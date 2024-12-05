Health Care Policy Compromise Elusive As Congressional Deadline Looms
Both sides will continue negotiating after Democrats spurned Republicans' proposal to repeal the Biden administration’s nursing home staffing rule. Meanwhile, Republican Speaker Mike Johnson, who will have the narrowest House majority in history, would like to cut spending for PBS and Planned Parenthood.
Stat:
Congressional Talks Over Big End-Of-Year Health Package Heat Up
Negotiations over a large health care policy package are heating up this week as Congress hurtles toward a government funding deadline at the end of the month. Congressional Republicans on Tuesday made an offer to Democrats that included a three-year extension of pandemic-era telehealth flexibilities in Medicare, some reforms in how pharmacy middlemen operate, a Medicare pay bump for doctors, funding for community health centers, and extensions of public health programs in Medicare and Medicaid, according to a copy obtained by STAT. (Zhang, 12/4)
The New York Times:
Mike Johnson’s Newest Headache: The Smallest House Majority In History
Republicans will be down to a 217-215 majority, on par with the narrowest controlling margin in House history. If all Democrats are present and united in opposition to a measure, Mr. Johnson won’t be able to afford a single defection on the House floor until those vacancies are filled later this spring. Even then, no more than three Republicans can break ranks without dooming a bill’s passage. (Edmondson, 12/4)
The Hill:
Johnson Eyes Spending Cuts To PBS And Planned Parenthood
Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said on Wednesday he’d like to cut government spending for PBS and for Planned Parenthood, but he noted he might face some push back from Congress first. “I would like to. That’s for sure,” Johnson said in an interview on Fox News’s “The Story with Martha MacCallum,” when asked whether he plans to axe the two organizations. (Fortinsky, 12/4)
The Hill:
House Democrats, Republicans At Odds Over Final COVID Report
The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic held its final meeting on Wednesday and while Republicans signaled a feeling of accomplishment, Democrats maintained their belief that not enough was done in the subcommittee’s two years. Leading up to the markup hearing on Wednesday, both Republicans and Democrats on the subcommittee released their final reports. (Choi, 12/4)
The Hill:
Jamie Foxx Pushes For More NIH Funding For Down Syndrome Research
Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx joined lawmakers on Capitol Hill Wednesday to push for more funding for the National Institute of Health’s (NIH) research program on Down syndrome. The DeOndra Dixon INCLUDE Project Act, named after Foxx’s late sister who had Down syndrome, has already passed the House and been introduced to the Senate. (Haner, 12/4)