HIV Success: Stem Cell Transplant Cured Infection In German Patient

While celebrating the breakthrough, experts caution that this type of treatment might not help everyone and that more study is needed. Meanwhile, a pregnant woman's diet could be linked to her child's autism risk, research suggests.

Axios: German Man Cured HIV After Stem Cell Transplant

A German man's HIV has likely been cured after undergoing a stem cell transplant in a first-of-its-kind case, scientists announced on Thursday ahead of next week's International AIDS Conference in Munich, Germany. (Falconer, 7/19)

Newsweek: Autism Study Finds Link With Pregnancy Diet

Mothers' diets during pregnancy may affect their child's likelihood of developing autism, new research suggests. ... Studies have shown that prenatal multivitamins and folic acid supplement use, as well as adequate vitamin D and high fish intakes, are all associated with a reduced likelihood of childhood autism diagnoses. However, considering these factors in isolation neglects the synergistic and antagonistic effects that nutrients can have when consumed as part of a realistic prenatal diet. (Dewan, 7/18)

Newsweek: Scientists Reveal Key Factor In Likelihood Of Childhood Autism

Children with an older sibling with autism are 20 percent more likely to develop autism themselves, new research finds. Scientists hope that the discovery will facilitate timely autism diagnoses in young children, enabling earlier interventions for more effective symptom management. (Dewan, 7/18)

The New York Times: A Daily Pill To Prevent S.T.I.S? It May Work, Scientists Say

A daily dose of a widely used antibiotic can prevent some infections with syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia, potentially a new solution to the escalating crisis of sexually transmitted infections, scientists reported on Thursday. Their study was small and must be confirmed by more research. Scientists still have to resolve significant questions, including whether S.T.I.s might become resistant to the antibiotic and what effect it could have on healthy gut bacteria in people taking it every day. (Mandavilli, 7/18)

Stat: Study Of Veterans' DNA Shows Diversity Sharpened Overall Results

An expansive new study offers clear evidence that sequencing the genomes of diverse populations can yield fresh insights into how our DNA shapes our health. (Wosen, 7/18)

Newsweek: Chonky Cats May Help Us Lose Weight

Studying the fattest of cats may help us understand how to treat obesity in humans. The shifts in feline gut microbiomes in response to changes in diet are very similar to those seen in humans, according to a new paper in the journal Scientific Reports. This may mean that cats are a good model for studying obesity in humans, and studying them could help both us and felines get healthier overall. (Thomson, 7/18)

In other research news —

San Francisco Chronicle: UCSF Doctor Leads Research On Treatment For Rare Childhood Strokes

Gabby Lopes doesn’t remember much about that day, two weeks before her 13th birthday, other than she’d just finished running a lap in her P.E. class at San Leandro’s John Muir Middle School and was about to do a pushup when she passed out. She awoke to a crowd standing over her, including her P.E. teacher and a vice principal. She recalls someone told a “dad joke” and that she laughed — only to discover the right side of her face was numb. She tried to lift herself up but couldn’t move the right side of her body. (Ho, 7/18)

Politico: AI Gives A Lawmaker Her Voice Back

Artificial intelligence is giving a member of Congress her voice back. Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.) was diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy last year, a condition she called “Parkinson’s on steroids.” The rare brain disorder has affected the volume and clarity of her speech and her mobility. It also led to her decision to leave Congress at the end of this term. ... “This will be a big upgrade from the robotic-sounding text-to-speech app I’ve been using over the past few months,” she said in a video announcing her AI voice. (Paun, Payne, Reader, Schumaker and Odejimi, 7/18)

