, elections for state supreme court justices have become a new political frontier in the abortion fight, with interest groups pouring unusual amounts of money into typically little-known races. (Pinho, 5/30)

New Hampshire Public Radio: As It Considers A Merger, Catholic Medical Center Faces Questions About Religious Identity And Abortion

With Catholic Medical Center moving closer to a merger with for-profit company HCA Healthcare, some members of the public pressed for assurances that the hospital would preserve its religious identity – and particularly its opposition to abortion – during a public forum in Manchester this week. (Cuno-Booth, 5/31)

The Hill: Majority Of Men Of Color Support Protecting Abortion Access: Poll

A new poll shows that men of color overwhelmingly support legal abortion. Eighty-eight percent of Black men support total legal abortion, according to a new poll from All* In Action Fund and HIT Strategies. Support is slightly lower among Asian American men at 83 percent, and among Latino men, 81 percent of whom support abortion. (Daniels, 5/30)

The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer: University Hospitals Cuts Pay For 350 Higher-Paid Nurses Amid Budget Issues

More than 300 University Hospital nurses are facing pay cuts as the health system makes post-pandemic staffing adjustments and tries to fix two years of budget shortfalls. The change, announced in a recent memo, affects 350 Enterprise Staffing Services nurses working in the surgical, emergency department, intensive care and other departments, the memo said. (Washington, 5/30)

Philadelphia Inquirer: Fox Chase Nurses And Techs Approve First Union Contracts

Nurses and technical specialists at the Fox Chase Cancer Center have voted to approve their first union contracts, averting a five-day strike that was scheduled to begin next week. The contracts include wage increases, paid parental leave, and the hospital’s commitment to improve staffing levels of both nurses and techs, according to the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals, which represents the workers at the Temple Health-owned cancer specialty hospital. (Gutman, 5/30)

St. Louis Post-Dispatch: SSM Expands Its Wentzville ER As Hospitals Chase Westward Growth

SSM Health has doubled the capacity of its emergency room in Wentzville, a move to improve safety and ramp up medical services in a growing county. The project at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Wentzville gives ER staff separate areas to care for behavioral health and general medical patients, said hospital President Jake Brooks. And it gives the hospital a much-needed boost in capacity in one of the fastest-growing parts of the state. (Merrilees, 5/30)

Military.com: Watchdog Investigation Of Pentagon Traumatic Brain Injury Efforts Requested By 22 Lawmakers

A large, bipartisan group of lawmakers say they have concerns over how the Pentagon is tracking traumatic brain injuries among troops and whether it's taking the issue seriously -- and they want a government watchdog to look into it. In a letter shared exclusively with Military.com, 22 members of Congress, led by Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, are asking the Government Accountability Office to review the Pentagon's efforts to identify, prevent and treat traumatic brain injuries related to service members' exposure to blast overpressure, the term used to describe the concussive effect of munitions. (Toropin, 5/30)

The New York Times: PTSD Has Surged Among College Students

Post-traumatic stress disorder diagnoses among college students more than doubled between 2017 and 2022, climbing most sharply as the coronavirus pandemic shut down campuses and upended young adults’ lives, according to new research published on Thursday. The prevalence of PTSD rose to 7.5 percent from 3.4 percent during that period, according to the findings. Researchers analyzed responses from more than 390,000 participants in the Healthy Minds Study, an annual web-based survey. (Barry, 5/30)

Stat: Opioid Addiction Treatment Policy Shifts Away From Drug Abstinence

For as long as the federal government has worked to support substance use treatment, it has operated on a simple premise: Addiction medicine’s objective is to help people using drugs stop — completely and forever. But with over 100,000 Americans dying of drug overdose each year, the Biden administration appears to be changing its tack. (Facher, 5/31)

Axios: U.S. Drug Addiction Crisis Affects Tens Of Millions Of Lives

Everyone knows the country's addiction crisis is bad, but even the direst headlines just barely scratch the surface. We spend a lot of time talking about drug overdose deaths, which each year are nearly double the number of Americans killed in the Vietnam War. But overdose deaths are only one measure of the drug epidemic's severity — and even the formal toll doesn't capture the true extent of drugs' lethal power, experts say. (Owens, 5/31)

Chicago Tribune: Chicago's Public Health Department Declares Measles Outbreak Over

The city Department of Public Health is officially declaring the end of the measles outbreak that began in March and primarily affected migrants in a shelter on the Lower West Side, according to a report released by the department Thursday. In total, there were 64 measles cases during March and April. (Salzman, 5/30)

Wyoming Public Radio: Of 10 Farm States, Wyoming Is Most Reliant On Federal Government For Healthcare

Wyoming has the third highest healthcare costs in the nation because of how far medical supplies have to travel, the high turnover rate of providers and the aging population, among other things. But Wyomingites are keeping costs down by getting advanced premium tax credits from the Affordable Care Act. The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation recently found that enrolling in the marketplace got Wyomingites’ premiums down from $937 a month to $118. (Edwards, 5/30)

Central Florida Public Media: PACE Center To Bring ‘Gold Standard’ Of Care For Some Central Florida Seniors

The Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) has opened a facility in Orlando, where it will provide older people dual-enrolled in Medicare and Medicaid with coordinated, comprehensive health care and more. A grand opening was held Wednesday at the InnovAge PACE center in Orlando. (Byrnes, 5/30)

CNN: New Study Points To Possible Link Between Tattoos And Lymphoma, But Experts Say Much More Research Is Needed

A Swedish study has found a potential link between tattoos and a type of cancer called malignant lymphoma, but it ultimately calls for more research on the topic, and cancer experts say the possible link is overblown. (Christensen, 5/30)

The Guardian: Patients In England To Be Offered Trials For World-First Cancer Vaccine

Thousands of patients in England are to be fast-tracked into groundbreaking trials of personalized cancer vaccines in a revolutionary world-first NHS “matchmaking” scheme to save lives. The gamechanging jabs, which aim to provide a permanent cure, are custom-built for each patient in just a few weeks. They are tailored to the individual’s tumors and work by telling their body to hunt and kill any cancer cells and prevent the disease from coming back. (Gregory, 5/30)

