House Debt Ceiling Bill Hinges On A Few Republicans Who Want More
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says his debt ceiling package will move ahead to a vote unchanged, despite some rank-and-file members of his caucus advocating additions. The measure currently proposes work requirements for people to qualify for Medicaid and food assistance.
Politico:
Debt-Limit Plan Won't Be Changed, House GOP Leaders Tell Holdouts
House GOP leaders are waving off calls from rank-and-file Republicans for changes to their debt-limit proposal. Instead, they’re plowing ahead toward a floor vote this week, daring detractors to vote against it. At least, that’s what House Majority Whip Tom Emmer is asserting. Meanwhile, a handful of GOP members have told POLITICO they are still privately demanding changes to the bill and, without them, will lean toward voting “no” on the plan. And Republican leaders only have four votes to spare. (Beavers, Hill and Ferris, 4/24)
NBC News:
McCarthy Faces His First Big Test As Speaker: Defusing A Debt Ceiling Time Bomb
But five Republican no votes would derail the McCarthy debt bill, given that Democrats have expressed strong, unified opposition to it. And several of the 20 hard-right conservatives, who initially blocked McCarthy from winning the speakership three months ago have threatened to vote no this week. ... Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has demanded “more rigor” on work requirements for recipients of Medicaid and other safety net programs before he’ll get on board. Specifically, he wants recipients to work 30 hours per week, up from 20 hours in the McCarthy plan. (Wong and Kapur, 4/24)
In news about gender equality —
The Washington Post:
Equal Rights Amendment To Get Senate Vote This Week, Schumer Says
The Senate will vote on the Equal Rights Amendment this week — 100 years after it was first introduced in Congress — Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Monday. Schumer, speaking at Hunter College in New York, argued that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and efforts to limit access to the abortion pill mifepristone, as well as state-level actions to roll back women’s rights, have made the ERA and its protections more critical than ever. (Alfaro, 4/24)
Ms. Magazine:
Ahead Of The First ERA Senate Vote In 40 Years, A Nationwide Petition Launches
ERA advocates see a vote on the resolution a worthwhile endeavor, since it will force senators to go on the record. “I want to see the list of everybody who is opposed to equality,” said former Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) at the Monday press conference, who today serves as the Eleanor Roosevelt distinguished leader in residence at Hunter College. (Szal, 4/24)