HHS Secretary Becerra Mulls Leaving Post To Run For California Governor
Politico reports Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and supporters have been having conversations on the matter. Separately, the White House carefully downplayed President Biden's "strong" remarks against GOP attitudes to health care.
Politico:
Becerra Weighs Exit From Biden Administration For California Gubernatorial Bid
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra is considering leaving the Biden administration to mount a run for California governor in 2026, people briefed on his deliberations told POLITICO. Becerra and supporters have had conversations over the past weeks where the secretary and former California attorney general indicated to fellow Democratic officials and operatives that he would leave Washington after the November election and join the crowded field to succeed Gov. Gavin Newsom in two years. (Cadelago, Gardiner and Cancryn, 4/9)
Fox News:
White House Downplays Strong Biden Comments On GOP And Healthcare
The White House on Tuesday downplayed remarks President Biden made earlier in the day in which he seemed to suggest that House Republicans were essentially "killing millions of Americans" by slashing the Affordable Care Act. The president spoke at an event in the nation’s capital earlier on Tuesday, touting government spending on child care and other investments. During his speech, the president took a shot at House Republicans over their budget proposals, which "cut care-giving programs by a third." (Betz, 4/9)
On nutritional standards —
AP:
New WIC Rules Include More Money For Fruits And Veggies. They Also Expand Food Choices
The federal program that helps pay for groceries for millions of low-income mothers, babies and young kids will soon emphasize more fruits, vegetables and whole grains, as well as provide a wider choice of foods from different cultures. The final rule changes for the program known as WIC were announced Tuesday by the Food and Nutrition Service, and will take effect within two years with some exceptions. (Aleccia, 4/9)
The Hill:
Lunchables Found To Contain Relatively High Lead Levels
The popular kids snack Lunchables contains relatively high levels of lead and sodium, a consumer watchdog group warned Tuesday. Consumer Reports (CR), a consumer advocacy group, said it tested 12 store-bought versions of Lunchables — which are made by Kraft Heinz — along with similar lunch and snack kits and found “relatively high levels of lead and cadmium” in the Lunchables kits. Cadmium is a chemical element linked to negative effects on the kidney and the skeletal and respiratory systems and is classified as a human carcinogen, according to the World Health Organization. There is not a safe level of lead for children, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes. (Nazzaro, 4/9)