Health Data Possibly Compromised After Ransomware Hit On Mass. Insurer

Point32Health, which is the second-largest health insurer in Massachusetts, was struck by a ransomware attack that may have compromised sensitive health data of current and past members. Other news includes financial worries at hospitals across the U.S., staffing shortages, and more.

AP: Major Massachusetts Health Insurer Hit By Ransomware Attack, Member Data May Be Compromised

The second-largest health insurer in Massachusetts was the victim of a ransomware attack in which sensitive personal information as well as health information of current and past members may have been compromised, company officials said. Point32Health said in a statement on its website Tuesday that a “cybersecurity ransomware incident” affecting its Harvard Pilgrim Health Care program was detected April 17. (5/24)

Bloomberg: California Hospital Operator Files Chapter 9 Bankruptcy

In yet another sign of the increasing financial stress facing US hospitals, a public health care operator in California has filed for bankruptcy protection. San Benito Health Care District in Hollister filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy on Tuesday, citing labor costs, a years-long shortage of working capital and a $5.2 million overpayment from Medicare it had to return, the court filing said. The Chapter 9, which is filed by municipalities and public entities, is rare compared to other bankruptcy filings used by corporations and individuals. (Coleman-Lochner, 5/24)

Roll Call: Mississippi Delta Hospitals Battle Financial Factors To Survive

DeeAnn Brown was not scheduled to work the evening of Friday, March 24. But after a monster tornado leveled the Mississippi Delta town of Rolling Fork and damaged Sharkey-Issaquena Community Hospital, where she is a registered nurse, she and her family rushed to help. (Clason, 5/24)

Wyoming Public Radio: Organization Says For-Profit Healthcare Is Taking Advantage Of Understaffing

Since the pandemic began, healthcare institutions have had many problems including having enough staff. And now, a local chapter of a national advocacy organization says for-profit healthcare organizations are taking advantage of nonprofit facilities closing. (Kudelska, 5/24)

St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Missouri Easing Training Requirements For Nursing Aides To Help Staffing Shortages

Gov. Mike Parson’s administration is easing training guidelines for nursing aides in an attempt to address a labor shortage in Missouri hospitals. An emergency rule change posted Wednesday by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services would double the time unlicensed assistive personnel have to undergo training in hopes of drawing more aides into the workforce. (Erickson, 5/24)

In other health news from across the U.S. —

St. Louis Public Radio: St. Louisans Experiencing Homelessness Receive Access To Healthcare

A local health care facility is partnering with a nonprofit to provide people experiencing homelessness with health care services. Affinia Healthcare will offer medical, optical, dental and medical case management services to City Hope St. Louis clients. Bishop Michael Robinson, the CEO and founder of City Hope St. Louis, said many of his clients avoid going to the hospital and doctors because of the cost. He said this latest partnership with Affinia Healthcare will ease that burden. (Lewis-Thompson, 5/24)

New Hampshire Bulletin: NH Teen Pushes To Add Eating Disorder Hotline To Student IDs

Two months into his summer break last year, Matthew Brown began to worry he had an eating disorder. Brown, who was then about to enter Merrimack High School as a freshman, did not want to talk to his parents about it. But he did want answers. (DeWitt, 5/24)

