Judges In Kentucky, Tennessee Strike Down Some Transgender Bans
Both federal courts blocked parts of respective state laws that would have prevented transgender minors from receiving hormone therapy and puberty blockers. Other LGBTQ+ health news is reported from Florida, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, and Kansas.
The Washington Post:
Transgender Care Bans For Kentucky, Tennessee Minors Partly Blocked
Judges in Kentucky and Tennessee on Wednesday temporarily halted some restrictions on gender-affirming care for transgender youths shortly before the provisions were set to go into effect. Both federal courts blocked parts of respective state laws that would have prevented transgender minors from receiving hormone therapy and puberty blockers, which the Kentucky court described as “appropriate and medically necessary” in some cases. In Tennessee, the judge did not go as far as blocking a ban on surgeries for minors; in Kentucky, the case did not directly discuss surgeries. (Ables, 6/29)
Health News Florida, WUSF:
Florida Appeals Two Rulings By A Federal Judge Regarding Gender-Affirming Care
Lawyers for the state filed two notices that are first steps in asking the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn decisions by U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle. The state is appealing two rulings this month by a federal judge that rejected efforts to limit treatments such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy for transgender people. (News Service of Florida, 6/28)
AP:
New Georgia Laws Include Ban On Some Treatments For Transgender Minors
On Saturday, Georgia’s new law banning gender-affirming surgeries and hormone replacement therapies for those under 18 takes effect. Part of a nationwide effort by conservatives to restrict transgender athletes, gender-affirming care and drag shows, Senate Bill 140 is perhaps the most high-profile of the state’s new laws. For many, the law is seen as “devastating.” “It’s cutting off, literally, lifesaving care for many people in Georgia,” said Dr. Izzy Lowell, an Atlanta-based doctor who specializes in gender-affirming care for transgender and nonbinary individuals. (Amy, 6/28)
From Michigan, North Carolina, and Kansas —
AP:
Michigan Legislature Approves Ban On 'Conversion Therapy' For LGBTQ+ Minors
Michigan lawmakers gave final approval to legislation banning so-called conversion therapy for minors as Democrats in the state continue to advance a pro-LGBTQ+ agenda in their first months in power. The legislation would prohibit mental health professionals from engaging youths in the scientifically discredited practice of trying to convert people who are LGBTQ+ to heterosexuality and traditional gender expectations. (Cappelletti, 6/28)
North Carolina Health News:
Health Care Landscape For LGBTQ Youth Unclear With New Bills
Since the recent passage of several bills affecting LGBTQ youth in the North Carolina General Assembly, there’s not much that people in those communities can do besides strategize for what lies ahead. After more than 50 minutes of debate on the Senate floor Tuesday, lawmakers passed House Bill 808, which restricts gender-affirming care for minors and prohibits state funds from being used for that care, by a party-line vote of 29-16. (Thomae, 6/29)
AP:
The Number Of Kansas Residents Officially Changing Genders Quadrupled This Year Ahead Of A New Law
Four times as many Kansans changed their gender on birth certificates and driver’s licenses this year ahead of a new state law that prevents residents from identifying themselves differently than the sex assigned them at birth. The legislation is part of a raft of measures lawmakers across the U.S. have passed to roll back transgender rights. It has provisions meant to restrict transgender people’s use of restrooms, locker rooms and other facilities and applies to a person’s identity listed on state documents. (Hanna, 6/28)