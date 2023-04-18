Hospitals Suffer Shortages As Medical Device Supply Chain Falters
California-based Scripps Health, Modern Healthcare explains, has about eight times more medical devices and supplies on backorder than it had in 2019. Meanwhile, Clover Health is cutting 10% of staff during a restructuring, CVS Health chooses a new president for Aetna, and more.
Medical Device Supply Chain Problems Plague Hospitals
Scripps Health has about eight times more medical devices and supplies on backorder than the integrated nonprofit health system had in 2019. San Diego, California-based Scripps has been managing shortages in ligatures and oxygenators that stop bleeding, catheters used in heart surgery and urology and custom procedure trays and surgical packs, among other things. (Kacik, 4/17)
Clover Health Layoffs: 10% Of Staff Cut Amid Restructuring
Clover Health is restructuring its operations and cutting jobs in a bid to turn a profit. The insurtech said Monday it will outsource its "core plan operations" to UST Health Proof, a technology company that provides administrative services for carriers. Clover said the decision led to 10% of its staff being laid off. The company reported employing 656 people at the end of last year. (Tepper, 4/17)
CVS Health Picks Former Humana CFO As Aetna President
CVS Health has named Brian Kane head of its Aetna health insurance division, the company announced Monday. Kane will assume the roles of executive vice president at CVS Health and president of Aetna Sept. 1. He replaces Dan Finke, who is stepping down for health reasons. Finke will support the company during the transition. (Tepper, 4/17)
HIMSS 2023: Epic, Microsoft Bring OpenAI's GPT-4 To EHRs
Epic Systems is working with Microsoft to integrate generative AI technology into its electronic health record software for the first time, the companies said Monday. The announcement was made in conjunction with the first day of the HIMSS conference, which is being held in Chicago this week. (Turner, 4/17)
ChatGPT Answered 25 Breast Cancer Screening Questions, But It's 'Not Ready For The Real World' — Here's Why
ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot from OpenAI, could potentially rival Google one day as an online health resource, many people say — but how reliable are its responses right now? Researchers from the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) were eager to find out. (Rudy, 4/17)