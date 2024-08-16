Kamala Harris’ 2024 Policy Agenda Includes Tax Break For New Babies
The Washington Post highlights proposals for eliminating medical debt for millions, a ban on price gouging for groceries and food, and a $6,000 tax credit for the first year of a new baby's life.
The Washington Post:
Kamala Harris Unveils 2024 Policy Agenda, Including $6,000 Child Tax Credit For Baby’s First Year
Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday unveiled an aggressively populist economic agenda, providing the most detailed vision yet of her governing priorities since becoming the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee. The most striking proposals were for the elimination of medical debt for millions of Americans; the “first-ever” ban on price gouging for groceries and food; a cap on prescription drug costs; a $25,000 subsidy for first-time home buyers; and a child tax credit that would provide $6,000 per child to families for the first year of a baby’s life. (Stein and Diamond, 8/16)
NPR:
Harris Wants To Give Families A Big Tax Break For A New Baby
Vice President Harris is unveiling an economic plan on Friday that will focus on the high cost of housing, groceries and raising kids. ... A child tax credit has also been proposed by Republicans. Vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance said on Sunday that he would like to see it expanded to $5,000 per child. (Khalid, 8/16)
AP:
Election 2024: Harris' Shifting Positions On Marijuana, Death Penalty, Fracking
Politicians often recalibrate in the face of shifting public opinion and circumstance. Across two decades in elected offices, Vice President Kamala Harris is no exception. (Slodysko, Blood and Suderman, 8/16)
CNN:
What Voters Need To Know About Harris’ And Trump’s Economic Policy Proposals
Donald Trump held two speeches this week centered on the economy and his policies, but he has yet to release a detailed economic plan. Harris is expected to speak Friday afternoon about the economic proposals she’s rolled out this week. She is expected to release a plan Friday that builds on the Biden administration’s efforts to reduce prescription drug costs. (Lobosco and Luhby, 8/16)
AP:
Beyond 'Childless Cat Ladies,' JD Vance Has Long Been On A Quest To Encourage More Births
Five summers ago, Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance — then a 34-year-old memoirist and father of a 2-year-old boy — took the stage at a conservative conference and tackled an issue that would become a core part of his political brand: the United States’ declining fertility rate. “Our people aren’t having enough children to replace themselves. That should bother us,” Vance told the gathering in Washington. He outlined the obvious concern that Social Security depends on younger workers’ contributions and then said, “We want babies not just because they are economically useful. We want more babies because children are good. And we believe children are good, because we are not sociopaths.” (Licon, 8/16)