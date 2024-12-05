- KFF Health News Original Stories 3
- Georgia’s Work Requirement Slows Processing of Applications for Medicaid, Food Stamps
- How Potential Medicaid Cuts Could Play Out in California
- New Lessons in the Fight for Charity Care
- Political Cartoon: 'Rear-ended?'
Georgia’s Work Requirement Slows Processing of Applications for Medicaid, Food Stamps
Georgia’s ability to process applications for Medicaid and other public benefits has lagged since the launch of Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s “Pathways” Medicaid work requirement, leaving Georgia with persistently slow Medicaid application processing times. (Andy Miller and Renuka Rayasam and Sam Whitehead, 12/5)
How Potential Medicaid Cuts Could Play Out in California
As Donald Trump prepares to reenter the White House with a Republican-controlled Congress, health officials and community advocates in California worry that large-scale Medicaid cuts could be enacted as soon as next year. More than 60% of California’s $161 billion Medi-Cal budget comes from Washington. (Bernard J. Wolfson, 12/5)
An Arm and a Leg: New Lessons in the Fight for Charity Care
Host Dan Weissmann checks back in on the fight for hospital charity care, with lessons from Dollar For and a savvy listener. (Dan Weissmann, 12/5)
Political Cartoon: 'Rear-ended?'
KFF Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'Rear-ended?'" by Marty Bucella.
Summaries Of The News:
UnitedHealthcare CEO's Killer Eludes Police As Industry Reels From News
News outlets report on the race to find the person who gunned down Brian Thompson on Wednesday in New York, the possible motive, the insurance industry's shocked response, and the rise of an executive who kept a low public profile.
The New York Times:
Manhunt Enters Second Day After Health Executive Is Gunned Down in Manhattan
The killer arrived first. He stood in the cold predawn gloom outside the New York Hilton Midtown and waited. Even at that early hour, people passed by. He ignored them. They ignored him. At 6:44 a.m., he saw his man. Brian Thompson, 50, chief executive of UnitedHealthcare — the leader of one of the country’s largest companies — walking past in a blue suit toward the entrance to the Hilton. The killer popped out from behind a car and raised a pistol fitted with a long silencer. What followed was what the police would call a bold assassination, which shook the insurance industry and sent a jolt through an area packed with holiday tourists. By nightfall, a sprawling manhunt with police officers, dogs and drones spread citywide, bearing down on surveillance videos, a dropped cellphone and even Citi Bike data in search of the killer. (Wilson, Marcius, Cramer and Rennison, 12/4)
CNN:
Police Race To Find Gunman Responsible For Killing UnitedHealthcare CEO. Here’s What We Know
Police are combing through surveillance video and examining clues the gunman may have left while fleeing the scene. The words “deny,” “defend” and “depose” were found on the shell casings discovered at the scene of the shooting, ABC News reported, citing police sources. Authorities have not found the gunman’s bike or weapon. They have, however, found a phone and bottle of water that may have been dropped by the suspect when he fled through the alley. (Tsui, Miller and Gingras, 12/5)
Bloomberg:
UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson Killed: Search For Motive Emerges
UnitedHealth Group's investor day turned from an ordinary corporate meeting in a midtown Manhattan hotel to a scene of stunned grief quicker than the health insurer could even react. "It was mid-presentation when everyone began to get the headlines,” said Michael Ha, a health-care analyst at Baird who sat among roughly 275 attendees at the Wednesday event when news alerts started pinging attendees’ mobile phones. "We were all looking around, we were all shocked and confused." (Tozzi, Miller, Mufarech and Voreacos, 12/4)
Modern Healthcare:
UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's Killing Shocks Industry
Through statements, emails and social media posts, rival healthcare companies, trade associations, analysts, policymakers, government officials and other industry leaders have expressed their shock and sadness upon hearing the news. (Berryman, 12/4)
How Brian Thompson had changed UnitedHealthcare —
The Wall Street Journal:
Slain Health-Insurance Executive Brought Small Town Geniality to Big Job
Brian Thompson, the health-insurance executive who was fatally shot in New York City on Wednesday, was an ambitious but affable leader who rose from small-town Iowa roots to run the largest health insurer in the U.S. Thompson, a 50-year-old father of two who was known to friends and colleagues as B.T., oversaw UnitedHealth Group’s UnitedHealthcare insurance arm, which had revenue of $281 billion last year and provides health coverage for more than 50 million people. (Mathews and Bauerlein, 12/4)
AP:
United Healthcare CEO Kept A Low Public Profile. Then He Was Shot To Death
Brian Thompson led one of the biggest health insurers in the U.S. but was unknown to millions of people his decisions affected. When Thompson did occasionally draw attention, it was because of his role in shaping the way Americans get health care. At an investor meeting last year, he outlined his company’s shift to “value-based care,” paying doctors and other caregivers to keep patients healthy rather than focusing on treating them once sick. ... Thompson also drew attention in 2021 when the insurer, like its competitors, was widely criticized for a plan to start denying payment for what it deemed non-critical visits to hospital emergency rooms. (Geller and Murphy, 12/4)
The New York Times:
Brian Thompson Was a Veteran Executive at UnitedHealthcare
During Mr. Thompson’s tenure as chief executive of UnitedHealthcare, the company’s profits rose, with earnings from operations topping $16 billion in 2023 from $12 billion in 2021. Mr. Thompson received a total compensation package last year of $10.2 million, a combination of $1 million in base pay and cash and stock grants. He oversaw significant growth in one of the company’s key businesses, the sale of private insurance plans under Medicare Advantage, a program mainly for those 65 and older that receives federal funds and now covers roughly half of the 61 million people signing up. (Abelson, 12/4)
Also —
Stat:
UnitedHealthcare CEO’s Killing Lays Bare Rising Security Risks Facing Health Care Leaders
The killing of Brian Thompson, the CEO of the insurance division of UnitedHealth Group, provided a window into the vitriol that prominent health care leaders have been facing. Workers across health care face safety risks. People employed in the industry are about five times more likely than people in other private industries to experience workplace violence, according to federal data. (Merelli and Wosen, 12/5)
Some Justices Signal Willingness To Let Transgender Care Bans Stand
Neil Gorsuch's silence and Amy Coney Barrett's impartial approach to questions during the hearing make it hard to predict which way the court will rule in the case regarding Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming treatment, The Wall Street Journal reports.
The Wall Street Journal:
Some Supreme Court Justices Appear Ready To Allow Bans On Transgender Care. Gorsuch Is A Mystery.
Several Supreme Court justices signaled a willingness Wednesday to let states prohibit transgender teenagers from obtaining puberty blockers and other treatments, but the outcome of the case appeared uncertain after one closely watched justice, Neil Gorsuch, said nothing during more than two hours of proceedings. The court heard arguments to decide the constitutionality of a 2023 ban enacted in Tennessee. The families of three transgender teens, along with the Biden administration, argued that the measure discriminates based on sex, therefore violating the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause. Their argument hinges on the fact that Tennessee forbids medical treatment only for what practitioners call gender dysphoria but allows use of the same hormones and drugs for other conditions. (Bravin and Kusisto, 12/4)
CNN:
Takeaways From The Historic Transgender Care Arguments At The Supreme Court
Several of the court’s conservatives appeared heavily focused on so-called detransitioners – individuals who regret receiving gender-affirming treatments earlier in their lives – as they expressed skepticism toward arguments that transgender Americans should receive heightened protection under the law. Justice Samuel Alito, in particular, was interested in the question of whether transgender status is “immutable.” Historically, the court has considered immutability to be a key aspect of the characteristics of a group deserving of more protection. (Cole, Fritze and Sneed, 12/4)
The New York Times:
Outside The Supreme Court, America’s Culture Wars Play Out.
Even before arguments got underway, the undercurrents of America’s culture wars pulsed through the crowd. Speakers from both sides blasted their speeches over microphones, each trying to drown out the other. Senator Ed Markey, Democrat of Massachusetts, was nearly shouting when he said it was a “moral obligation” to defend the rights of transgender people. ... Outnumbered, the supporters of the Tennessee law more often expressed their perspective through posters than chants. Standing before a sign reading “Stop the Harm,” they framed the measure as an effort to protect children from “barbaric doctors.” (Kim and Kavi, 12/4)
USA Today:
The Science Behind The Transgender Minors Supreme Court Case
Gender-affirming care is a range of social, psychological, behavioral and medical interventions designed to support a person in affirming their gender identity, according to the World Health Organization. The American Medical Association, which represents more than 250,000 U.S. doctors, passed a resolution last year calling for protection for this type of care. More than 30 major medical associations and health organizations worldwide support health care for transgender adults and youth, which they say can help prevent suicide in this vulnerable population. (Rodriguez, 12/5)
The Washington Post:
How RFK Jr. Could Affect Child Gender-Affirming Care As Trump’s HHS Secretary
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has speculated herbicide chemicals are turning kids transgender. He called puberty blockers “repurposed castration drugs.” Kennedy’s comments, made in the last two years, have plunged him into the debate over transgender care since President-Elect Donald Trump, who campaigned against transgender rights, tapped him last month to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. (Nirappil, 12/4)
Health Care Policy Compromise Elusive As Congressional Deadline Looms
Both sides will continue negotiating after Democrats spurned Republicans' proposal to repeal the Biden administration’s nursing home staffing rule. Meanwhile, Republican Speaker Mike Johnson, who will have the narrowest House majority in history, would like to cut spending for PBS and Planned Parenthood.
Stat:
Congressional Talks Over Big End-Of-Year Health Package Heat Up
Negotiations over a large health care policy package are heating up this week as Congress hurtles toward a government funding deadline at the end of the month. Congressional Republicans on Tuesday made an offer to Democrats that included a three-year extension of pandemic-era telehealth flexibilities in Medicare, some reforms in how pharmacy middlemen operate, a Medicare pay bump for doctors, funding for community health centers, and extensions of public health programs in Medicare and Medicaid, according to a copy obtained by STAT. (Zhang, 12/4)
The New York Times:
Mike Johnson’s Newest Headache: The Smallest House Majority In History
Republicans will be down to a 217-215 majority, on par with the narrowest controlling margin in House history. If all Democrats are present and united in opposition to a measure, Mr. Johnson won’t be able to afford a single defection on the House floor until those vacancies are filled later this spring. Even then, no more than three Republicans can break ranks without dooming a bill’s passage. (Edmondson, 12/4)
The Hill:
Johnson Eyes Spending Cuts To PBS And Planned Parenthood
Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said on Wednesday he’d like to cut government spending for PBS and for Planned Parenthood, but he noted he might face some push back from Congress first. “I would like to. That’s for sure,” Johnson said in an interview on Fox News’s “The Story with Martha MacCallum,” when asked whether he plans to axe the two organizations. (Fortinsky, 12/4)
The Hill:
House Democrats, Republicans At Odds Over Final COVID Report
The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic held its final meeting on Wednesday and while Republicans signaled a feeling of accomplishment, Democrats maintained their belief that not enough was done in the subcommittee’s two years. Leading up to the markup hearing on Wednesday, both Republicans and Democrats on the subcommittee released their final reports. (Choi, 12/4)
The Hill:
Jamie Foxx Pushes For More NIH Funding For Down Syndrome Research
Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx joined lawmakers on Capitol Hill Wednesday to push for more funding for the National Institute of Health’s (NIH) research program on Down syndrome. The DeOndra Dixon INCLUDE Project Act, named after Foxx’s late sister who had Down syndrome, has already passed the House and been introduced to the Senate. (Haner, 12/4)
Most Rural And One-Third Of Urban Hospitals Have Closed Maternity Wards
The study, published Wednesday in JAMA, found that from 2010 through 2022, more than 500 hospitals closed their labor and delivery units. Other news is on health care costs for older Americans, CVS MinuteClinic locations in Utah, the important role of housekeepers at hospitals, and more.
The New York Times:
Most Rural Hospitals Have Closed Their Maternity Wards, Study Finds
Over 500 hospitals have closed their labor and delivery departments since 2010, according to a large new study, leaving most rural hospitals and more than a third of urban hospitals without obstetric care. Those closures, the study found, were slightly offset by the opening of new units in about 130 hospitals. Even so, the share of hospitals without maternity wards increased every year, according to the study, published on Wednesday in JAMA, a prominent medical journal. Maternal deaths remained persistently high over that period, spiking during the pandemic. (Kliff, 12/4)
The Guardian:
US Trails Developed Democracies In Healthcare Costs For Older Adults
Older Americans spend more on healthcare than peers in 10 other developed democracies, a new Commonwealth Fund report found. The new report highlights how Medicare, the public health insurance program for people older than 65 and people who are disabled, has significant cost-sharing requirements – including co-pays, deductibles and no ceiling on out-of-pocket costs. (Glenza, 12/4)
Modern Healthcare:
Primary Care Market To See Retailer Share Drop To 2% By 2030
Retailers' efforts to grab primary care market share aren't proving as successful as expected but growth by other nontraditional care providers continues to pressure traditional players, according to a new report. The growing presence of payer-providers and advanced primary care providers that focus on more specialized lines of care like senior care means nontraditional providers are still expected to control a third of the market in 2030, according to consultant Bain & Company. (DeSilva, 12/4)
KFF Health News:
'An Arm And A Leg' Podcast: New Lessons In The Fight For Charity Care
Federal law requires that all nonprofit hospitals have financial assistance policies — also known as “charity care” — to reduce or expunge people’s medical bills. New research from Dollar For, an organization dedicated to helping people get access to charity care, suggests that fewer than one-third of people who qualify for charity care actually receive it. (Weissmann, 12/5)
More health industry developments —
Modern Healthcare:
CVS Closes All MinuteClinic Sites In Utah
CVS Health will close its three MinuteClinic locations in Utah by Saturday. A CVS spokesperson said Wednesday the company regularly evaluates its MinuteClinic footprint to align with patient demand, and the Utah closures will help support future growth plans. (Hudson, 12/4)
Modern Healthcare:
Aya Healthcare To Acquire Cross Country Healthcare For $615M
Aya Healthcare has entered a definitive agreement to acquire fellow staffing solutions company Cross Country Healthcare for an estimated $615 million. The all-cash transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2025, pending regulatory approval, according to a Wednesday news release. (DeSilva, 12/4)
Modern Healthcare:
VitalCaring Group Must Give Some Profits To Encompass, Enhabit
Encompass Health and its spinoff Enhabit Home Health and Hospice will be entitled to more than 40% of the profits from home care company VitalCaring Group following a Delaware court order. VitalCaring Group must also pay the two companies $1.62 million in mitigation damages and attorneys' fees. (Eastabrook, 12/4)
Modern Healthcare:
Sutter Health Plus Names Aparna Abburi As CEO
Sutter Health has named Aparna Abburi as CEO of its Sutter Health Plus insurance subsidiary, the company announced Wednesday. Abburi, who will also be senior vice president of population health and health plan services for the Sacramento, California-based nonprofit health system, succeeds Phil Jackson, who retired in August after seven years as chief executive. Vice President of Operations Pete Bergamo was interim CEO. (Tepper, 12/4)
Houston Chronicle:
Houston Hospitals Rely On Housekeepers To Keep Patients Safe
Each time someone is discharged from one of the eight St. Luke’s Health hospitals in the Houston area, a housekeeper has about 45 minutes to clean and disinfect the room so it can be ready for the next patient. It's a difficult job that doesn't get much fanfare. But turning over a room is a vital responsibility at a hospital. Housekeepers, also called environmental services technicians, play a critical role in helping St. Luke’s Health care for tens of thousands of patients admitted to its hospitals each year. (MacDonald, 12/4)
In Surprise Move, Pharma Patent Rule Proposal Is Withdrawn
The rule was introduced to prevent companies from creating "patent thickets" — multiple patents with insignificant differences that hinder low-cost drugs from hitting the marketplace sooner. In other news: A prenatal blood test can hint at hidden cancer in the mom; a new therapy to treat pancreatic cancer; Zepbound vs. Wegovy; and more.
Stat:
U.S. Patent Office Pulls Controversial Rule To Curb Pharma Patent Abuse
In an unexpected move, the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office has withdrawn a controversial proposal that was designed to prevent pharmaceutical companies from abusing the patent system. Specifically, the proposed rule was crafted to stem the use of so-called patent thickets, which are wielded by drug companies to delay the arrival of lower-cost generic medicines in the marketplace. Essentially, thickets are collections of numerous patents that critics contend add only incremental changes to a drug and, therefore, produce little to no additional benefit to patients. (Silverman, 12/4)
In other pharmaceutical developments —
AP:
Prenatal Blood Test Can Sometimes Hint At Cancer In Moms-To-Be
Many moms-to-be opt for blood tests during pregnancy to check for fetal disorders such as Down syndrome. In rare instances, these tests can reveal something unexpected — hints of a hidden cancer in the woman. In a study of 107 pregnant women whose test results were unusual, 52 were ultimately diagnosed with cancer. Most of them were treated and are now in remission, although seven with advanced cancers died. (Johnson, 12/4)
Reuters:
US FDA Approves Merus' Therapy To Treat Lung, Pancreatic Cancers
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Merus NV's therapy that targets a particular gene, offering a treatment option for patients with hard-to-treat type of lung and pancreatic cancers, the health regulator said on Wednesday. The therapy, branded as Bizengri, targets the NRG1 gene, which is associated with formation and progression of several tumors. (12/4)
Bloomberg:
Lilly’s Zepbound Beats Novo’s Wegovy In First Head-To-Head Trial
Eli Lilly & Co. said its weight-loss drug Zepbound outperformed rival Novo Nordisk A/S’s Wegovy in the first head-to-head trial of the two blockbusters. In a study sponsored by Lilly, people treated with Zepbound lost an average of 20% of their body weight — or about 50 pounds — over 72 weeks, while those who got Wegovy shed 14%. The results confirm earlier trials of the two drugs that indicated a stronger impact from Zepbound. (Muller and Kresge, 12/4)
AP:
A Twice-Yearly Shot Could Help End AIDS. But Will It Get To Everyone Who Needs It?
Drugmaker Gilead said it will allow cheap, generic versions to be sold in 120 poor countries with high HIV rates, mostly in Africa, Southeast Asia and the Caribbean. (Cheng and Verza, 12/2)
Science and innovations —
Modern Healthcare:
Mayo Clinic, Philips Collaborate To Speed Up Cardiac MRI With AI
Mayo Clinic and Philips are collaborating to investigate ways artificial intelligence can make cardiac MRI scans faster. Mayo Clinic will combine its proprietary AI technology with Philips’ proprietary deep learning-based AI technology that is currently in development. Philips' AI will optimize the workflow and post-processing of cardiac MRI scans and Mayo Clinic's AI models will improve image acquisition and reconstruction speed. Reconstruction is the process of converting the raw data collected during the MRI scan into high-quality images that clinicians can use for diagnosis. (Dubinsky, 12/4)
The Colorado Sun:
Colorado Scientist Studying Pythons For Heart Disease Treatments
Somewhere deep inside a forest in central Africa right now, there is a ball python waiting for its next meal. And waiting. And waiting. Pythons can go months — perhaps even longer than a year — without eating. But when they do it is a gourmand’s feast, with the python sometimes consuming a meal equivalent to its entire body weight. (Ingold, 12/4)
Bloomberg:
Ex-Google CEO Wants To Learn About Brains By Infecting Them
In early October, scientists revealed something spectacular—a complete map of a fruit fly’s brain. Roughly the size of a grain of salt, a fly’s brain has 140,000 neurons connected by almost 500 feet of biological wiring. The map showed myriad types of cells and how they’re connected. It promises to help us gain a better understanding of how brains work. Scientists are rejoicing. It was a huge achievement, but it also showed how hard it will be to take the next big step forward. (Vance, 12/3)
Trump Taps Fiserv's Frank Bisignano To Head Social Security Administration
Also in the news: a spotlight on Pete Hegseth's history with alcohol, a look at what could happen to Texas' Medicaid program under the new administration, and more.
The New York Times:
Trump Picks Frank Bisignano To Lead Social Security Administration
President-elect Trump announced on Wednesday night that he had chosen Frank Bisignano, the chairman of the payment processing behemoth Fiserv, to be the commissioner of the Social Security Administration, a sizable federal agency with more than 1,200 field offices and almost 60,000 employees. (Kim, 12/4)
The Washington Post:
Hegseth’s History With Alcohol Shadows Pentagon Selection
Pete Hegseth, Trump’s pick as secretary of defense, would lead a military that has severe penalties for being intoxicated on duty. ... Trump has stood by numerous aides and appointees accused of sexual assault or indiscretion, but he has long disdained the abuse of alcohol by those around him dating back to the death of his brother, Fred Trump Jr., who suffered from alcoholism and died from related diseases at the age of 42. (Kranish, Lamothe, Ellison and Hudson, 12/4)
NBC News:
Trump’s Pick For FBI Director Promoted Vaccine 'Detox' Supplements
President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for FBI director, Kash Patel, promoted a supplement line this year that purports without evidence to help people “detox” from Covid vaccines. Patel plugged the supplements in posts on Truth Social — the social media platform owned by Trump Media & Technology Group — in February and April. (Bendix, 12/4)
Also —
The Guardian:
Mexico Announces Record Drug Seizure One Week After Trump Threatens Tariffs
Mexican security forces have impounded more than a ton of fentanyl pills in what officials have called the biggest seizure of the synthetic opioid in the country’s history. Soldiers and marines found the fentanyl at two properties in the northern state of Sinaloa, late on Tuesday – exactly a week after Donald Trump threatened to impose 25% tariffs on products from Canada and Mexico unless the two neighbouring countries cracked down on the flow of immigrants and drugs across their borders with the US. (12/4)
The New York Times:
Trump Has ‘Lost Faith’ In N.R.A., Says Gun Group Official
President-elect Donald J. Trump has “lost faith” in the National Rifle Association, according to a top official at the gun organization, who argued in a recent letter to fellow board members that the N.R.A. needed to regroup so that it could help protect the Republican Party’s new edge in Congress in the midterm elections in 2026.Bill Bachenberg, the group’s first vice president and a staunch Trump ally, also told fellow board members that during this year’s election Mr. Trump was upset that the N.R.A. had not committed to doing more to help him win. (Hakim, 12/4)
ProPublica:
What Could Happen To Texas’ Medicaid Program Under Trump
State leaders have shown a decadeslong antipathy toward the health insurance program. If Trump makes severe reductions, it’s unlikely leaders would have the political will to make up any lost federal funds with state money, experts say. (Kriel and Priest, 12/4)
EPA Proposes Limits On Pesticide Linked To Learning Disorders In Kids
The EPA is calling for limits to chlorpyrifos after a federal court overturned a ban on the pesticide last year. It has been linked to learning disorders in kids and is known to be harmful. Also, a study published Wednesday has linked exposure to lead in gasoline in childhood with increased mental health symptoms later in life.
The New York Times:
E.P.A. Again Seeks Limits On A Harmful Pesticide
Almost 25 years after federal regulators curbed household use of a pesticide linked to learning disorders in children, and three years after a total ban on its use on food crops, the chemical is again being applied to everything from bananas to turnips in most states. The saga of this pesticide, which has the unwieldy name chlorpyrifos, is a stark reminder of why so many Americans are alarmed about industrial farming and the food supply. The concern helped propel Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential candidacy and subsequent selection to head the Department of Health and Human Services. (Rabin, 12/4)
USA Today:
How Leaded Gas Has Created A Mental Health Crisis For Gen X
Gen X bears an extra burden of conditions such as depression, anxiety, ADHD and neurotic behavior because of the leaded gasoline they were exposed to as children, according to a study published Wednesday in the peer-reviewed Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry. Leaded gas was banned in the United States in 1996, but the study said years of exposure during development made them particularly vulnerable. Lead gas peaked from the mid-1960s through the mid-1970s, and children born during that era would later develop some of the highest rates of mental health symptoms, the study said. (Alltucker, 12/4)
The Washington Post:
Splash Pads Linked To Thousands Of Waterborne-Disease Cases, CDC Finds
Splash pads found in public parks across the United States are linked to thousands of cases of waterborne diseases that leave a calling card of diarrhea, fever and vomiting, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported this week. More than 10,000 children became ill from 1997 to 2022 after using splash pads, and most of those outbreaks were attributed to cryptosporidium, a parasite that causes diarrhea and spreads through contaminated water. (Malhi, 12/4)
On bird flu and a deadly flu-like disease in Africa —
The Mercury News:
Raw Milk Dairy Sickened Children For Years Before Bird Flu Detection
Even after state officials found multiple batches of raw milk products contaminated by the bird flu virus from Fresno-based Raw Farm, triggering the dairy’s eighth product recall in recent years, CEO Mark McAfee remains defiant about the safety of unpasteurized milk. “It is certain that decades-old FDA anti-raw-milk policies will shift soon,” according to a statement released to the press by McAfee, who said he has been asked to apply for a U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory position by the transition team for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a long-time Raw Farm customer and President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. (Krieger, 12/4)
CIDRAP:
Ferret Study Suggests Connection Between H5N1 Shedding In Air And Transmissibility
A recent mammal H5N1 avian flu strain and an H5N1 virus strain from an infected Texas dairy worker showed low but increased ability to transmit by air compared to older H5N1 strains, according to a ferret study published yesterday by a research team based at Erasmus University Medical Center in the Netherlands. (Schnirring, 12/3)
AP:
Health Officials Investigate Mystery Disease In Southwest Congo After 143 Deaths
A flu-like disease that has killed dozens of people over two weeks is being investigated in southwestern Congo, local authorities said. The deaths were recorded between Nov. 10 and Nov. 25 in the Panzi health zone of Kwango province. Symptoms include fever, headache, cough and anaemia, provincial health minister Apollinaire Yumba told reporters over the weekend. (Kamale, 12/3)
In other health and wellness news —
The Washington Post:
Milk Chocolate Or Dark? The Answer Could Affect Your Risk Of Diabetes.
A large new study suggests there might be good reason to indulge in chocolate this holiday season: It found that people who regularly ate chocolate had a lower likelihood of developing Type 2 diabetes. But the findings came with an important caveat. It was only dark chocolate that was associated with a lower risk of developing the disease, not milk chocolate. It’s not entirely clear why that is. But the researchers believe that dark chocolate offers greater metabolic benefits than milk chocolate because it contains less sugar and higher levels of plant compounds that have been shown in some studies to reduce inflammation and improve insulin sensitivity. (O'Connor, 12/4)
MedPage Today:
CTE Evident In Brains Of Deceased Ice Hockey Players
The number of years an athlete played ice hockey correlated with his risk of developing chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a study of deceased male brain donors found. The study included brains from 77 hockey players who died at a median age of 51 years. Overall, 54.5% had CTE, including 27 of 28 professional players. Evidence of CTE -- a degenerative brain disease that can be diagnosed only at autopsy -- was found in 19.2% of donors who played hockey for less than 13 years, 51.9% of those who played for 13 to 23 years, and 95.8% of those who played for more than 23 years, reported Jesse Mez, MD, MS, of Boston University, and co-authors. (George, 12/4)
Education Dept. Steps Up Pressure On All Schools To Create Cellphone Rules
To reduce mental health struggles, "every elementary, middle, and high school should have a clear, consistent, and research-informed policy,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a written statement. He did not dictate what the policy should say. In other news: Texas could ban THC.
Stateline:
U.S. Education Department Pings States, Schools To Set Policies On Cellphone Use
The U.S. Education Department called on every state, school and district on Tuesday to adopt policies on cellphone use in schools. The department asks schools to have well-thought-out policies on the matter, but does not dictate exactly what those policies should be. An accompanying resource for schools notes the risk social media can pose to students’ mental health. (Miranda, 12/4)
Other health news from across the U.S. —
The Texas Tribune:
Texas Senate To Pursue THC Ban, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Says
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced Wednesday that lawmakers in the state Senate would move to ban all forms of consumable tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, in Texas. Patrick, who presides over the Senate and largely controls the flow of legislation in the chamber, said the THC ban would be designated as Senate Bill 3 — a low bill number that signals it is among his top priorities for the upcoming legislative session. (Scherer and Martinez, 12/4)
ProPublica:
GOP Lawmakers Are Already Trying To Overturn Missouri’s Right To Abortion
One month after Missouri voters approved a constitutional amendment guaranteeing the right to abortion, Republican lawmakers in the deeply red state are already working to overturn it — or at least undermine it. One measure would ask voters to amend the state constitution to define life as beginning at conception, declaring that embryos are people with rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. The result would be to classify abortion as an unlawful killing. (Kohler, 12/5)
The Boston Globe:
N.H. Executive Council Delays Deal For Dartmouth Health To Take Charge Of Hampstead Hospital
New Hampshire’s five executive councilors temporarily tabled a deal to give Dartmouth Health long-term operational control of Hampstead Hospital, a state-owned facility that provides inpatient psychiatric care to children. That means there won’t be a vote on the proposal for two more weeks, which will be the council’s last chance to weigh in on the matter before Governor-elect Kelly Ayotte’s administration takes over. (Porter and Gokee, 12/4)
Stateline:
State Prisons Turn To Extended Lockdowns Amid Staffing Shortages, Overcrowding
Across the United States, state prison systems are grappling with chronic understaffing and overcrowding — dual crises that are keeping incarcerated people confined to their cells for far longer periods than in recent decades. Lockdowns are common in jails and prisons nationwide, but most usually last only a few hours or days. During lockdowns, access to rehabilitative classes, religious activities, work and visitation is limited or completely suspended. Incarcerated people on lockdown can lose their usual routines, which may include exercise, calls to loved ones and other structured activities. And meals are typically eaten inside the prisoner’s cell, further isolating them. (Hernández, 12/3)
The Hechinger Report:
The Dark Future Of American Child Care: States Are Loosening Their Child Care Rules To Cut Costs — In Ways That Could Harm Young Children
Zachary David Typer was 6 months old when he suffocated after being put down for a nap by his child care provider in Topeka, Kansas. Left on an adult bed, Zachary rolled over and became trapped between the mattress and the footboard. His provider, who had taken a muscle relaxer and was resting on a couch in another room, found him about an hour later. Seven-month-old Aniyah Boone died of a brain injury and lacerated liver at her child care program in eastern Kansas. Aniyah was left unattended by her caregiver, and when an 8-year-old who was also in care that day tried to take the crying infant out of her crib, the child tripped and dropped Aniyah. When the provider discovered the injuries from the fall, she never tried to perform CPR or call 911. (Mader, 12/3)
KFF Health News:
Georgia’s Work Requirement Slows Processing Of Applications For Medicaid, Food Stamps
Deegant Adhvaryu completed his parents’ applications for Medicaid and food benefits in June. Then the waiting and frustration began. In July, his parents, Haresh and Nina Adhvaryu, received a letter saying their applications would be delayed, he said. In August, the Adhvaryus started calling a Georgia helpline, he said, but couldn’t leave a message. It wasn’t until September, when they visited state offices, that they were informed their applications were incomplete. The couple were mystified. They had Medicaid coverage when they lived in Virginia, before their recent move to metro Atlanta. (Miller, Rayasam and Whitehead, 12/5)
KFF Health News:
How Potential Medicaid Cuts Could Play Out In California
In 2017, the Republicans who controlled Congress tried mightily to slash federal spending on Medicaid, the government-funded health program covering low-income families and individuals. California, like other states, depends heavily on federal dollars to provide care for its poorest residents. Analyses at the time showed the GOP’s proposals would cut Medicaid funds flowing from Washington by tens of billions of dollars, perhaps even more, forcing state officials to rethink the scope of Medi-Cal. (Wolfson, 12/5)
Research Roundup: The Latest Science, Discoveries, And Breakthroughs
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of the latest health research and news.
MedPage Today:
RNA Interference Therapeutic Shows Promise For Chronic Hepatitis B
In adults with chronic hepatitis B infection receiving viral suppression therapy, coupling an investigational small interfering RNA therapy with an immunomodulator led to substantial declines in blood levels of hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg), according to a randomized phase II trial. (Haelle, 12/4)
MedPage Today:
Beta-Blockers Tied To Delayed Huntington's Disease Progression
Beta-blocker therapy was associated with a lower annualized hazard of receiving a clinical diagnosis of Huntington's disease and a slower rate of symptom worsening, observational data showed. (George, 12/2)
Stat:
New Obesity Drug Combo Uses Hormone Discovered 30 Years Ago
The hormone leptin was discovered 30 years ago to much fanfare. Scientists hoped that leptin, which regulates body fat, could pave the way for obesity treatments. The results in mice were hailed as “miraculous,” and Amgen licensed the hormone for $20 million from Rockefeller University. But its initial promise failed to pan out, as treatments mimicking leptin in the body didn’t spur weight loss. New data, published today in the journal Science Translational Medicine, may cast the hormone in a new light. (Oza, 12/4)
CIDRAP:
HPV Vaccines Linked To Drop In Cervical Cancer Deaths
Today JAMA published a research letter spotlighting the steep decline in cervical cancer deaths in women younger than 25 in recent decades, a finding that highlights the importance of promoting human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination. (Soucheray, 11/27)
MedPage Today:
Consider All Prior Fractures During Osteoporosis Assessment, Study Suggests
Fractures that occurred at any prior time in adulthood were associated with fracture risk in older adults, a cohort study indicated. In fact, a first fracture in younger adulthood was linked with the greatest increased risk. Compared with no fracture, any non-high-trauma fracture during ages 20 to 39 years was associated with a more than twofold greater risk of fracture in older patients following their first osteoporosis assessment. (Monaco, 12/2)
CIDRAP:
Chikungunya Moving Into New Regions, Disabling Millions And Racking Up Billions In Costs, Data Suggest
Globalization, urbanization, and climate change have significantly raised the risk of "explosive, unpredictable" outbreaks of the mosquito-borne disease chikungunya, which disabled millions and likely amassed close to $50 billion in healthcare and disability-related costs in 110 countries from 2011 to 2020, researchers report in BMJ Global Health. (Van Beusekom, 12/4)
CIDRAP:
Men More Likely Than Women To Develop COVID-19 Pneumonia, Research Suggests
A study of sex-based differences in the risk of COVID-19 pneumonia finds that men were more likely to develop the complication than women (12.0% vs 7.0%) during the declared pandemic period and the early months of the endemic phase of the disease in Mexico. (Van Beusekom, 11/27)
Viewpoints: Roe Is Warning For Protecting Trans Care; DEI Bans Will Have Grave Effect On Health Care
Opinion writers discuss these public health issues and more.
The Boston Globe:
More States Must Pass Shield Laws Protecting Gender-Affirming Care
For state lawmakers who want to keep health care decisions about young transgender people’s care between them, their parents, and their doctors — and out of the hands of judges — the best time to act was yesterday. Next best time: right now. (Kimberly Atkins Stohr, 12/4)
MedPage Today:
More DEI Bans Will Have Dire Side Effects For Public Health
As a registered nurse, I've seen how cross-cultural misunderstandings can lead to poor care for my fellow Hispanic patients and families. Sometimes this happens because medical staff see them as "good patients" who are "low-maintenance." But in reality, they often decline to voice their needs because a cultural value, respeto, leads them to defer to authority figures. Sometimes the opposite happens: Staff may believe their Hispanic patients are unreasonably resisting the treatment they need. However, there typically are other factors at play, like increased medical mistrust among Hispanic populations, especially in the context of increased anti-immigrant rhetoric in the U.S. (Lilian Bravo, 12/4)
Washington Monthly:
The Trouble With Trump’s Pick To Run The FDA
Marty Makary is a surgeon, prolific author, and avowed contrarian. He’s not a kook but is reckless with the facts, draws dubious conclusions, and, like RFK Jr., could do more harm than good. Here's what the U.S. Senate needs to know. (Merrill Goozner, 12/4)
Harvard Public Health:
To Meet Demand, Blood Donation Can't Rely Solely On Volunteers
The World Health Organization advocates for 100 percent voluntary, non-remunerated blood donation—a position that was more defensible in the 1970s, before widespread screening for bloodborne diseases like hepatitis. Today, two-thirds of the world face shortages of blood and blood products, leading to many preventable deaths, especially among women and children. More than 80 percent of the world’s population has access to only 20 percent of the global blood supply. These global inequities in blood and blood product supplies are unacceptable. (Jlateh Vincent Jappah and Ruoying [Carol] Tao, 12/4)
Undark:
What Does It Mean To Be In The 'Post-Genomic' Age?
The post-genomics age has large implications for the sorts of science that might be produced in the future. Not only might theory find new terrain, but the many subfields of the biological sciences might move on from a scientific ecosystem driven by large laboratories, centralized power, and the importance of fraught notions like academic prestige. (C. Brandon Ogbunu, 12/5)