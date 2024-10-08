Harris To Roll Out Medicare Policy To Help Seniors Get Covered Care At Home
The Democratic presidential candidate hopes to make it possible for Americans to stay in their homes while receiving elder care. Separately, PolitiFact says Republican nominee Donald Trump's statement that Harris ‘wants to legalize fentanyl’ is bunk.
Politico:
Harris To Propose New Medicare Home Care Benefit For Seniors
Kamala Harris during a Tuesday appearance on “The View” is expected to announce a new policy aimed at helping families care for aging seniors. The vice president will propose establishing a home care benefit through Medicare focused on helping families afford the cost of caring for seniors at home instead of in nursing facilities, according to a senior campaign official granted anonymity to share details of the proposal. The senior official said the proposal would help older Americans age at home and avoid the costs of in-facility care, which can be thousands of dollars more a month than in-home care. The benefit would cover the costs of various home care services, including in-home health aides. (Messerly, 10/8)
The Hill:
Harris Leans Into Healthcare In Race Against Trump
Vice President Kamala Harris focuses on health care in the campaign, highlighting threats to ObamaCare and the need for affordable prescription drugs. (Weixel, 10/8)
The New York Times:
Harris Has A Glock, She Says On ’60 Minutes’
Vice President Kamala Harris has a Glock. And she has taken it to the shooting range. In a wide-ranging interview that ran on Monday night during a “60 Minutes” election special on CBS News, Ms. Harris revealed more details about her firearm, which she had teased last month in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. “I have a Glock, and I’ve had it for quite some time,” she told her “60 Minutes” interviewer, Bill Whitaker. “Look, Bill, my background is in law enforcement, so there you go.” When he asked if she had fired it, Ms. Harris laughed. “Of course I have,” she said. “At a shooting range. Yes, of course I have.” (Levien, 10/7)
PolitiFact:
Fact Check: Trump Said Harris 'Wants To Legalize Fentanyl'
The claim: Former President Donald Trump vowed to stop fentanyl from pouring into the United States and said Vice President Kamala Harris has the opposite approach. "Kamala is so radical she even wants to legalize fentanyl," Trump said Sept. 29 in Erie, Pennsylvania. ... PolitiFact ruling: False. Trump spoke in the present tense as if it is on her presidential to-do list. She hasn’t said that. Trump was referring to a 2019 ACLU questionnaire that asked presidential primary candidates whether they supported decriminalization "of all drug possession for personal use." (Sherman, 10/7)