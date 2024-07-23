For First Time, Most New HIV Cases Happened Outside Sub-Saharan Africa
A United Nations report looks at progress and pitfalls of the effort to end the global AIDS health threat. Although infections are trending down, it says, efforts to prevent AIDS by 2030 won't happen without urgent action now.
The Guardian:
Most New HIV Infections Occurred Outside Sub-Saharan Africa For First Time – UN Report
The majority of new HIV infections last year occurred in countries outside sub-Saharan Africa for the first time. African countries have made swift progress in tackling the virus, with the number of infections in sub-Saharan Africa 56% lower than in 2010, a new report from UNAids said. Globally, infections have fallen by 39% over the same period. "This reflects both the prevention achievements in much of sub-Saharan Africa and the lack of comparable progress in the rest of the world,” said the report, which found case numbers were rising in eastern Europe and central Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and north Africa. (Lay, 7/22)
AP:
UN Says Nearly 40 Million People Had HIV In 2023, Lack Of Treatment Means Someone Died Every Minute
Nearly 40 million people were living with the HIV virus that causes AIDS last year, over 9 million weren’t getting any treatment, and the result was that every minute someone died of AIDS-related causes, the U.N. said in a new report launched Monday. (Lederer, 7/23)
Euronews:
UN Report: AIDS Could End By 2030 If World Leaders Help Ease Access To Treatment
A new report was released by UNAIDS on Monday saying the AIDS pandemic can be ended by 2030 if more is done to fund initiatives and protect human rights. (O'Sullivan, 7/22)
HIV.gov:
Conversation At The Opening Of AIDS 2024
The International AIDS Society’s 25th International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2024) opened [Monday] in Munich, Germany. HIV.gov began its coverage with a video conversation about the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). PEPFAR's Ambassador John Nkengasong and the Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy's Kaye Hayes discussedExit Disclaimer the importance of the U.S. government's attendance at the conference and PEPFAR’s activities. Ambassador Nkengasong said PEPFAR is a game-changing initiative that has offered hope to the individuals, communities, and countries it has supported. (7/22)
Also —
Stat:
A Pricey Gilead HIV Drug Could Be Made For $26 A Person A Year, Researchers Say
Following the release of widely touted study results for a Gilead Sciences HIV treatment, a new analysis finds the medicine — called lenacapavir — could be made for as little as $26 to $40 per person each year, which the researchers argue could alleviate concerns about limited access in many countries. (Silverman, 7/23)
Bloomberg:
GSK’s Long-Acting HIV Preventive Drug Is Safe In Pregnant Women
GSK Plc’s long-acting HIV prevention drug is as safe in pregnant women as daily pills, a boost to the company’s efforts to cement its place in the market for antivirals that patients don’t have to take each day. Pregnancy outcomes were similar among women who took the drug, called Apretude, and those who took daily antiviral pills, UK-based GSK said Tuesday in a statement. The drug has already been approved for prevention in other adults, and the company will seek to expand the label to include pregnant women. (Furlong, 7/23)