If You Ate Out And Got Food Poisoning, It Could Be A Sick Worker’s Fault: CDC
Federal health officials have concluded that about 40% of restaurant food poisoning outbreaks with a known cause between 2017 and 2019 are linked to a sick or contagious food worker who showed up while ill. In other news, good sleep is linked to lower odds for developing long covid, and more.
AP:
Food Poisoning Outbreaks Tied To Sick Workers, CDC Says
Food workers who showed up while sick or contagious were linked to about 40% of restaurant food poisoning outbreaks with a known cause between 2017 and 2019, federal health officials said Tuesday. Norovirus and salmonella, germs that can cause severe illness, were the most common cause of 800 outbreaks, which encompassed 875 restaurants and were reported by 25 state and local health departments. (Aleccia, 5/30)
In covid developments —
CIDRAP:
Good Sleep Linked To Lower Odds Of Developing Long COVID
Having a healthy sleep schedule before COVID-19 infection may help prevent long COVID, according to a study today in JAMA Network Open. The cohort study included 1,979 women who participated in the Nurses' Health Study II, completing surveys about sleep habits and COVID infections between April 2020 and November 2021. (Soucheray, 5/30)
CIDRAP:
Night Shift Work, Binge Drinking Linked To Increased COVID Risk In Nurses
Working the night shift or binge drinking may double the risk of COVID-19 infection, according to a study of nurses published this week in Alcohol: Clinical and Experimental Research. Poor sleep quality and binge drinking have been associated with COVID-19 infections, likely because both promote a pro-inflammatory state. (Soucheray, 5/30)
KCUR:
Missouri Attorney General Lacked Authority To Order Schools To Drop Mask Rules, Judge Rules
A Jackson County judge ruled the state’s former attorney general lacked the authority to order school districts to drop their mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision from Judge Marco Roldan on Friday found Eric Schmitt, now a U.S. senator, “exceeded his lawful authority” when he ordered dozens of school districts in December 2021 to rescind measures put in place to mitigate COVID transmission in schools. (Fortino, 5/31)