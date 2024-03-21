First Neuralink Patient Appears Online, Mind-Controlling His Computer
The patient, a 29 year-old diving accident victim, appeared on a livestream showing off the implant in action. Also in the news, a study found people with darker skin are more likely to have overestimated readings from pulse oximeters.
The Wall Street Journal:
Elon Musk’s Neuralink Shows First Patient Using Its Brain Implant
Elon Musk’s Neuralink introduced the first patient to receive its brain-computer implant, a 29-year-old diving-accident victim who showed during a livestream that he can now move a computer cursor using the device. ... Moving a computer cursor isn’t a big technical leap for brain-computer interfaces. An older brain chip first implanted in a human in 2004 also helped a paralyzed person move a cursor with only their thoughts. But the older chip must be attached to a device on the outside of the brain to transmit data, requiring wires protruding through the skin. Another notable feature of Neuralink’s presentation was that Noland Arbaugh was multitasking: playing chess while speaking about his experience getting the implant. Prior demonstrations of brain-computer interfaces have required dedicated attention to a particular task. (Winkler and Corse, 3/20)
CNN:
People With Darker Skin Are 32% More Likely To Have Pulse Oximeter Readings Overestimate Oxygen Levels, Report Says
Scientists have long known that pulse oximeters are less accurate when used for people with dark skin tones – and now, a new report offers some insight into just how much more inaccurate these fingertip clamps can be. (Howard, 3/20)
The New York Times:
More Studies By Columbia Cancer Researchers Are Retracted
Scientists in a prominent cancer lab at Columbia University have now had four studies retracted and a stern note added to a fifth accusing it of “severe abuse of the scientific publishing system,” the latest fallout from research misconduct allegations recently leveled against several leading cancer scientists. A scientific sleuth in Britain last year uncovered discrepancies in data published by the Columbia lab, including the reuse of photos and other images across different papers. (Mueller, 3/20)
Axios:
Military Flags Risks In Drug Supply Chain
The military found more than 1 in 4 essential medicines are at "very high risk" because of their reliance on Chinese ingredients or their unknown origins. (Millman, 3/20)
Stat:
J&J Alleges Ex-Employee Took Thousands Of Documents To New Job At Pfizer
Johnson & Johnson has accused a long-standing employee of taking thousands of confidential files about commercial strategies as he left for a similar job at Pfizer, according to lawsuit filed in a federal court in New Jersey. (Silverman, 3/20)