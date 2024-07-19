Health Care Among Industries Struck By Global Technology Outage

A widespread computer error, which began in the middle of the night, is forcing PCs to repeatedly crash with the fabled Microsoft "blue screen of death" issue. Measles, bird flu, and the summer covid surge also are in the news.

AP: Flights, Banks And Media Hit As Microsoft Users Report Global Outages

A widespread Microsoft outage disrupted flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world on Friday. Escalating disruptions continued hours after the technology company said it was gradually fixing an issue affecting access to Microsoft 365 apps and services. ... Several practices within the National Health Service in England reported that the outage had hit their clinical computer system that contains medical records and is used for scheduling. (Graham-MClay and Kurtenbach, 7/19)

New Hampshire Public Radio: As Measles Outbreak Grows, Health Officials Warn Of More Potential Exposures

State health officials have identified more cases of measles tied to an outbreak in the Upper Valley, and say more people could have been exposed at additional locations in early July. Five total cases have been linked to the outbreak, including two New Hampshire residents and three people from out of state, according to health officials. (Cuno-Booth, 7/18)

Reuters: Chicken Culling, Disposal Raise Concern As Bird Flu Spreads

The spread of bird flu among poultry and dairy farms has heightened some health experts' concerns that the process of killing and disposing of poultry infected with the virus may pose a risk to humans and livestock. Recent instances of farms dumping carcasses in landfills and using methods to kill chickens that put workers in close proximity to the virus show how the process of getting rid of infected birds could further spread the disease, according to data obtained by Reuters and interviews with officials and disease experts. ( Douglas, 7/18)

Roll Call: Summer COVID Surge Isn’t Cause For Alarm, Experts Say

President Joe Biden and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra this week became prime examples of the nation’s newest COVID-19 wave, and although it’s unclear what variant they’re infected with, infectious disease experts say the latest dominant strains of COVID-19 are no more dangerous than previous iterations. (Cohen, 7/18)

The Wall Street Journal: The Fight Over Masks In Stores Is Back—This Time With A Twist

Masks are creating controversy for businesses again, but this time for a different reason. Early in the pandemic, retailers faced backlash for mandating face coverings. Now some store owners are demanding customers drop their masks. (Miller, 7/18)

CNN: Carrots Are An Easy Way To Get More Nutrients In, According To Nutritionists

Vegetables are great not only for their versatility — they can be eaten raw or cooked, whole or chopped — but also for their health benefits. However, those looking to incorporate more veggies into their diet may be overlooking one in particular. Eating three servings of baby carrots a week can give a significant boost of important nutrients found in the orange root vegetables, according to a new unpublished study presented June 30 in Chicago at Nutrition 2024, the annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition. (Nicioli, 7/18)

Fortune Well: Weight Loss Myths: Obesity Doctor On GLP-1s, Supplements, Diet, Fasting, And More

Losing weight is hard. Even for the most disciplined among us, sticking to a sustained regimen of nutritious eating, quality sleep, and strength training and aerobic exercise—not to mention managing mental health—is no small feat. Neither is healthy weight loss swiftly attained; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends losing no more than 2 pounds per week for those who plan to keep off what they shed. (Leake, 7/18)

The Washington Post: What To Know About Cheaper, Imitation GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drugs

The pitch is all over social media and irresistible for many people desperate to lose weight: Get an imitation version of pricey, hard-to-find drugs like Ozempic or Mounjaro for a fraction of the cost. But the booming business of off-brand versions of the blockbuster drugs, which trigger the hormone GLP-1 and curb hunger, has left many consumers wondering whether it is worth trying. (Gilbert and Amenabar, 7/18)

Reuters: Brazil Detects First Newcastle Disease Case In Poultry Since 2006

Authorities are taking measures to contain an outbreak of Newcastle disease on a poultry farm in Brazil's southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul, Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro told a press conference on Thursday. Favaro estimated around 7,000 birds perished on the small property where the outbreak was detected, representing 50% of the flock there. Newcastle is a viral disease that affects domestic and wild birds, causing respiratory problems, among other symptoms, and can lead to death. Its notification is mandatory as per guidelines from the World Organization for Animal Health. (Mano, 7/18)

