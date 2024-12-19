Supreme Court Will Hear South Carolina’s Case To Defund Planned Parenthood

In other reproductive health news: The future of President Joe Biden's Gender Policy Council is unknown; Arizona's governor wants to halt the collection of abortion data; BRCA gene testing can be lifesaving; and more.

CBS News: Supreme Court Takes Up South Carolina's Effort To Defund Planned Parenthood

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to consider the South Carolina health department's effort to cut off funding from Planned Parenthood because it performs abortions, wading into another dispute over access to the procedure in the wake of its reversal of Roe v. Wade. The case, known as Kerr v. Edwards, stems from the state's decision in 2018 to end Planned Parenthood South Atlantic's participation in its Medicaid program. (Quinn, 12/18)

AP: Biden Gender Policy Council's Fate Is Uncertain Under Trump

During the transition period between President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump, there has been at least some coordination on West Wing affairs. But not when it comes to Biden’s Gender Policy Council, which has worked to defend reproductive health care in the face of growing restrictions. The first-of-its kind office was an effort to drive policy that would make life better for women and girls in the U.S. and in the world. Over the past four years, it has sought to advance reproductive freedom, make pay more equitable and increase participation by women in the workforce. It was formed through an executive order by Biden in September 2021, and members of his Cabinet have representatives on the council. (Long, 12/18)

AP: Arizona Governor Urges The State To Stop Collecting Abortion Data, Citing Patient Privacy

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is calling for legislators to repeal the state law that requires an annual abortion report, saying that it infringes on patients’ privacy, which echoes other Democratic officials’ push to reduce or eliminate such requirements. “The government has no place in surveilling Arizonans’ medical decision-making or tracking their health history,” Hobbs, a Democrat in a state where Republicans control the Legislature, said in a statement Wednesday as the state released its report covering 2023. “Starting a family is a sensitive and personal experience for a woman and her loved ones; there should be no room for government surveillance and publication of that decision.” (Mulvihill, 12/18)

In related news —

ProPublica: If You’re Pregnant, Here’s What You Should Know About the Medical Procedures That Could Save Your Life

Women experiencing pregnancy loss in states with abortion bans told us they wished they had known what to expect and how to advocate for themselves. We created this guide for anyone who finds themselves in the same position. We wrote it in consultation with dozens of doctors, including those who hold positions at leading medical organizations and those who regularly treat patients who are miscarrying. (Surana and Presser, 12/19)

The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer: Baby Dance Class, More Doulas: Cleveland’s Neighborhood Family Practice Expands To Fight Infant Mortality

As infant mortality and maternal morbidity rates cause concern locally and nationally, Cleveland’s Neighborhood Family Practice Medical Center aims to be part of the solution. The health agency recently expanded its services to expectant moms, especially those from other cultures, as it seeks to break down cultural barriers to care and create supportive communities for new parents. (Washington, 12/19)

USA Today: BRCA Gene Testing Saves Holocaust Survivor Child

Rose Brystowski, 68, had a choice to make. Others might have found it difficult. She found it easy. Doctors discovered a lump during her sister's mammogram back in 2008 that came back positive for breast cancer. Genetic testing revealed both had the BRCA gene – one that puts someone at higher risk of developing breast and ovarian cancers – something they were previously unaware of. But it's not unsurprising: ... Approximately 1 in 40 Ashkenazi Jewish people carry BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutations; it's about 1 in 400 people in the general population. (Oliver, 12/18)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription