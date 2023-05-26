Florida Boosts Penalties For Assault, Battery Of Hospital Staff

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the measure Wednesday. Among other news, OSHA cited Nationwide Children's Hospital for failing to protect staff from assaults after an investigation in Columbus, Ohio; Minnesota passes a paid-leave law; and more.

Health News Florida: DeSantis Signs Bill To Increase Penalties For Attacks On Health Care Workers

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed into law a measure that increases the penalties for assault or battery of hospital personnel. The measure (HB 825) passed through the Senate on May 2 and the House a month earlier. Sponsors were Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, and House sponsor Rep. Kimberly Berfield, R-Clearwater. The legislation has been praised by health workers. Data show physical attacks on hospital personnel by patients, family members and others are on the rise, and that nurses are most likely to be the victims. (5/25)

In related news from Ohio —

Columbus Dispatch: OSHA Cites Nationwide Children's For Not Protecting Employees

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued citations this week to Nationwide Children's Hospital after an investigation into accusations that it failed to protect employees from patient assaults. The U.S. Department of Labor agency opened the investigation in November at the Columbus hospital's Big Lots Behavioral Health Pavilion after a complaint alleging unsafe working conditions, the Labor Department announced Thursday. It inspected the facility multiple times from Nov. 25 to May 19, before issuing the two citations Monday. (Shuda, 5/25)

In health news from Minnesota —

Minnesota Public Radio: Paid Leave Is Now Minnesota Law: What You Need To Know

After years of consideration, Minnesota will start ushering in a paid family and medical leave program that doesn’t depend on where a person works. Gov. Tim Walz signed the legislation Thursday, capping a hard push that previously ended in letdown and became a reality after narrow passage by Democratic majorities this year. (Bakst, 5/25)

Minnesota Public Radio: Minnesota Sees An Increase In Suicide Deaths

After a dip during the first year of the pandemic, suicide rates in Minnesota rose again during 2021 and 2022. A new report from the state Department of Health released Thursday said final data show 808 suicide deaths in 2021, and preliminary numbers show 831 suicide deaths in 2022. (Wiley, 5/25)

Minnesota Public Radio: Therapy At School? In These Minneapolis High Schools, Students Get Care On Their Own Terms

At all nine of Minneapolis’ big public high schools, students can have weekly talk therapy appointments, get an IUD or any other form of birth control, test for STIs, get a physical, immunized and more — all within the walls of their school. (Birnstengel, 5/26)

In news from Colorado and Oregon —

St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Medicaid Renewal Process Underway As Letters Go Out To 37,000 Missourians

State welfare officials sent out more than 37,000 letters to low-income Missourians earlier this month asking them to renew their taxpayer-funded health insurance for the first time in three years. As part of a national effort, Missouri and other states began the process of weeding out people who no longer qualify for Medicaid coverage on April 1. (Erickson, 5/25)

AP: Colorado Embraces Broad Law Requiring Patient Consent For Pelvic Exams While Sedated

Colorado medical providers will need to get patients’ prior consent before medical students can perform pelvic exams on them while they are unconscious for a procedure under a bill signed into law Thursday. In signing off on the law in her capacity as acting governor, Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera put Colorado with at least 20 other states that have consent laws on the books. But Colorado’s goes far beyond other states’ because it requires that the medical students be named ahead of time and meet the patient — a step one bioethicist is concerned might impede students’ chances to learn. (Bedayn, 5/25)

Axios: Oregon Bill Mandating Fertility Treatment Coverage Stalls Again

Despite bipartisan support, a bill that would require that some insurers cover fertility treatment has once again stalled in Oregon's Democratic-controlled Legislature. Oregon's fertility rate is one of the lowest in the country. Twenty other states have passed a mandate for insurers to cover fertility care, according to Resolve: The National Infertility Association. (Gebel, 5/25)

