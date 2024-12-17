In A Push To Boost ACA Signups, Biden Extends Enrollment Deadline
Consumers can sign up for insurance on the federal marketplace through Dec. 18. Also: Latino health care coverage in the U.S.; an averted strike at George Washington University Hospital; and more.
Axios:
Biden's Last Effort To Boost ACA Enrollment
President Biden is making a final push to build on the Affordable Care Act, extending the enrollment period for marketplace coverage that kicks in Jan. 1 as sign-ups lag. ACA enrollment has hit new record highs each year of the Biden administration. But those gains are on shaky ground as the Trump administration prepares to take over in January. (Goldman, 12/17)
The Hill:
Fewer Than Half Of Latinos In The U.S. Have Adequate Health Insurance Coverage
Latinos in the United States are less likely to have adequate health insurance than Americans overall, according to a new survey from health research nonprofit The Commonwealth Fund. The nonprofit found that 46 percent of Latinos in the U.S. of working age have health insurance for the whole year and are not underinsured, according to the survey published Tuesday. (O'Connell-Domenech, 12/17)
Modern Healthcare:
No Surprises Act Update Would Boost Noncompliant Insurer Fees
Sens. Dr. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) and Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) are expected to unveil legislation Monday that would set the stage for an effort to strengthen penalties against health insurance companies that violate the No Surprises Act. The No Surprises Act, enacted in 2020, is meant to protect patients against unexpected out-of-network medical bills. But providers and patient advocates complain that health insurance companies have not been following the law's requirements to remunerate those providers. (McAuliff, 12/16)
In health industry news —
The Washington Post:
Resident Doctors At George Washington Hospital Call Off Strike After Labor Deal
Resident physicians at George Washington University Hospital called off a strike Monday evening after doctors said they reached a tentative labor deal with the medical school that includes higher wages, more vacation and money for mental health care. They reached the deal after a seven-hour bargaining session Monday and less than 12 hours before hundreds of residents were expected to walk off the job for three days. (Portnoy, 12/16)
Modern Healthcare:
Updated Antitrust Guidelines Could Deter Hospital Partnerships
Federal regulators' decision to remove longstanding antitrust guidance could deter some provider-led joint ventures. The Federal Trade Commission voted 3-2 Wednesday to withdraw guidelines issued in 2000 that helped hospitals and other providers gauge whether regulators would investigate affiliations between competitors. (Kacik, 12/16)
Modern Healthcare:
GoodRx Hires Wendy Barnes As CEO
More than a year after its co-founders left the company, GoodRx will have a new president and CEO. On Monday, the consumer drug pricing and digital health company announced Wendy Barnes will take over Jan. 1. Barnes most recently worked served as CEO of pharmacy benefits optimization company RxBenefits, and previously was president of pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts. She also held roles at pharmacy chain Rite Aid and drugmaker Pfizer. (Turner, 12/16)