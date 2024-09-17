First Edition: Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024

Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations.

KFF Health News: Watch: New Documentary Film Explores A Lynching And A Police Killing 78 Years Apart

In 1942, a young Black man named Cleo Wright was removed from a Sikeston, Missouri, jail and lynched by a white mob. Nearly 80 years later, another young Black man, Denzel Taylor, was shot at least 18 times by police in the same small community. In the hourlong “Silence in Sikeston” documentary film broadcast on WORLD’s “Local, USA,” KFF Health News and Retro Report explore how the impact of these men’s killings tells a story about trauma and racism, but also resilience and healing. (Anthony, 9/17)

KFF Health News: Podcast Episode 2: Hush, Fix Your Face

In Episode 2 of the “Silence in Sikeston” podcast, host Cara Anthony speaks with Sikeston, Missouri, resident Larry McClellon, who grew up being told not to talk about the 1942 lynching of Cleo Wright. He is determined to break the cycle of silence in his community. Anthony also unearths a secret in her own family and grapples with the possible effects of intergenerational trauma. (Anthony, 9/17)

KFF Health News: Historic Numbers Of Americans Live By Themselves As They Age

Gerri Norington, 78, never wanted to be on her own as she grew old. But her first marriage ended in divorce, and her second husband died more than 30 years ago. When a five-year relationship came to a close in 2006, she found herself alone — a situation that has lasted since. “I miss having a companion who I can talk to and ask ‘How was your day?’ or ‘What do you think of what’s going on in the world?’” said Norington, who lives in an apartment building for seniors on the South Side of Chicago. (Graham, 9/17)

The Washington Post: Antibiotic Resistance Could Cause Over 39 Million Deaths By 2050

More than 39 million people could die of antibiotic-resistant infections between now and 2050, according to a study published Monday in The Lancet. The authors of the study forecast a nearly 70 percent increase in deaths due to antimicrobial resistance from 2022 to 2050 with older people most at risk and driving the rise in fatalities. Such resistance, also known as AMR, occurs when microbes, such as bacteria and fungi, evolve in a way that makes them harder to kill with existing medications. (Ortega, 9/16)

The Atlantic: A Fix For Antibiotic Resistance Could Be Hiding In The Past

Peering through his microscope in 1910, the Franco-Canadian microbiologist Félix d’Hérelle noticed some “clear spots” in his bacterial cultures, an anomaly that turned out to be viruses preying on the bacteria. Years later, d’Hérelle would come to use these viruses, which he called bacteriophages, to treat patients plagued with dysentery after World War I. ... But now, with bacteria evolving resistance to more and more antibiotics, phage therapy is drawing a second look from researchers—sometimes with a novel twist. (Asanga, 9/15)

CNN: Pregnancy Changes The Brain More Than Previously Known, Study Finds

Researchers have created one of the first comprehensive maps of how the brain changes throughout pregnancy, substantially improving upon understanding of an understudied field. Certain brain regions may shrink in size during pregnancy yet improve in connectivity, “with only a few regions of the brain remaining untouched by the transition to motherhood,” according to the study published Monday in the journal Nature Neuroscience. (Rogers, 9/16)

CNN: Microplastics Found In Nose Tissue At Base Of Brain, Study Says

Tiny plastic shards and fibers were found in the nose tissue of human cadavers, according to a small new study. The threads and microplastic pieces were discovered in the olfactory bulb, the part of the nose responsible for detecting odors that sits at the base of the brain. (LaMotte, 9/16)

The Washington Post: Scientists Just Figured Out How Many Chemicals Enter Our Bodies From Food Packaging

Shrink-wrap sealed around a piece of raw meat. Takeout containers filled with restaurant leftovers. Plastic bottles filled with soft drinks. These are just a few types of food packaging that surround humans every day. And a new study released Monday shows the chemical toll of all that wrapping — and how it might affect the human body. (Osaka, 9/16)

Futurism: Organisms Created In Laboratory Are "Third State" Beyond Life And Death, Scientists Say

Over the past several years, scientists have repeatedly demonstrated that the cells of various organisms can be repurposed into biological robots, representing stunning advancements in the field of synthetic biology. Some types, like anthrobots, used human cells that could self-assemble into small, hairy structures capable of moving by themselves. Others, like xenobots, are a bit freakier: scientists created these from the cells of already dead frogs, which seemingly cheated death by remaining capable of performing simple tasks and even self-replication. Now, in a new review published in the journal Physiology, researchers are contemplating the implications of taking cells — from organisms dead or alive — and essentially turning them into machines with totally new functions. Namely, that this points to a biological "third state" — one that doesn't neatly fit into the categories of life and death. (Landymore, 9/14)

Axios: HHS Updates Rules For Probing Research Misconduct

The Biden administration has finished the first update in 20 years of rules for investigating fraud in federally funded research but backed away from some aggressive changes after getting blowback from universities. Research misconduct hit an all-time high last year, with the number of journal article retractions hitting more than 10,000, Nature reported. (Goldman, 9/16)

Fox News: Schumer Revives Dem-Backed IVF Bill After Trump Proposal

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is planning another vote on a Democrat-backed bill on in vitro fertilization (IVF) that has already failed in the upper chamber. He revealed in a letter to senators on Sunday that another vote on the measure would take place on Tuesday. ... "We are going to give our Republican colleagues another chance to show the American people where they stand." (Johnson, 9/16)

The Guardian: Samuel Alito And German Rightwing Aristocrat Linked To US Anti-Abortion Activist

The supreme court justice Samuel Alito and a German aristocrat and “networker of the far right” from whom Alito accepted expensive concert tickets, are both linked to an ultra-conservative Catholic US group whose board members include the dark money impresario Leonard Leo and the founder of a hardline anti-abortion Christian group, documentation reviewed by the Guardian shows. (Pengelly, 9/17)

CBS News: Less Than 2% Of Women Take Hormone Therapy For Menopause Likely Due To Past Safety Concerns, Study Shows

Fewer women are taking hormone therapy for menopause symptoms and it likely stems from an older study that raised safety concerns. Menopause is gaining more attention in the media and online, but a new analysis shows that hormone therapy among women over 40 has declined to a low of 1.8%. That's drastically lower than the 40% of menopausal women who used it before a study in 2002 suggested the medications could increase a woman's risk of breast cancer and heart disease. After that, use plummeted. (Marshall, 9/16)

USA Today: STI Rates Are Skyrocketing Among Baby Boomers. What To Know

In 2010, Lisa Copeland found herself single, again. ... “Dating in your 20s was about getting married, having kids, cats, dogs – building your world,” Copeland said, now 68. “Today, it’s about fun and play.” But the dangers single people over 50 face differ from those they encountered as singles decades earlier. Learning that lesson has become essential for Copeland and others as research shows that sexually transmitted infections, or STIs, are skyrocketing among older adults at a faster rate than among other age groups. (Rodriguez, 9/17)

San Francisco Chronicle: COVID XEC Variant May Dominate US Winter Surge, Experts Say

Scientists remain on alert as XEC carries a mutation that is hypothesized to confer it “superpowers,” said Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist at UCSF. While it is unlikely to cause a spike in hospitalizations and deaths, it is expected to infect more people. “With these new transmissible variants, they will likely infect people who were otherwise not going to get infected,” Chin-Hong said. (Vaziri, 9/16)

USA Today: COVID XEC Variant Shows Up In 27 Countries Already, Expert Says

A newly discovered COVID strain known as XEC continues to spread rapidly across multiple countries, including the U.S. Scripps Research’s Outbreak.info page, last updated on Sept. 5, reported 95 XEC cases across 12 U.S. states and 15 different countries. However, Australia based data integration specialist Mike Honey wrote on X Saturday that the new strain, which emerged in Berlin last June, has shown up in hundreds more patients across 27 countries in Europe, North America and Asia. (Robledo, 9/16)

Fox News: 'Vaccine Fatigue' Blamed As Half Of People In US Will Skip COVID And Flu Shots

A growing number of U.S. adults are hesitant to get recommended vaccines this fall, a new survey found. The poll, which included 1,006 people, found that only 43% of respondents have gotten or plan to get the COVID vaccine. Only a slight majority (56%) of adults said they have gotten or plan to get the flu shot this fall. (Rudy, 9/16)

Bloomberg: Mpox: US Committed To Combat African Outbreak Under Control

The US will continue to work with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization to ensure the spread of a lethal outbreak of mpox in Africa doesn’t develop into a pandemic. “We’ll stay committed until we bring this outbreak under control,” said John Nkengasong, US senior bureau official for global health security and diplomacy, who previously headed up Africa CDC. (Kew, 9/16)

Stat: Shawn Bishop To Leave Senate Finance Committee

Shawn Bishop, a Democratic staffer who has played a major role on some of the most impactful health care laws of the past 20 years, is leaving the Senate Finance Committee next month, according to five sources familiar with the departure. (Wilkerson and Zhang, 9/16)

The Wall Street Journal: Americans Clicked Ads To Get Free Cash. Their Health Insurance Changed Instead.

Hundreds of thousands of low-income Americans were unknowingly signed up for government-subsidized health insurance, often lured by social-media ads falsely promising cash for daily expenses, according to insurance agents, court documents and federal officials. Insurance agents help people find plans and figure out whether they qualify for government subsidies for their premiums. Insurers pay agents commissions for each person they sign up to a plan. (Walker, 9/13)

Axios: Hill GOP Sets Sights On Scrapping Drug Price Talks

The Trump campaign's populist rhetoric on drug pricing is colliding with more traditional GOP concerns in Congress about heavy-handed government squelching pharmaceutical innovation. The tension surfaced this week when multiple high-ranking Republicans told Axios they want to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act's Medicare drug price negotiations next year if they prevail in the elections. (Sullivan, 9/17)

Stat: What Pharma Companies And Insurers Think About Medicare’s Plan To Cover Digital Treatments

In July, Medicare proposed to start paying for some mental health apps, in a move applauded by the developers of those treatments after years of struggling to find adoption among clinicians and patients. But it wasn’t only the startups and their supporters that took notice — some of the largest pharma and health care companies in the country, like Pfizer and CVS Health, weighed in on the proposal during the comment period, arguing for modifications that suit their vision for how digital treatments ought to be valued. (Aguilar, 9/17)

Modern Healthcare: Medicare TEAM Bundled Payment Model Triggers Preparations

Hospitals are in countdown mode for a new mandatory Medicare bundled payment model, and there’s lots left to do. As part of the 2025 reimbursement rule for inpatient hospitals, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services finalized a payment experiment called the Transforming Episode Accountability Model, or TEAM, which establishes episode-based payments for lower-extremity joint replacements, femur fracture surgeries, spinal fusions, coronary artery bypass grafts and major bowel procedures at nearly 700 hospitals. (Early, 9/16)

Reuters: US Judge Reduces Jail Sentence Of Paramedic In McClain Death

A Colorado judge on Friday reduced to probation the prison sentence of a paramedic convicted in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a young Black man who died after police put him in a chokehold, a court official said. Judge Mark Warner, who oversaw three trials concerning the death of McClain, who died after paramedics injected him with a powerful sedative, reduced the sentence of emergency medical worker Peter Cichuniec during a hearing to four years probation, said Suzanne Karrer, a spokesperson for the Colorado judicial branch. (Brooks, 9/16)

Modern Healthcare: Samaritan Health Services Layoffs Hit 80 Workers

Samaritan Health Services cut about 1% of its workforce last week as part of a broader cost-reducing strategy. Corvallis, Oregon-based Samaritan laid off 80 employees in response to inflation, cyber incidents, inclement weather, volume reduction and declining reimbursement rates, a spokesperson said Monday. Most of the layoffs were not patient-facing positions, the spokesperson said. (Kacik, 9/16)

Reuters: US Judge Rejects Medical Center's Bid To 'Neuter' NLRB

A federal judge in Chicago has ruled that a nonprofit medical center is unlikely to prevail in its challenge to the structure of the National Labor Relations Board, and declined to block the agency's case against the center from moving forward. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Cummings in a written decision on Friday said he disagreed with Alivio Medical Center's claims that NLRB administrative judges and the board's five members are improperly shielded from being removed at will by the U.S. president. (Wiessner, 9/16)

St. Louis Post-Dispatch: St. Louis Children’s Hospital Offers Free Lockboxes

St. Louis Children’s Hospital will provide 1,000 free lockboxes over the next year to patients at risk of suicide or poisonings, both of which are increasingly taking the lives of Missouri children. The lockboxes are big enough to store several medicine containers or a handgun. Only those with a key to its padlock can open it. (Munz, 9/16)

Healthline: Type 2 Diabetes Drug Metformin May Also Help People With HIV

Metformin, a common medication used to treat type 2 diabetes, may also help reduce the viral reservoir in people living with HIV who are undergoing antiretroviral therapy. The authors of the September 2024 study, which was published in the journal iScience, state that in previous studies, when people took the drug for three months, there were improvements in immunity and reductions in inflammation. (Schimelpfening, 9/16)

Reuters: Sanofi, AstraZeneca Win US Approval For RSV Therapy Manufacturing Line

Sanofi and partner AstraZeneca have received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a manufacturing line for their preventive respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) therapy, the French drugmaker said on Monday. The expanded capacity will help the drugmakers meet the demand for Beyfortus ahead of the RSV season. The therapy was in tight supply last year. (9/16)

Reuters: J&J Gets $260 Million Talc Verdict Overturned In Oregon, New Trial Ordered

A state judge in Oregon has overturned a jury's $260 million verdict against Johnson & Johnson in a lawsuit brought by a woman who said she got mesothelioma, a deadly cancer linked to asbestos exposure, from inhaling the company's talc powder, the company said on Monday. (Pierson, 9/16)

Los Angeles Times: City Of Hope Receives Historic $150 Million Gift To Fuel Pancreatic Cancer Research

For entrepreneur and philanthropist Emmet Stephenson Jr., seeing his wife and friends die from pancreatic cancer served as a wake-up call. His wife, Toni, a patient at Duarte, Calif.-based cancer center City of Hope, died at 74 after a four-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Now Emmet and his daughter Tessa are donating a historic $150 million to the City of Hope to help advance research into finding a cure for what’s known as the “silent killer.” (Wong, 9/17)

Stat: A Cancer Meeting Celebrates 10 Years Of Game-Changing Immunotherapies

Ten years ago, a new type of cancer treatment reached the market. It worked by rousing the body’s own immune cells to attack tumors. Within months, regulators had approved two of the treatments, at first for melanoma. (Joseph, 9/16)

Stat: 'Shocking': Most Recalled Heart Devices Weren't Tested In Patients

When someone’s heart doesn’t beat quite right, an implantable defibrillator can save their life. The devices can jump-start a misbehaving heart, resetting its normal rhythm — unless they malfunction first. In 2022, Medtronic recalled more than 85,000 of the devices after dozens of complaints that a technical glitch could stop them from delivering the right, high-voltage shock. (Palmer, 9/16)

CBS News: FDA Approves Apple Watch Sleep Apnea Detection Tool

A week after Apple held an event revealing its new iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPod models, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved an Apple Watch function that can detect sleep apnea in device-wearers. The sleep apnea detection tool comes four days before the launch date of Apple's new Series 10 watch, which will be released on September 20. Those with existing Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 models can use the sleep apnea feature starting today, however, with download of Apple's newly released watchOS 11 software. (Cerullo, 9/16)

Reuters: Baltimore To Take Drug Distributors To Trial Over Opioids

The city of Baltimore is scheduled to go to trial this week in its $11 billion lawsuit accusing drug distributors McKesson and Cencora of fueling an epidemic of opioid addiction and overdose deaths. The city, which has been especially hard hit by the opioid crisis, opted out of large national opioid settlements in recent years. It's now hoping it can win more money by taking companies to court on its own. Jury selection is expected to begin on Monday in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, Maryland. (Pierson, 9/16)

Los Angeles Times: An Industrial Chemical Is Showing Up In Fentanyl In The U.S., Troubling Scientists

An industrial chemical used in plastic products has been cropping up in illegal drugs from California to Maine, a sudden and puzzling shift in the drug supply that has alarmed health researchers. ... In an analysis released Monday, researchers from UCLA, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and other academic institutions and harm reduction groups collected and tested more than 170 samples of drugs that had been sold as fentanyl in Los Angeles and Philadelphia this summer. They found roughly a quarter of the drugs contained BTMPS. (Alpert Reyes, 9/16)

WLRN Public Media: A Case Of Locally Acquired Dengue Fever Was Confirmed In Palm Beach County

The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County has confirmed one case of locally acquired dengue fever. Dengue viruses are spread to humans through the bites of infected female Aedes aegypti or Aedes albopictus mosquitoes. The health department said it is treating the affected area, though it did not specify where in the county the case was reported. (Cabrera, 9/16)

North Carolina Health News: Copays Pose A Barrier For Incarcerated People Seeking Medical Care

Prisons are constitutionally mandated to provide health care to incarcerated people, but that doesn’t mean it has to be provided for free. And in North Carolina — along with almost 40 other states — the costs can add up when prison systems charge incarcerated people a copay for select health care services. (Crumpler, 9/17)

CBS News: Will 988 Call The Police? Data Suggests 1% Of Mental Health Crisis Calls Get "Involuntary" Rescues

Many people in mental health crisis fear that if they dial 988, law enforcement might show up or they might be forced to go to the hospital. But getting sent that kind of "involuntary emergency rescue" happens to around 1% of callers, suggests new data from Vibrant Emotional Health, the administrator of the 988 Lifeline for suicide and mental health crises. (Tin, 9/16)

AP: After Mass Shooting, Bill Would Require Army To Use State Crisis Laws To Remove Weapons

A bill introduced after a mass shooting in Maine would require the Army to use state crisis intervention laws to remove the weapons of a service member who is deemed to be a serious threat to themselves or others, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, the bill’s sponsor, said Monday. The Armed Forces Crisis Intervention Notification Act is aimed at addressing missed opportunities by the military and civilian law enforcement to intervene before an Army reservist who had spiraled into psychosis opened fire at two locations in Lewiston, Maine, killing 18 people and injuring 13 others on Oct. 25, 2023. (Sharp, 9/16)

AP: Police Have Upped Their Use Of Maine's 'Yellow Flag' Law Since The State's Deadliest Mass Shooting

There has been a huge jump in law enforcement requests for Maine courts to allow guns to be seized from people deemed a danger to themselves or others since the deadliest mass shooting in state history, the governor said Friday. Maine’s extreme risk protection order law was strengthened after an Army reservist killed 18 people at two locations in the city of Lewiston last October. Since the attacks, the law has been used 15 times more often than it was during the three previous years, Gov. Janet Mills said at a news conference. (Whittle and Ramer, 9/6)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription