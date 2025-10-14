First Edition: Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025

KFF Health News: California’s Health Insurance Marketplace Braces For Chaos As Shutdown Persists

California this week plans to notify Affordable Care Act marketplace enrollees that their costs could rise sharply next year unless Congress extends subsidies to help people buy health insurance. Health care analysts say the nation’s uninsured population will rise significantly if federal lawmakers do not agree to renew covid-era tax credits, which Congress authorized in 2021 to supplement ACA subsidies. (Wolfson, 10/14)

KFF Health News: Why Brittle Bones Aren’t Just A Woman’s Problem

Ronald Klein was biking around his neighborhood in North Wales, Pennsylvania, in 2006 and tried to jump a curb. “But I was going too slow — I didn’t have enough momentum,” he recalled. As the bike toppled, he thrust out his left arm to break the fall. It didn’t seem like a serious accident, yet “I couldn’t get up,” he said. (Span, 10/14)

KFF Health News: Listen: Green Goodbyes: Choosing An Eco-Friendly Burial

Green burials are gaining popularity as an affordable, eco-friendly alternative to traditional funerals. They avoid toxic embalming chemicals, steel caskets, and concrete vaults, letting a body naturally decompose. Methods range from the elaborate — like “human composting” and water cremation — to a simple pine box. (Span, 10/14)

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

AP: Federal Health Workers Targeted In Weekend Firings

Hundreds of federal employees working on mental health services, disease outbreaks and disaster preparedness were among those hit by the Trump administration’s mass firings over the weekend, current and laid-off workers said Monday, as the administration aimed to pressure Democratic lawmakers to give in and end the nearly two-week-long government shutdown. (Swenson and Aleccia, 10/14)

The Washington Post: Hundreds Of CDC Layoffs Reversed, But Biodefense Staff At ASPR Hit

Dozens of fired staff members at the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, a federal health agency, included individuals with top-secret clearance who work with intelligence agencies on biodefense issues such as pandemics and weaponized pathogens, said a former Department of Health and Human Services official who has been in contact with those dismissed. (Sun and Winfield Cunningham, 10/13)

AP: Speaker Warns Government Shutdown Could Be Longest Ever

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson predicted Monday the federal government shutdown may become the longest in history, saying he “won’t negotiate” with Democrats until they hit pause on their health care demands and reopen. Standing alone at the Capitol on the 13th day of the shutdown, the speaker said he was unaware of the details of the thousands of federal workers being fired by the Trump administration. It’s a highly unusual mass layoff widely seen as way to seize on the shutdown to reduce the scope of government. Vice President JD Vance has warned of “painful” cuts ahead, even as employee unions sue. “We’re barreling toward one of the longest shutdowns in American history,” Johnson of Louisiana said. (Mascaro, 10/14)

Modern Healthcare: Where An ACA Subsidies Deal To End The Government Shutdown Stands

Congress remains far from a deal to reopen the government but some rank-and-file members have begun to discuss what an extension of the expiring tax credits in health insurance exchange plans could look like. To be sure, the prospects of any deal or negotiation are slim at the moment. Most Senate Democrats and one Republican have voted seven times against a Republican bill to fund the government through Nov. 21. A Democratic alternative, which would fund the government through October, extend enhanced tax credits under the Affordable Care Act that expire this year and repeal Medicaid cuts, has only won Democratic support. (McAuliff, 10/13)

The Hill: Speaker Mike Johnson Discusses Healthcare Premiums With Marjorie Taylor Greene

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said Sunday that he and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) had a “thoughtful conversation” in recent days regarding the latter’s concerns over health care premiums. During an interview with Shannon Bream on Fox News Sunday, Johnson said he told Greene that “there are many Republicans in Congress that have been working around the clock on this.” (Rego, 10/12)

The Hill: JD Vance Says Affordable Care Act Subsidies Encourage Insurance Fraud, Waste

Vice President Vance said Sunday that subsidies offered under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) fuel waste and fraud in the insurance industry, as Republicans refuse Democratic demands to extend the tax credits ahead of open enrollment next month. “The tax credits go to some people deservedly. And we think the tax credits actually go to a lot of waste and fraud within the insurance industry. So we want to make sure that the tax credits go to the people who need them,” Vance told Margaret Brennan on CBS News’s “Face the Nation.” (Rego, 10/13)

The Hill: Sen. Kelly Rejects GOP's Year-End Vote On ACA Subsidies

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) said on Sunday that a hypothetical commitment from Republicans to hold a vote by the end of the year on extending health care subsidies would not be sufficient to secure Democratic support for the GOP proposal to reopen the government. Kelly, in an interview on NBC News’s “Meet the Press,” called for a “real negotiation” and solution to the expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies that are expected to increase health insurance premiums for millions of Americans. (Fortinsky, 10/12)

FUNDING FREEZE AND DEI

ProPublica: Education Dept. Reverses Decision To Halt Funds For Deafblind Student Programs

Following public outcry, the U.S. Department of Education has restored funding for students who have both hearing and vision loss, about a month after cutting it. But rather than sending the money directly to the four programs that are part of a national network helping students who are deaf and blind, a condition known as deafblindness, the department has instead rerouted the grants to a different organization that will provide funding for those vulnerable students. (Cohen and Smith Richards, 10/13)

AUTISM

The Hill: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Accuses Media Of Distorting Circumcision Remarks

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed Friday that “mainstream media” had mischaracterized his remarks about circumcision and autism rates, doubling down on the Trump administration’s assertion that Tylenol could be a potential cause of the neurological and developmental disorder. In a Cabinet meeting Thursday, President Trump reiterated his personal belief that pregnant women and newborn infants shouldn’t be given acetaminophen, the active ingredient in over-the-counter Tylenol. (Choi, 10/10)

CBS News: RFK Jr. Suggests Circumcision Is Linked To Autism. Here's What Experts Say

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suggested there may be a link between autism and circumcision while reasserting the unproven theory that Tylenol causes the disorder — and medical experts are pushing back against the claims. "There's two studies that show children who are circumcised early have double the rate of autism. It's highly likely because they are given Tylenol," Kennedy stated during a Cabinet meeting on Thursday. (Moniuszko, 10/10)

Politico: RFK Jr.’s Got Advice For Pregnant Women. There’s Limited Data To Support It

The uproar over the Trump administration’s efforts to discourage pregnant women from taking Tylenol is highlighting a bigger problem: There has never been adequate data on the safety and effectiveness of many drugs during pregnancy, and that data became even harder to gather after the fall of Roe v. Wade. Medical experts and women’s health advocates warn that state abortion bans are exacerbating longstanding barriers to including women of reproductive age in drug trials and other health studies, as both scientists and participating women could face new legal consequences if a drug harms a fetus. (Ollstein, 10/11)

The Wall Street Journal: Pregnant Women On How They Feel About Taking Tylenol Now

Nikki Bruner had generally avoided taking medication during pregnancy, but if other remedies didn’t sufficiently treat a severe headache, the first-time mother had no qualms about taking Tylenol. Then President Trump warned that doing so could cause autism. “I appreciated the inquiry into it,” said Bruner, who works for a startup. “But the other reaction was: OK, what’s the actual science here?” (Siddiqui, 10/13)

TARIFFS AND DRUG PRICES

The New York Times: Trump Cuts A Deal With AstraZeneca To Lower Drug Prices

President Trump on Friday announced a deal with the British drugmaker AstraZeneca to lower drug prices, his second pact with a major pharmaceutical company in an effort to make prescription drugs more affordable. Under the deal, AstraZeneca agreed to sell its drugs to Medicaid, the health insurance program for lower-income Americans, at about the same prices that it offers to wealthy countries in Europe. (Robbins and Sanger-Katz, 10/10)

PRESIDENTIAL HEALTH

Bloomberg: Trump’s Doctor Says Health ‘Exceptional’ After Walter Reed Visit

President Donald Trump underwent what his physician described as a “scheduled, follow-up evaluation” at Walter Reed Medical Center, amid fresh questions about the 79-year-old leader’s health. Sean Barbabella, a US Navy captain and physician to the president, pronounced him in “excellent overall health,” according to a one-page summary memo released by the White House. Trump, he said, can “maintain a demanding daily schedule without restriction.” (Lucey and Dlouhy, 10/11)

CBS News: Former President Joe Biden Undergoing Radiation Therapy For Prostate Cancer, Spokesperson Says

Former President Joe Biden is undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment as part of a treatment plan for prostate cancer, a spokesperson told CBS News. A person close to Biden tells CBS News the former president is doing well and responding to treatment. Another person familiar with Biden's treatment said it began "a few weeks ago and it continues." He is being treated in Philadelphia. (Breen, 10/11)

HEALTH CARE INDUSTRY

Becker's Hospital Review: Tens Of Thousands Of Kaiser Workers To Begin Strike: 7 Things To Know

Tens of thousands of Kaiser Permanente workers across multiple states are set for a five-day strike Oct. 14. Seven things to know: 1. The strike involves several member locals of the Alliance of Health Care Unions, a federation of 23 union locals representing 62,000 employees. A spokesperson for Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser told Becker’s that about 43,000 workers represented by unions currently in negotiations are eligible to participate in the strike. (Gooch, 10/13)

San Francisco Chronicle: Kaiser Calls Historic Strike ‘Unnecessary And Disruptive’

Kaiser Permanente on Monday criticized a looming five-day strike by tens of thousands of nurses and health professionals, calling the action “unnecessary and disruptive.” In a statement, the company said “a generous offer is on the table” as members of the United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals prepare for a historic walkout Tuesday across California, Oregon and Hawaii. (Vaziri, 10/13)

Modern Healthcare: Humana Pulls Medicare Part D Plans From Brokerage Portals

Humana is taking another step to limit its exposure to the volatile Medicare market. The health insurance company will remove all of its Medicare Part D prescription drug plans from enrollment portals for brokers and other third-party marketers on Nov. 9, it announced Friday. (DeSilva, 10/10)

Modern Healthcare: Medicare Advantage Ratings 2026: Winners And Losers

The average Medicare Advantage star rating barely changed for 2026. But some health insurance companies experienced big shake-ups. National for-profit insurers generally improved their performance, while several regional nonprofit insurers’ ratings declined. Among the 18 top-rated Medicare Advantage insurers, just two are nonprofit companies. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released the data on how insurers fared on Thursday. The annual enrollment period begins Wednesday and ends Dec. 7. (Tepper and Broderick, 10/13)

WUSF: USF St. Petersburg Will Launch A New Four-Year Nursing Program

By 2035, Florida is expected to have a nursing shortage of nearly 60,000, according to the Florida Hospital Association. The University of South Florida St. Petersburg is launching a four-year nursing program that will welcome freshmen. (Neira, 10/13)

Stat: As More Nurses Deliver Primary Care, Altitude Tries To Use AI To Boost Their Skills

Primary care is facing a staffing crisis, and to many providers, the solution is to free up time by finding ways to automate triage, diagnosis, prescribing, clinical notes, and more. (Aguilar, 10/14)

UNC Media Hub: Workplace Violence Against Health Care Workers, A Growing Trend

For Mel, a North Carolina nurse, getting ready for work was like getting ready for war. That’s what she told co-workers when she worked in the emergency room. Headed into a shift, she wondered, “Who’s gonna fight today?” In North Carolina, more than 48 percent of nurses said they witnessed violence at work, while more than 27 percent of respondents to a 2022 survey from the North Carolina Nurses Association reported they were victims of it themselves — and “the problem is getting worse,” according to a news release from the association. (Thomas, 10/14)

Stat: Lyra Health Launches ‘Clinical-Grade’ Mental Health Chatbot

Lyra Health on Tuesday announced its members will be able to talk about their mental health with a chatbot, making it the largest company to launch a generative artificial intelligence product as a part of ongoing therapy treatment. (Aguilar, 10/14)

PHARMACEUTICALS

Stat: FDA Declares Novo Nordisk Drug Manufacturing Plant Out Of Compliance

A troubled Indiana contract manufacturing plant recently acquired by Novo Nordisk is considered to not be in compliance with the Food and Drug Administration standards, a serious designation that could further delay the approval of drugs made in the facility, including some from Scholar Rock and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. (Chen, 10/13)

Bloomberg: WHO Warns Against Three India-Made Cough Syrups After Child Deaths

The World Health Organization issued a global alert over three contaminated cough syrups made in India, the latest development in a series of quality-control failures linked to the deaths of more than a dozen children. The tainted products were found in specific batches of COLDRIF, Respifresh TR and ReLife manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceutical, Rednex Pharmaceuticals and Shape Pharma, the WHO said in a notification late Monday. These were used to treat cough, flu and common cold. (Sanjay, 10/14)

CNN: FDA Clears Blood Test To Help Rule Out Alzheimer’s Disease In People Showing Symptoms

The US Food and Drug Administration has given clearance to another blood test to help assess Alzheimer’s disease and other causes of cognitive decline, providing a broader understanding of when the disease can be ruled out. (Howard, 10/13)

The Guardian: Sharp Global Rise In Antibiotic-Resistant Infections In Hospitals, WHO Finds

Hospitals across the world have recorded an alarming rise in common infections that are resistant to antibiotics, with doctors saying the number of deaths driven by drug resistance will increase sharply in the years ahead. One in six laboratory-confirmed bacterial infections were resistant to antibiotic treatments in 2023, with more than 40% of antibiotics losing potency against common blood, gut, urinary tract and sexually-transmitted infections between 2018 and 2023, records show. (Sample, 10/13)

STATE WATCH

AP: North Carolina Residents See $6.5B In Medical Debt Erased

More than 2.5 million North Carolina residents are getting over $6.5 billion in medical debt eliminated through a state government effort that offered hospitals extra Medicaid funds from Washington if they gave low- and middle-income patients the financial relief and implemented policies to discourage future liabilities. Democratic Gov. Josh Stein, the state health department secretary and other officials announced Monday results so far from what then-Gov. Roy Cooper unveiled 15 months ago as a first-of-its-kind initiative. (Robertson, 10/13)

North Carolina Health News and The Charlotte Ledger: Charlotte's New Medical District Is Open. Where’s The Affordable Housing?

Jacqueline Stowe has seen big promises come and go. The 76-year-old grew up in Brooklyn, a thriving Black community just outside uptown Charlotte that in the 1960s was bulldozed for urban renewal. City leaders told residents they would rebuild and that families like hers could come back. That never happened. Now, decades later, Stowe fears that another promise tied to the same land — a vow to create affordable housing — could be broken too. (Crouch, 10/13)

Florida Phoenix: More Than 43,000 Children Dropped From KidCare Program For Nonpayment, Report Shows

More than 43,000 children were disenrolled from the Florida KidCare program for nonpayment of premiums — more than double the number the state previously provided to the Florida Phoenix, a state report shows. (Sexton, 10/10)

The New York Times: Opioid Deaths Suddenly Dominate A Governor’s Race. Here’s What We Know.

The race for New Jersey governor has taken a sharp, unexpected turn less than a month before Election Day with the opioid crisis taking center stage amid explosive charges by the Democratic nominee, Representative Mikie Sherrill. The latest twist in the race came on Monday when Ms. Sherrill, joined by a substance abuse counselor and a man whose brother overdosed on prescription painkillers, again blamed her Republican opponent, Jack Ciattarelli, for spreading misinformation about opioids. (Tully and Goldstein, 10/13)

Los Angeles Times: Three More L.A. County Deaths Tied To Synthetic Kratom, Health Department Warns

Three more deaths in Los Angeles County have been linked to kratom, a compound that is being synthetically reproduced and sold over the counter as a cure-all for a host of ailments, the county Department of Public Health announced on Friday. The compound, also known as 7-Hydroxymitragynine, or 7-OH, was found to be a contributing cause of death in three residents who were between the ages of 18 and 40, according to the county health department. (Garcia, 10/13)

ProPublica: Fluoridation Debate Turns Raucous In A Michigan Community

On the far east side of Michigan, the future of fluoride in drinking water — long an ordinary practice for preventing tooth decay — has suddenly provoked passionate debate. Public meetings in St. Clair County, about an hour northeast of Detroit, have filled with people weighing in. One man waved his Fixodent denture cream before the county commissioners, suggesting that his own experience showed what would happen if local communities stopped treatment. (Clark, 10/13)

NPR: U.S. Measles Cases Continue To Climb, With Outbreaks Across The Country

Nearly two months after a deadly, massive measles outbreak in Texas was declared over, the highly contagious disease continues to spread across the country. The U.S. has now confirmed 1,563 cases this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — the highest annual number in more than three decades. But the true total could be even higher, says Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. (Godoy, 10/12)

Axios: U.S. Approaching 340 Mass Shootings This Year After Deadly Weekend

Twelve people were killed, and at least 40 people were injured after shootings marred three different high school events in two states over the weekend. The shootings mark another devastating weekend in America, and underscore the pervasiveness of gun violence across the country. (Walker, 10/13)

CANCER

Axios: States Expand Fertility Coverage For Cancer Survivors

A wave of new state laws is making fertility preservation procedures — from egg freezing to the emerging ovarian tissue freezing technology — a covered benefit for cancer patients. (Mallenbaum, 10/13)

Newsweek: Scientists Discover Prostate Cancer’s Achilles Heel

A newly uncovered mechanism thought to be a weakness of prostate cancer cells could inspire a new and improved targeted treatment for the disease. International research led by Flinders University in Australia and South China University of Technology revealed that two enzymes called PDIA1 and PDIA5 play a crucial role in helping prostate cancer cells grow, survive and resist treatment. (Millington, 10/13)

States Newsroom: Cervical Cancer Could Be Eradicated. But Not With Medicaid Cuts And Anti-Vax Politics.

It had been a decade since Jess Deis’ last women’s wellness exam when Kentucky expanded Medicaid and she finally qualified for the state insurance program. Physicians recommend a cervical cancer screening — also referred to as a Pap smear, which is a swab of the cervix — as part of a wellness exam once every three to five years for women between the ages of 21 and 65. Deis, 43, was in her last semester of nursing school in 2014 when the test came back with abnormal results. Her doctor ordered additional testing. (Moseley-Morris, 10/10)

Undark: What The Anti-Sunscreen Movement Misses

A new anti-sunscreen movement is gaining momentum. It appears to be driven in part by a growing distrust in some circles of conventional expert health advice and federal regulators. Speaking as a private citizen last fall, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. accused the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of waging a “war,” or “aggressive suppression” of sunshine, among other things. (Cohen, 10/13)

PUBLIC HEALTH

NPR: Social Media Use Linked To Lower Reading, Memory Scores In Preteens

Preteens using increasing amounts of social media perform poorer in reading, vocabulary and memory tests in early adolescence compared with those who use no or little social media. That's according to a new study that suggests a link between social media use and poorer cognition in teens. The findings are published in JAMA. (Chatterjee, 10/13)

The Hill: Peanut Allergies In Children Could Be Prevented Thanks To New Research

New research out of Northwestern University suggests there may be a way to prevent peanut allergies in children. According to the National Institutes of Health, nearly 0.5 percent of kids around the world had a peanut allergy in 1997. Numbers have skyrocketed since then, with 2 percent of children being allergic to peanuts. (Kooiman, 10/11)

MedPage Today: Many Young Adults Use Cannabis Or Booze As A Sleep Aid

More than one in five young adults said they used cannabis or alcohol to help them sleep, with cannabis use being more common, according to data from the 2022-2023 Monitoring the Future Panel Study. (Firth, 10/13)

The Washington Post: Genetic Study Of Marijuana Use Finds Clues In Why Some Become Addicted

The tendency to use cannabis is associated with genes linked to impulsive behavior, obesity, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, among other traits, according to a study released Monday by researchers at the University of California at San Diego. The research, published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry, explored the genetic traits of casual and frequent cannabis users in hopes of eventually identifying medications and other therapies to treat or prevent problematic marijuana use. (Ovalle, 10/13)

