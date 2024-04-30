If Early Death Is Written In Your Genes, A Healthy Life Can Fight It: Study
A new study shows that living a healthy lifestyle can significantly battle increased risk of early death due to genetic predisposition — nearly 2 in 3 people with risky genes can mitigate the risk. Separately, a study links physical fitness to better mental health in young people.
CNN:
A Healthy Lifestyle Can Mitigate Genetic Risk For Early Death By 62%, Study Suggests
Even if your genetics put you at greater risk for early death, a healthy lifestyle could help you significantly combat it, according to a new study. That risk could be mitigated by about 62% in people with a genetic predisposition, said lead author Dr. Xue Li, dean of the School of Public Health at Zhejian Univeristy School of Medicine in China. (Holcombe, 4/29)
The New York Times:
Physical Fitness Can Improve Mental Health In Children And Adolescents, Study Suggests
Physical fitness among children and adolescents may protect against developing depressive symptoms, anxiety and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, according to a study published on Monday in JAMA Pediatrics. The study also found that better performance in cardiovascular activities, strength and muscular endurance were each associated with greater protection against such mental health conditions. The researchers deemed this linkage “dose-dependent”, suggesting that a child or adolescent who is more fit may be accordingly less likely to experience the onset of a mental health disorder. (Richtel, 4/29)
NPR:
Climbing Stairs Is Linked To A Longevity Boost. How Many Flights Is Enough?
At a time when less than half of adults in the U.S. get the recommended amount of exercise, there is new evidence that climbing stairs can reduce the risk of heart disease and help people live longer. A new meta-analysis presented at a European Society of Cardiology conference finds that people in the habit of climbing stairs had about a 39% lower likelihood of death from heart disease, compared to those who didn't climb stairs. They also had a lower risk of heart attacks and strokes. (Aubrey, 4/29)
CBS News:
Eating More Avocados Could Lower Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes In Women, Study Says
Eating more avocados could help women stave off Type 2 diabetes, a new study found. ... In this study, a team of researchers, including two who work for the Avocado Nutrition Center, analyzed dietary information on more than 25,000 Mexican adults. They found that women who ate avocados showed a 22 percent to 29 percent lower risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. The same protective effect was not observed in men, and it's not clear why. though hormonal shifts over a woman's lifespan may contribute. (Marshall, 4/29)
The New York Times:
A Peek Inside The Brains Of ‘Super-Agers’
A paper published Monday in the Journal of Neuroscience helps shed light on what’s so special about the brains of super-agers. The biggest takeaway, in combination with a companion study that came out last year on the same group of individuals, is that their brains have less atrophy than their peers’ do. (Smith, 4/29)