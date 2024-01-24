Gene Therapy Breakthrough Gives Deaf 11-Year-Old Ability To Hear

The boy in question was born deaf and had never heard a sound — but after becoming the first person to be treated with gene therapy in the U.S. for congenital deafness, he can hear. In other news: Racism is linked to health risks in minorities; energy drinks are linked to sleep problems; more.

The New York Times: Gene Therapy Allows An 11-Year-Old Boy To Hear For The First Time

Aissam Dam, an 11-year-old boy, grew up in a world of profound silence. He was born deaf and had never heard anything. While living in a poor community in Morocco, he expressed himself with a sign language he invented and had no schooling. Last year, after moving to Spain, his family took him to a hearing specialist, who made a surprising suggestion: Aissam might be eligible for a clinical trial using gene therapy. On Oct. 4, Aissam was treated at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, becoming the first person to get gene therapy in the United States for congenital deafness. The goal was to provide him with hearing, but the researchers had no idea if the treatment would work or, if it did, how much he would hear. The treatment was a success, introducing a child who had known nothing of sound to a new world. (Kolata, 1/23)

In other health and wellness news —

NPR: Racism Linked To Health Risks, Brain Changes In Minorities

Scientists know that Black people are at a greater risk for health problems like heart disease, diabetes and Alzheimer's disease than white people. A growing body of research shows that racism in health care and in daily life contributes to these long-standing health disparities for Black communities. Now, some researchers are asking whether part of the explanation involves how racism, across individual interactions and systems, may physically alter the brain. (Hamilton, Carlson, and Ramirez, 1/24)

USA Today: Energy Drinks Linked To Insomnia And Sleep Problems, New Study Shows

Downing energy drinks could make it harder for you to fall asleep – and make it more likely your sleep will be disturbed. A new study of university students in Norway found a disturbing side effect of drinking energy drinks to stay alert during the day and evening. Those who drank energy drinks daily slept about a half hour less each night, compared to those who didn't drink energy drinks or had them only occasionally, the researchers report in the current issue of the BMJ Open medical journal. (Snider, 1/23)

CNN: The Science Behind Sleeping More In Winter

Does the colder season have you dragging during the day, feeling like the amount of sleep you usually get in other parts of the year doesn’t seem to be enough now? “If you feel like sleeping more in the winter, you’re not alone,” said Dr. Raj Dasgupta, an associate professor of clinical medicine at Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena, California, citing research that found at least a third of American adults reported they sleep more in the winter. (Rogers, 1/22)

CNN: Addressing Isolation May Reduce Risk For Obesity-Related Mortality, Study Shows

Treating loneliness and social isolation may put people classified as obese at a lower risk for health complications, according to a new study. Loneliness is rampant throughout the world, but the finding is important because people with obesity experience it markedly more, the report said. (Holcombe, 1/23)

CNN: ‘Male Menopause’: Understanding The Hormonal Shift In Men

Just like women, men undergo significant hormonal changes as they age, especially in their testosterone levels. Understanding “male menopause” is key to maintaining health and vitality in the coming years. (Brahmbhatt, 1/23)

KFF Health News: Preparing To Hang Up The Car Keys As We Age

Lewis Morgenstern has made up his mind. When he turns 65 in four years, he’s going to sign an advance directive for driving. The directive will say that when his children want him to stop getting behind the wheel, Morgenstern will follow their advice. “I recognize that I might not be able to make the best decision about driving at a certain point, and I want to make it clear I trust my children to take over that responsibility,” said Morgenstern, a professor of neurology, neurosurgery, and emergency medicine at the University of Michigan. (Graham, 1/24)

KFF Health News: 988-Hotline Counselors Air Concerns: More Training Needed To Juggle A Mix Of Calls

In the year and a half since its launch, 988 — the country’s easy-to-remember, three-digit suicide and crisis hotline — has received about 8.1 million calls, texts, and chats. While much attention has been focused on who is reaching out and whether the shortened number has accomplished its goal of making services more accessible to people in emotional distress, curiosity is growing about the people taking those calls. An estimated 10,000 to 11,000 counselors work at more than 200 call centers nationwide, fielding calls from people experiencing anxiety, depression, or suicidal thoughts. (DeGuzman, 1/24)

