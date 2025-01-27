Health Agencies Grappling With Fallout From Communications Freeze
At the federal level, NIH purchasing has been halted, an HHS authors' article won't be published, and the FDA's diversity webpage detailing cancer studies has gone dark. At the state level, the blackout reverberates to North Carolina, which takes in billions of dollars for medical and biomedical research.
CNN:
Scientists At NIH Can’t Purchase Supplies For Their Studies After Trump Administration Pauses Outside Communications
Scientists at the National Institutes of Health have been told the communications pause announced by the Trump Administration earlier this week includes a pause on all purchasing, including supplies for their ongoing studies, according to four sources inside the agency with knowledge of the purchasing hold. (Goodman and Tirrell, 1/24)
Stat:
‘This Is Censorship’: Trump Freeze On Communications Forces Medical Journal To Pull HHS Authors’ Article
An article that was written by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services employees and slated for publication in a medical journal this spring was placed on hold last week, apparently as a result of the Trump administration freeze on communications from government agencies. (Silverman, 1/26)
NPR:
FDA Initiative For Diversity In Cancer Studies Disappears
The Food and Drug Administration has removed webpages about diversity and inclusion in clinical trials for cancer drugs. The page for Project Equity, a 2021 initiative launched by the FDA's Oncology Center of Excellence to ensure that cancer drugs were evaluated for approval based on data from a diverse group of study participants, has gone dark. (Lupkin, 1/25)
North Carolina Health News:
New Trump Directive On Research Could Affect NC Economy
Medical and biomedical researchers across North Carolina are used to pondering some of the most vexing questions in health and biology, but a directive issued last week by President Donald Trump left many without answers when it came to the future of their life-saving and life-enhancing research projects. (Hoban, 1/27)