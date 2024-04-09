Illinois Officials Warn Residents About Risk Of Fake Botox Injections
According to the Illinois Public Health Department, the fake injections may have led to two people being hospitalized. Also in news from around the country: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs a bill ensuring skin cancer screenings for state employees, California aims to ban the weedkiller paraquat, and more.
NBC News:
Fake Botox Injections May Be Linked To Hospitalizations, Illinois Officials Warn
Fake Botox injections may have led to the hospitalizations of two people in Illinois, the state's Public Health Department said Monday. "Illinois residents should exercise caution when considering cosmetic treatment," Dr. Sameer Vohra, the state's public health director, said in a media statement. "Receiving these treatments in unlicensed, unapproved settings can put you or your loved ones at serious risk for health problems." (Edwards, 4/8)
Health News Florida:
DeSantis Signs Bill To Provide Skin Cancer Screenings For State Employees
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed seven bills, including a measure requiring health insurance plans for state workers to cover skin-cancer screenings. DeSantis also signed a bill that designates April as “Hot Car Death Prevention Month” (HB 591). Lawmakers last month unanimously passed the skin-cancer screening bill (HB 241) after limiting it to state employees. (Mayer, 4/8)
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:
More Mental Health Patients Being Transferred From Mendota Mental Health Institute To Sand Ridge
In an effort to free up more mental health bed space in the state’s overwhelmed criminal justice system, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is sending more of its mental health patients to a facility that has traditionally treated sex offenders. In February, the Department of Health Services established an inpatient unit at Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center, a treatment facility in Mauston traditionally meant for sexually violent persons. (Wen, 4/8)
On PFAS and herbicides —
CNN:
Toxic ‘Forever’ Chemicals Found In Excessive Levels In Global Groundwater, Study Says
Potentially toxic chemicals called PFAS (perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are found in surface and groundwaters around the world at levels much higher than many international regulators allow, a new study found. ... Even in locations with no known source of contamination, 31% of ground water samples exceeded threshold limits proposed in March 2023 by the US Environmental Protection Agency, according to the study, and nearly 70% exceeded standards set by Health Canada. (LaMotte, 4/8)
Los Angeles Times:
California Moves To Ban Use Of The Weedkiller Paraquat
New California legislation seeks to permanently ban paraquat, a powerful and widely used weedkiller that has been linked to Parkinson’s disease and other serious health issues. Assembly Bill 1963, introduced recently by Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Glendale), would sunset the use of paraquat beginning in January 2026. The herbicide, which is described by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as highly toxic, is regularly sprayed on almonds, grapes, cotton and other crops in the state. (Smith, 4/8)
North Carolina Health News:
PFAS Research Lauded As Activists Call For Regulatory Action
If you’ve lived in North Carolina for the past seven years, especially in regions that get water from the Cape Fear River Basin, you’ve likely become familiar with the acronym PFAS, which stands for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. More than likely, you also know the term can trigger a strong reaction if mentioned in conversation. “You know, [the conversation], it’s tough in this space because it’s complicated. I try to tell folks there’s more we don’t know than we do about PFAS,” said Jeff Warren, executive director of the North Carolina Collaboratory. (Atwater, 4/9)