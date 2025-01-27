Health Experts Try To Find Common Ground With HHS Nominee RFK Jr.
Despite Kennedy's anti-vaccine history, which greatly alarms professionals in the health sector, some see his promises to improve Americans' diets as a step in the right direction. Also, with Kennedy's hearings scheduled for this week, news outlets explore vaccine issues.
AP:
Skeptical Health Experts Say They’re Willing To Work With RFK Jr.
As Kennedy faces Senate confirmation hearings Wednesday and Thursday, health advocates find themselves in an uncomfortable position: voicing cautious support for some of Kennedy’s ideas while warning of the catastrophic consequences of others “If there’s an opportunity to advance the public health, you have to seize it,” said Dr. Peter Lurie, a former FDA official who now leads the nonprofit Center for Science in the Public Interest. “So you can’t ignore the guy on everything because you oppose him on some things.” (Perrone, 1/26)
MedPage Today:
Autism Prevalence Is Climbing, But It's Not Due To Vaccines
President Trump has said that Robert F. Kennedy Jr., his nominee to run HHS, would investigate why autism spectrum disorder (ASD) diagnoses are rising. ... "There have been extensive studies researching potential links to routine childhood vaccinations and autism diagnoses, and the results have shown that no such link exists," said Eric Burnett, MD, of Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City. (George, 1/24)
The New York Times:
The Evidence For The Childhood Vaccine Schedule, Explained
Before their immune systems mature, young children are especially vulnerable to infections — and to falling far more ill than adults might with certain common illnesses. That’s why childhood vaccination programs have been such a boon for public health. In the past 30 years, recommended childhood vaccines have prevented an estimated 1.1 million deaths and 32 million hospitalizations in the United States. (Whitcomb, 1/25)
The Texas Tribune:
A Flurry Of Bills Filed To Weaken Texas’ Vaccine Mandates
When speech pathologist Rebecca Hardy recalls her up-close seat to lawmaking during the 2015 state legislative session, she remembers how tough it was to find anyone interested in what she wanted: more choice for Texans when it came to getting vaccinated. (Langford, 1/27)
KFF Health News:
KFF Health News’ ‘On Air’: Reporter Assesses Rise In Vaccine Exemptions, Gives Other Stories To Watch In 2025
