First Recipient Of A Genetically Modified Pig Kidney Dies Weeks Later
Rick Slayman has died after the historic operation on March 16 when the first genetically engineered pig kidney was transplanted to him. Massachusetts General Hospital, where the surgery was performed, said there was "no indication" that the death was a result of the transplant.
The Boston Globe:
First Recipient Of Genetically Engineered Pig Kidney Has Died
Rick Slayman, the first man to receive a kidney transplant from a genetically engineered pig, has died, according to a statement from his family and Massachusetts General Hospital, where he underwent the historic operation in March. (Stoico, 5/12)
The New York Times:
Patient Dies Weeks After Kidney Transplant From Genetically Modified Pig
Massachusetts General Hospital, where Mr. Slayman had the operation, said in a statement on Saturday that its transplant team was “deeply saddened” at his death. The hospital said it had “no indication that it was the result of his recent transplant.” Mr. Slayman, who was Black, had end-stage kidney disease, a condition that affects more than 800,000 people in the United States, according to the federal government, with disproportionately higher rates among Black people. (Hughes, 5/12)
The Washington Post:
Pig Kidney Transplant Patient Richard Slayman Dies, Mass. General Hospital Says
Slayman’s family said in a statement to media outlets that they were “deeply saddened about the sudden passing of our beloved Rick but take great comfort knowing he inspired so many” and thanked his doctors, saying medical staff “truly did everything they could to help give Rick a second chance.” “Their enormous efforts leading the xenotransplant gave our family seven more weeks with Rick, and our memories made during that time will remain in our minds and hearts,” the statement said. (Hassan, 5/12)
AP:
Recipient Of First-Ever Pig Kidney Transplant Dies
Xenotransplantation refers to healing human patients with cells, tissues or organs from animals. Such efforts long failed because the human immune system immediately destroyed foreign animal tissue. Recent attempts have involved pigs that have been modified so their organs are more humanlike. More than 100,000 people are on the national waiting list for a transplant, most of them kidney patients, and thousands die every year before their turn comes.. (5/12)