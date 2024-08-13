Giving Kids Digital Tablets Too Young Can Lead To Anger Flare-Ups
A new study highlights the risk of giving electronic tablets to young children. Separately, officials link a cooling tower to five cases of Legionnaires' disease in New Hampshire. Also in the news: risks of ever-longer mosquito seasons, and a new food advocacy group that's tackling additives.
CNN:
New Study Links Early Childhood Tablet Use To Anger Outbursts
Virtually every parent of young children has experienced outbursts of anger and frustration from their toddlers, whether it’s time to get up, go to bed or eat a sandwich without the crusts cut off. According to a new study, there’s another possible reason for the frequency of their outbursts: tablet use. The new study, published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, shows that child tablet use at 3.5 years old was associated with a higher number of expressions of anger and frustration a year later. (Hetter, 8/12)
Boston 25 News:
5 Cases Of Legionnaires’ Disease Linked To Cooling Tower Behind New Hampshire Resort, Officials Say
Five people who were recently in the area near a resort hotel in New Hampshire have been diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease, health officials announced Monday. All five people may have been exposed to contaminated water droplets from a cooling tower behind the RiverWalk Resort at Loon Mountain in downtown Lincoln in June and July, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. (O'Laughlin, 8/12)
CBS News:
Mosquito Season Is Getting Longer, Which Could Lead To More Disease. How One City Is Preparing.
A warmer climate means mosquito season is getting longer, prompting not only an increase in the pesky insects but also greater potential for them to spread diseases like West Nile virus. To help reduce the risk In New York City, expert "insect hunters" track the summer pests among the trees and marshes of parks that residents use to escape the summer heat. (Gounder, Winick and Moniuszko, 8/12)
Stat:
Meet The Billionaire Media Mogul Who’s Taking On The Food Industry
The idea for Todd Wagner’s new advocacy organization FoodFight USA, he says, came to him after visiting George Clooney in Lake Como. He’s recruited Morgan Freeman, who is “obviously” a friend. He personally lobbied Arnold Schwarzenegger and current California Gov. Gavin Newsom to support food makers’ nightmare scenario — a first-in-the-nation law banning certain food additives in the state, which was signed into law last year. (Florko, 8/13)