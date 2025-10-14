Listen: Green Goodbyes: Choosing an Eco-Friendly Burial

Cremation has become Americans’ most popular choice for the postmortem treatment of their bodies. But the process involves burning fossil fuels, which may release toxic gases. “The New Old Age” columnist Paula Span appeared on WAMU’S Oct. 8 “Health Hub” to explain some of the more environmentally friendly alternatives.

Green burials are gaining popularity as an affordable, eco-friendly alternative to traditional funerals. They avoid toxic embalming chemicals, steel caskets, and concrete vaults, letting a body naturally decompose. Methods range from the elaborate — like “human composting” and water cremation — to a simple pine box.

Jackson Sinnenberg contributed to this report.