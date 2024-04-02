HHS: Teaching Hospitals Must Get Consent To Conduct Invasive Exams
HHS reinforced to teaching hospitals and medical schools that the law requires patients to provide informed consent before "sensitive examinations" like pelvic exams can take place. Other Biden administration news reports on cybersecurity, the menthol ban, and more.
Modern Healthcare:
HHS Affirms Consent Rules For 'Sensitive Examinations'
The Health and Human Services Department issued a guidance document and an open letter to teaching hospitals, medical schools and state regulators Monday reiterating that federal law requires informed consent to conduct tests on unconscious patients. The guidance ... cite reports of patients undergoing "sensitive examinations" unrelated to their treatments while under anesthesia without consent. (Hartnett, 4/1)
Federal News Network:
HHS Looks To Create ‘One-Stop Shop’ For Healthcare Cybersecurity
Amid the response to the Change Healthcare ransomware attack, the Department of Health and Human Services is aiming to better organize its healthcare cybersecurity resources and programs. HHS is creating a “one-stop shop” for cyber at the department’s Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, according to Brian Mazanec, the deputy director for ASPR’s Office of Preparedness. ASPR leads U.S. health and medical preparedness for disasters and other public health emergencies. (Doubleday, 4/1)
Roll Call:
Timeline For Menthol Ban Slips Again
The White House’s timeline for banning menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars appears to have slipped again after the administration missed its self-imposed target to finalize the rules by March. This is the third time the FDA has attempted to restrict menthol cigarettes, first in 2013 and again in 2018. Another delay could push the date beyond the 2024 November election. (Clason, 4/1)
Cronkite News:
FDA Might Update Its Pulse Oximeter Guidelines For Manufacturers
The Food and Drug Administration is considering plans to update its 2013 premarket guidance for pulse oximeter manufacturers as research suggests the devices may provide inaccurate readings for patients with dark skin. The problem, according to several studies, is that pulse oximeters may overestimate blood oxygen levels for patients with darker skin and these false readings can lead to inaccurate diagnoses and the wrong treatments. (Gauchat, 4/1)
AP:
US Defense Official Had 'Havana Syndrome' Symptoms During A 2023 NATO Summit, The Pentagon Confirms
senior Defense Department official who attended last year’s NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, had symptoms similar to those reported by U.S. officials who have experienced “Havana syndrome,” the Pentagon confirmed Monday. Havana syndrome is still under investigation but includes a string of health problems dating back to 2016, when officials working at the U.S. Embassy in Havana reported sudden unexplained head pressure, head or ear pain, or dizziness. (Copp, 4/1)