For Now, Idaho Can’t Prosecute Doctors Over Out-Of-State Abortion Referrals

A U.S. judge temporarily barred Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador from prosecuting medical professionals for referring patients for an abortion in a state where the procedure is legal. And a similar legal challenge was filed in Alabama, as well.

Reuters: Judge Blocks Idaho Prosecution Of Out-Of-State Abortion Referrals

A U.S. judge on Monday blocked the state of Idaho at least temporarily from prosecuting doctors who refer patients out of state to get an abortion, finding that would violate a medical provider's right to free speech. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill of the District of Idaho agreed with a challenge led by Planned Parenthood that Republican Attorney General Raul Labrador's interpretation of the state's criminal abortion law was "chilling" to providers' First Amendment rights. (Trotta, 8/1)

Reuters: Abortion Providers Sue Alabama To Block Prosecution Over Out-Of-State Travel

Healthcare providers and an abortion rights group on Monday sued Alabama in an effort to block the state from criminally prosecuting people who help others travel out of state to get abortions. In a lawsuit filed in Montgomery, Alabama federal court, the West Alabama Women's Center, the Alabama Women's Center and its medical director Yashica Robinson said any such prosecutions would violate a basic right to travel between states under the U.S. Constitution. The Yellowhammer Fund filed a separate, similar lawsuit. (Pierson, 7/31)

Abortion news from Indiana, Illinois, Texas, and the campaign trail —

AP: ACLU Of Indiana Asks State's High Court To Keep Hold On Near-Total Abortion Ban In Place For Now

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana asked the state’s high court Monday to keep Indiana’s near-total abortion ban on hold while it pursues a narrower preliminary injunction in a trial court to address the scope of the ban’s exemption allowing women facing serious health risks to obtain abortions. The petition seeking a rehearing will delay the ban from taking effect as soon as Tuesday while the Indiana Supreme Court considers the matter. The ACLU of Indiana’s request comes after the high court ruled on June 30 that Indiana’s Republican-backed ban doesn’t violate the state constitution. (Callahan, 7/31)

Chicago Tribune: Illinois Launches Service For Complex Abortion Cases

A few weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a 19-year-old woman traveled from Memphis to Chicago seeking an abortion. But medical providers at a local clinic told her the procedure would require hospital care due to scarring from a previous cesarean section. The unexpected complication added travel days and lodging costs the patient hadn’t planned for, according to officials with the Chicago Abortion Fund, who scrambled to help the young woman find an abortion appointment a few days later at a Chicago hospital. The local nonprofit covered the cost of a hotel room, food and other necessities. (Lourgos and Petrella, 7/31)

Stateline: Lawsuit Over Texas Abortion Ban Could Be A Model In Other States

Texas is one of 14 states that banned abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. The Texas ban includes an exception that allows physicians to end a pregnancy if it could result in the death of the woman or a “substantial impairment of a major bodily function.” But the plaintiffs in the case, more than a dozen Texas women, argue that doctors and hospitals denied them necessary care because the providers were afraid to run afoul of the law. Those who violate the ban could face up to 99 years in prison, a $100,000 fine and loss of their medical license. (Montgomery, 8/1)

The Hill: ‘Unacceptable’: Susan B. Anthony List Slams DeSantis’s Position On Abortion

The Susan B. Anthony List, a conservative anti-abortion group, is slamming Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis for his position on abortion and sidestepping of whether he would support a federal ban on abortion. “A pro-life president has a duty to protect the lives of all Americans,” said Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America group, in a statement. She added that DeSantis should be the “National Defender of Life.” (Nazzaro, 7/31)

In other reproductive health news —

Axios: Iowa's Maternal Death Rate Rises As Birthing Units Close

Maternal mortality rates in Iowa increased between 1999 and 2019, according to a JAMA study providing the first state-level breakdowns by ethnic group. The overall number of deaths per 100,000 live births in Iowa increased from 10 to nearly 22 during the 20-year study period. (Clayworth and Gonzalez, 7/31)

Axios: Oregon's Maternal Morbidity Rate Spikes Over Past Two Decades

Maternal mortality rates nationwide have risen across racial and ethnic groups over the past 20 years, according to a recent study co-authored by researchers at the University of Washington. The overall number of deaths per 100,000 live births in Oregon increased from 6.5 to 14 between 1999–2019. Researchers say most maternal deaths are preventable, yet the U.S. has one of the highest rates of such deaths among high-income countries. (Gebel and Gonzalez, 7/31)

