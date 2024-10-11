Harris Fields Questions From Latino Voters On Health Care Access And Costs
Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris said at a Univision town hall Thursday in Las Vegas that a key to securing health care for more people is through a path to citizenship for Dreamers. Other election news examines how Biden administration policies would fare under a second Trump White House.
The Nevada Independent:
At Vegas Town Hall, Harris Faces Questions From Latinos On Immigration, Health Care
As the presidential race enters its final month, Vice President Kamala Harris sat down for a town hall in Las Vegas on Thursday with undecided Latino voters who lamented a “broken” immigration system and the rising cost of housing, health care and groceries. In a roughly hourlong taped discussion hosted by Univision, set to be broadcast Thursday evening, Harris heard from people including a woman struggling with the recent death of her undocumented mother, another who has faced roadblock after roadblock since she was diagnosed with long COVID and “lost everything,” a man who wants to see a pathway to citizenship for so-called “DREAMers” and a man who appeared skeptical of Harris’ rise to the top of the Democratic ticket this summer. (Aldrete and Neugeboren, 10/10)
Modern Healthcare:
The Biden Healthcare Regulations At Risk If Trump Wins
If former President Donald Trump returns to the White House next year, he's likely to revive policies President Joe Biden repealed and eliminate some of the Democrat's own initiatives, shifting the healthcare system to the right. Trump hasn’t been forthcoming about healthcare during the campaign, his policy platform doesn’t feature specifics and he confessed during his debate last month with Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, to having mere "concepts of a plan" for healthcare. (Early, 10/10)
AP:
Harris Rips Trump For His Criticism Of Federal Storm Response And Calls For 'Dignity'
Vice President Kamala Harris and the White House criticized Donald Trump for his attacks on the federal response to Hurricanes Helene and Milton and suggested he was wrongly trying to turn the deadly storms to his political advantage. Attending a town hall sponsored by Univision in Las Vegas, Harris was asked about complaints that federal officials have bungled disaster recovery efforts. She responded, “In this crisis — like in so many issues that affect the people of our country — I think it so important that leadership recognizes the dignity” to which people are entitled. (Weissert, Volmert and Superville, 10/11)
KFF Health News' 'What the Health?' Podcast:
Yet Another Promise For Long-Term Care Coverage
As part of her presidential campaign, Vice President Kamala Harris has rolled out a plan for Medicare to provide in-home long-term care services. The proposal would fill a longtime need for families trying to simultaneously care for young children and older parents, but its enormous price tag makes it a promise unlikely to be fulfilled. (Rovner, 10/10)
The Washington Post: Post Reports Podcast:
What Trump And Harris Could Do To Your Health Care
From Medicare to Obamacare, health care has long been a powerful and polarizing issue in the race for president. This year, the issue of reproductive health care is dividing Americans. The high cost of prescription drugs and access to affordable health care are also concerns. (10/10)
HuffPost:
Republicans Are Spending Big On Anti-Trans Campaign Ads
Donald Trump and the leading super PAC for Senate Republicans have spent millions on political ads this election cycle, stoking fears about transgender people in sports and gender-affirming care for immigrants and incarcerated people. Since August, the GOP has spent more than $65 million on television ads about transgender issues in states with competitive races, according to an analysis of AdImpact data from The New York Times. (Kalish, 10/10)