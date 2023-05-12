Florida’s Governor Signs Laws To Limit Public Health Protections Like Vaccines

Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, signed a set of "medical freedom" laws, Axios reports, including bans on mask and vaccine mandates, plus new conscience protections for health providers. Another move forces hospitals that accept Medicaid to quiz patients on their immigration status.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday sought to draw a contrast with the expiring COVID-19 public health emergency, signing a set of "medical freedom" measures into law, including bans on mask and vaccine mandates, and new conscience protections for health providers. (Reed, 5/12)

WJCT News: DeSantis Signs Sweeping Immigration Bill That Includes Hospital Provision

With concerns about illegal immigration intensifying, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed sweeping immigration reforms into law Wednesday at a business in Jacksonville. Among the law's provisions is a requirement that hospitals that accept Medicaid ask patients about whether they are U.S. citizens or in the country legally. Hospitals are also required to submit reports about the responses to the state. (Scanlan, 5/11)

Other news from Florida —

WUSF Public Media: Leapfrog Group's Safety Report Finds Hospital Infections Soared During The Pandemic

Some hospitals in Florida and around the U.S. struggled with a spike in health care-associated infections during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a safety analysis released this month. Experts with The Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit that issues hospital safety ratings twice a year, cautioned about the rise in infections in their latest rankings. Many Florida hospitals still received A ratings, while others saw a dip in their grades. (Colombini, 5/11)

In Medicaid news from Maryland, Wisconsin, and Oklahoma —

AP: Maryland Officials Urge Medicaid Recipients To Renew Coverage

Maryland officials announced a public awareness campaign on Thursday to remind Medicaid recipients to renew their coverage since the federal government is reinstating a requirement that existed before the COVID-19 pandemic for states to verify eligibility. The announcement came on the same day that the nation’s COVID-19 health emergency was ending. (Witte, 5/11)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee County Task Force Earmarks $500K For Medicaid Re-Enrollment

With thousands of Milwaukeeans potentially losing Medicaid insurance coverage with the end of the COVID-19 national emergency declaration, Milwaukee County is considering devoting $500,000 to ramp up efforts to help residents re-enroll in the program or explore alternative health insurance options. The county's American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Task Force unanimously recommended Thursday allocating the pandemic federal aid to a Medicaid re-enrollment support project on Thursday. (Swales, 5/11)

Oklahoman: Oklahoma's Long-Term Care Facilities Face A Medicaid Funding Gap

Oklahoma nursing homes and other long-term care facilities are facing a 20% funding decrease in caring for Medicaid patients as pandemic-era emergency funding ends next month. Nursing homes will be short $36 a day in caring for Medicaid patients, while the funding shortfall for other facilities that care for the intellectually disabled will be much higher, according to estimates from the Oklahoma Health Care Authority. (Felder, 5/11)

In other health news from across the U.S. —

The Texas Tribune: Texas Bill Aimed At Removing Sodomy Ban From State Law Falls Short In House

A promising Democratic push to repeal Texas’ defunct ban on gay sex has fizzled after the lower chamber ran out of time to consider House Bill 2055 on Thursday. In June 2003, the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Lawrence v. Texas struck down the state’s criminalization of gay sex. Sessions after sessions since then, Texas Democrats have attempted to repeal this unconstitutional ban. That effort gained the most traction this legislative session, as HB 2055 — which sought to erase the ban from Texas’ penal code as well as its health and safety code — was poised to be debated by the full chamber. (Nguyen and Melhado, 5/11)

AP: Ohio Opioid Settlement Panel's Records Must Be Public, Top State Court Says

The state panel that will decide how Ohio distributes more than half of the money it will receive from a nationwide settlement regarding the opioid addiction crisis must make its records publicly available, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday. In their unanimous ruling, the justices rejected the OneOhio Recovery Foundation’s claim that it was a private nonprofit corporation and therefore not subject to the state’s open public records law. The justices found the foundation “misstates its function,” noting it’s not responsible for providing treatment, education or prevention services, but rather giving settlement money to those who do provide such services. (5/11)

KFF Health News: Students In Rural Colorado Are Left Without Options As Specialized Schools Close

At first glance, nothing seems particularly unusual about the four-room school in this western Colorado city. Inside, six students are learning about radioactivity. The walls of their classroom are plastered with motivational messages like “Determination” and “Courage” scribbled onto paper cutouts of stars and moons. A closer look reveals that Hilltop Day Treatment is no ordinary school. There are no backpacks or lockers. Students are escorted to the restroom. Hugs aren’t allowed, a precaution against inappropriate touching by students who do not yet understand physical boundaries. And before lunch, the students break from their regular lessons for group therapy. (Bichell and Santoro, 5/12)

Detroit Free Press: Oakland County's Top Health Officer Dies In Apparent Murder-Suicide

Oakland County health officer Calandra Green died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to authorities Thursday night. Officials did not release the identity of the second person who died. The deaths are being investigated by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, said a county official who asked not to be named. (Laytner, 5/11)

