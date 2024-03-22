Idaho Inmate Recaptured After Escape, Shooting Of Hospital Transport Staff
During an ambush two corrections officers were shot as a prisoner, who had injured himself in prison, escaped custody from an unscheduled medical transport. Also in the news, an L.A. hospital is found at fault for a power outage that forced patient evacuations.
The Washington Post:
Idaho Prisoner Back Behind Bars After Hospital Ambush Enabled His Escape
An escaped inmate and his suspected accomplice have been captured in Idaho after 36 hours on the run, during which time authorities believe they killed two men. Skylar Meade, 31, escaped custody about 2 a.m. Wednesday during a medical transport after Meade injured himself in prison, authorities said. The transport was about to return him to prison from Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise when Nicholas Umphenour, 28, is accused of ambushing the transport and shooting two officers. A third corrections officer was shot by Boise police on arrival, police said. (Vinall, 3/22)
Los Angeles Times:
State Faults L.A. Hospital That Suffered Power Outage
A power outage that forced hundreds of patients to be evacuated at a Boyle Heights hospital last summer was the result of lapses in maintaining the facility, a “deficient practice” that could put patients at risk of not getting needed care, state investigators found. In August, Adventist Health White Memorial lost power hours after Southern California was pummeled by a storm named Hilary. (Alpert Reyes, 3/21)
Carolina Public Press:
Nurses Say Corrections At HCA's Mission Hospital Are Not Happening
HCA Healthcare, which owns Mission Hospital in Asheville, had to submit an amended plan of correction to regulators March 13, which the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approved in a notice to Mission Hospital CEO Chad Patrick. That plan was made public March 20. HCA’s amended plan of correction includes an addendum on the hospital’s staffing strategic plan. But while the plan has some positive changes, Mission Hospital nurse Kerri Wilson said management isn’t following all of it. (Vitaglione, 3/22)
Modern Healthcare:
Change Outage Highlights Need For More Cybersecurity Training
Industry advisors say more cybersecurity awareness and preparation is needed in the wake of the ransomware assault on Change Healthcare, though some health systems and other organizations remain confident their training is sufficient. ... Groups including the American Hospital Association are recommending more staff education on contingency planning and social engineering attacks. (Devereaux, 3/21)
Modern Healthcare:
Petersen Health Care Files For Bankruptcy
Nursing facility operator Petersen Health Care filed for reorganization Wednesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, citing between 5,000 and 10,000 creditors in its petition. The Peoria, Illinois-based company, which operates 62 nursing homes in Illinois and Missouri, listed assets between $100 million and $500 million in its Chapter 11 filing and between $100 million and $500 million in liabilities. (3/21)
Also —
CBS News:
University Of Maryland Medical Center Receives Prestigious Magnet Award For Fourth Consecutive Year
The University of Maryland Medical Center has been granted the American Nurses Credentialing Center's (ANCC) Magnet for the fourth time in a row. The ANCC approves and recognizes the best health care organizations in the country. It is the highest award a medical center can receive through the credentialing center. (Adeolu, 3/21)