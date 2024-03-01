Funding For Health Measures Still In Limbo Amid Spending Deal Talks
Such programs were not a part of the stopgap funding measure passed by Congress yesterday, that will keep the government operating further into March. Providers and hospitals hope that extended money for community health centers or a reduction of the Medicare physician pay cut could still make a final spending deal.
Modern Healthcare:
Spending Bill Leaves Out CHC Funding, Medicaid DSH Cut Delays
Doctors, hospitals and community health centers will have to wait a little longer to learn their fates in full-year funding bills Congress is trying to hash out. That's because the short-term funding agreement Congress passed Thursday, which keeps parts of the government open until March 8 and the rest until March 22, is silent on key issues such as Medicaid disproportionate share hospital payments, Medicare physician reimbursements and community health center funding. (McAuliff, 2/29)
The Hill:
Senate Passes Spending Bill, Punting Shutdown Threat To Next Week
The Senate on Thursday passed a short-term spending bill that punts this weekend’s shutdown threat to later in the month, but leaves questions about how Congress will fund the government through the rest of the year. Senators voted 77-13 to send the funding measure to President Biden’s desk for his signature, just hours after the House voted overwhelmingly to pass the bill 320-99 and just a day before a tranche of government funding was set to expire. (Folley and Weaver, 2/29)
More news from the federal government —
Reuters:
Republicans Blast US Defense Secretary Austin Over Health Secrecy
Republican lawmakers slammed U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at a hearing on Thursday for failing to disclose his prostrate cancer diagnosis, his surgery and his subsequent hospitalization to President Joe Biden or even his deputy at the Pentagon. Austin, with support from Democrats on the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee, sought to dispel accusations that his secrecy jeopardized national security or that his unnoticed absence demonstrated his lack of influence in Biden's Democratic administration. (Stewart and Ali, 2/29)
The Boston Globe:
About Fresh Commits $60 Million To White House Anti-Hunger Effort
Boston-based nonprofit About Fresh this week committed $60 million to support the White House’s Challenge to End Hunger and Build Communities over five years through its Fresh Connect program that will generate data for research on how food can be used as medicine. The nonprofit also pledged $2.2 million over three years to support its Fresh Truck program, which it is spinning off as a new independent nonprofit, that deploys retrofitted school buses as mobile markets bringing fresh food to neighborhoods. (Walia, 2/29)
KFF Health News:
With Medical Debt Burdening Millions, A Financial Regulator Steps In To Help
When President Barack Obama signed legislation in 2010 to create the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, he said the new agency had one priority: “looking out for people, not big banks, not lenders, not investment houses.” ... But as the U.S. health care system turns tens of millions of Americans into debtors, this financial watchdog is increasingly working to protect beleaguered patients, adding hospitals, nursing homes, and patient financing companies to the list of institutions that regulators are probing. (Levey, 3/1)