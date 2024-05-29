House GOP Members Allege Health Officials Dodged Public Records Laws
Republican lawmakers continue their push to try to link covid's origins with U.S. research groups. Meanwhile, the United States has joined other Western unions in pressing for agreement on pandemic response rules.
The New York Times:
Health Officials Tried To Evade Public Records Laws, Lawmakers Say
House Republicans on Tuesday accused officials at the National Institutes of Health of orchestrating “a conspiracy at the highest levels” of the agency to hide public records related to the origins of the Covid pandemic. And the lawmakers promised to expand an investigation that has turned up emails in which senior health officials talked openly about trying to evade federal records laws. The latest accusations — coming days before a House panel publicly questions Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, a former top N.I.H. official — represent one front of an intensifying push by lawmakers to link American research groups and the country’s premier medical research agency with the beginnings of the Covid pandemic. (Mueller, 5/28)
Reuters:
Western States Push For Deal On Pandemic Response Rules At WHO Meeting
Western countries led by the United States, France and Germany pushed for a deal to bolster pandemic response rules at a major World Health Organization meeting on Tuesday after states failed to finalize a pandemic treaty. (Farge, 5/28)
VTDigger:
Vermont Supreme Court Hears Arguments In Accidental Covid-19 Vaccination Case
The Vermont Supreme Court on Tuesday heard arguments in a case brought by the parents of a student who received a Covid-19 vaccine against their wishes. The lawsuit, filed two years ago against the state of Vermont and the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union, claimed that Dario and Shujen Politella’s child, who was 6 years old at the time, was mistakenly given a Covid-19 shot. The incident, which reportedly stemmed from a name tag mix-up, occurred in November 2021 at a vaccination clinic held at the Academy School in Brattleboro. (McDonald, 5/28)
WWNY:
Covid-19 Memorial Unveiled In Watertown, NY
There’s a new monument in Thompson Park meant to provide a place to reflect on the people who died from Covid-19.It was spearheaded by Allison Gorham. “It was an easy thing to want to forget after thinking it was over. ‘Covid’s over, Covid’s done.’ It’s not. It just isn’t as virulent as it was before. So this lets everyone know that we haven’t forgotten them,” she said. (Domblewski, 5/28)
In other health threats —
AP:
Authorities Urge Proper Cooking Of Wild Game After 6 Relatives Fall Ill From Parasite In Bear Meat
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reaffirmed the importance of properly cooking wild game after six people became sick from a parasite traced to undercooked bear meat that was served at a family reunion in South Dakota. The six — one in South Dakota, four in Minnesota and one in Arizona — became infected when bear meat that was served rare turned out to be contaminated with roundworms that cause trichinellosis, also known as trichinosis. Two of the people ate only the vegetables that were grilled with the meat. While the meat had been frozen for 45 days, the trichinella worms were from a freeze-resistant species. (5/28)
NBC News:
Dengue Fever Threatens The U.S. Due To Climate Change, Among Other Factors
Meg Norris was traveling in Argentina in April when the first signs of dengue fever hit her. The weather in Salta, just south of the Bolivian border, was warm, but Norris, a 33-year-old from Boulder, Colorado, zipped a fleece sweatshirt around her body to stop herself from shivering. “I thought it was sun poisoning,” she said. (Sullivan, Thompson, and Martin, 5/28)