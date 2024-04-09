Google Searches For ‘Hurt’ Eyes Spiked After Solar Eclipse
The searches suggest some people were worried they'd damaged their vision by looking at the image of the sun during yesterday's total eclipse event. Also in the news, wildfires and mental health, legal weed, and vape use in college.
NBC News:
After Solar Eclipse, Concerns About Eye Injuries Appear To Rise
Google searches about “hurt eyes” spiked Monday afternoon, just after many U.S. communities experienced the total solar eclipse. The searches suggest some people in the sun’s path were worried they’d glanced at it too long. It’s a valid concern, eye experts said. Looking at the sun without protective equipment can harm your vision, and complaints of eye issues have been documented after past eclipse events. However, cases of long-term damage after eclipses aren’t common. (Bush and Bendix, 4/9)
The Washington Post:
Why Your Eyes May Hurt After The Solar Eclipse, And The Signs Of Damage
Staring at anything for long enough can lead to eye discomfort. But the stakes are higher for anyone who watched Monday’s solar eclipse sweep across North America. After much of the country spent the afternoon gazing up at the searing rays of the sun, it’s worth distinguishing between a bout of dry eyes and the more severe retinal damage that unprotected exposure can cause. (Wu, 4/9)
More health and wellness news —
Seattle Times:
How Do Wildfires Affect Mental Health? A New Study Examines The Connection
Checking air quality and staying indoors when smoke inundates the Seattle area has become second nature during Washington’s wildfire season in recent years. But new research highlights how wildfires can affect a less visible aspect of well-being: mental health. A University of Washington study published in late February found an increase in prescriptions to treat depression and anxiety or stabilize mood in the six weeks after wildfires. The study used prescription data, commercial insurance claims and pharmacy records to examine the impact of 25 large California wildfires from 2011 to 2018. (Blatchford, 4/8)
The Atlantic:
Almost No One Is Happy With Legal Weed
The legalization of cannabis in the United States—the biggest change in policy for an illegal substance since Prohibition ended—has been an unqualified success for approximately no one. True, the drug is widely available for commercial purchase. ... But a significant part of the market is still underground, medical research is scant, and the aboveground market is not exactly thriving. Longtime marijuana activists are unhappy. Entrepreneurs are unhappy. So are people who buy weed, as well as those who think weed should never have been legal in the first place. (Hu, 4/8)
Colorado Public Radio:
Vaping Is Still Cool In College And Beyond For Young Adults
G Kumar's vaping addiction peaked in college at the University of Colorado, when flavored, disposable vapes were taking off. The disposables would have more than a thousand puffs in them. "I'd go through, let's say, 1,200 puffs in a week," said Kumar, who goes by they/them pronouns. Vaping became a crutch. ... They got sick often, including catching COVID — and vaping through all of it. Kumar, now 24, did end up quitting. But many of their generation can't shake the habit. (Daley, 4/9)