The strategy, though not firm, would be to codify savings Elon Musk claims come from waste into the federal spending bill. It would effectively back Democrats into a corner over whether to keep the government open or allow, as they see it, President Donald Trump's unconstitutional power grab.

Politico: DOGE Is Now Dramatically Raising The Potential For A Government Shutdown

Senior Republicans are seriously exploring how to include cuts made by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency in an upcoming government funding bill — a move that would skyrocket tensions with Democrats and drastically raise the potential for a government shutdown. Top GOP leaders and President Donald Trump’s team have been discussing the idea, which is far from finalized, according to three people who were granted anonymity to discuss the conversations. (Hill and Bade, 2/27)

Bloomberg: HHS Lays Off Lawyers Who Were Defending Medicare Drug Price Cuts

At least three government lawyers working on defending a major Biden-era drug pricing law were laid off in mass cuts across the agency this month, according to a source familiar with the terminations. The attorneys were doing legal work implementing and defending the Inflation Reduction Act, a law that allows Medicare to directly negotiate down the price of drugs for the first time. Medicare is facing an onslaught of lawsuits filed by pharmaceutical companies and their allies arguing the new law is unconstitutional. (Cohrs Zhang and Tozzi, 2/27)

MedPage Today: Lyme Disease Researcher Fired By CDC

Joe Cardiello, PhD, had moved his entire young family to the Fort Collins, Colorado area in September to take a new job in the division of vector-borne diseases at CDC. Only 5 months later, he now finds himself facing yet another move -- because he was caught up in the Trump administration's first round of mass firings at federal agencies. "For now, I'm just applying to jobs, getting on daycare lists closer to Boulder and Denver, where there are more biotech jobs, and just getting our family ready for the next potential move," Cardiello told MedPage Today. (Fiore, 2/27)

Stat: Government Officials To Miss HIMSS Health Information Conference

Federal health officials due to speak at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society meeting in Las Vegas next week have dropped out of the key health tech industry conference. (Trang, 2/27)

The Hill: Wyden, Sanders: Federal Layoffs Threaten Organ Transplant System Modernization

Sens. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) are expressing concern to Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that recent layoffs at U.S. health agencies are threatening the modernization of the organ transplant system. The pair of lawmakers asked Kennedy in a Wednesday letter to disclose which staff at the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), tasked with implementing improvements to the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN), were impacted by layoffs. (Timotija, 2/27)

The New York Times: U.S. Terminates Funding For Polio, H.I.V., Malaria And Nutrition Programs Around The World

Starting Wednesday afternoon, a wave of emails went out from the State Department in Washington around the world, landing in inboxes for refugee camps, tuberculosis clinics, polio vaccination projects and thousands of other organizations that received crucial funding for lifesaving work. “This award is being terminated for convenience and the interest of the U.S. government,” they began. (Nolen, 2/27)

The Washington Post: USAID Watchdog, Fearing Trump’s Wrath, Keeps Critical Reports Under Wraps

The watchdog for the U.S. Agency for International Development has yet to release two critical reports on the consequences of President Donald Trump’s funding freeze on crucial services in Africa and the Middle East, amid fears of retaliation from the White House, according to interviews and documents obtained by The Washington Post. (Rein and Hudson, 2/27)

