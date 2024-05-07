‘I’m Huuungry’: After-Day Care Snacks Tend To Be Unhealthy, Study Finds
Emerging from day care tired and cranky, the foods kids eat in the hour transitioning home tend to be sugary or processed, according to a new study. Nutritionists say this is a prime opportunity to teach healthier eating habits.
The Washington Post:
The Hour After Leaving Day Care Is A Nutritional Fail For Kids, Study Finds
Kids eat fewer healthy foods and take in 22 percent of their day’s added sugar intake in the single hour after they’re picked up from child care, a recent study found. The analysis looked at children’s food consumption during two periods that can be among the most stressful for caregivers and kids — the transition between home and day care. (Blakemore, 5/5)
USA Today:
Planters Nuts Recall: See Products Pulled Over Listeria Concerns
According to a news release from the company, the products are being recalled "out of an abundance of caution" because they have the potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Hormel says the recall impacts two retailers in five states, and that there have been no reports of illness related to this recall to date. (Hauari, 5/6)
AP:
Can Yogurt Reduce The Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes?
Sharp-eyed grocery shoppers may notice new labels in the dairy aisle touting yogurt as way to reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes. That’s because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently said it’s OK for producers of yogurt to make that claim — even though the agency acknowledged that it’s based on limited evidence. (Aleccia, 5/6)
KFF Health News:
What’s Keeping The US From Allowing Better Sunscreens?
When dermatologist Adewole “Ade” Adamson sees people spritzing sunscreen as if it’s cologne at the pool where he lives in Austin, Texas, he wants to intervene. “My wife says I shouldn’t,” he said, “even though most people rarely use enough sunscreen.” At issue is not just whether people are using enough sunscreen, but what ingredients are in it. (Scaturro, 5/7)