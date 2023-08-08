Landmark Change Allowing More Gay Men To Donate Blood Goes Into Effect
In other public health news: a remarkable lung transplant in two people with organs flipped left to right compared with normal anatomy; the Air Force and Space Force are offering new mental health referrals; worries over AI influencer trends and mental health; and more.
NBC News:
FDA Policy Allowing More Gay And Bisexual Men To Donate Blood Goes Into Effect
In a victory for LGBTQ rights, a broad swath of the U.S. population of gay and bisexual men Monday became newly able donate blood, thanks to the American Red Cross’ implementation of a landmark recent change in Food and Drug Administration policy. The policy, which the FDA put on the books in May, newly permits donations from men in monogamous relationships with other men, as well as those who have not recently engaged in anal sex. (Ryan, 8/7)
In other health and wellness news —
CNN:
Lung Transplant Successful In Two People With Organs On Wrong Side Of Their Bodies
Fifty-year-old psychologist Dennis Deer’s lungs were failing, scarred by a rare inflammatory condition called polymyositis. Despite carrying supplemental oxygen, the Cook County Commissioner for the 2nd district in Illinois was finding it harder and harder to perform his job. “It was terrible. I would walk 10 steps and I was gasping for air,” Deer said in a news conference Monday. Deer was added to the lung transplant list, but he faced an additional hurdle. All of the organs in his chest and abdomen — including his lungs — were flip-flopped in his body, with organs that should be on the right existing on the left and vice versa. (LaMotte, 8/7)
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
Atlanta VA Reduces Missed Mental Health Calls Amid Hiring Push
The Atlanta VA intends to hire more employees to answer its phones and has reduced the number of mental health calls that are going unanswered, months after The Atlanta Journal-Constitution found evidence that veterans in crisis were struggling to reach the health care system. (Landergan, 8/8)
Military.com:
Air Force, Space Force Offer New Mental Health Referrals Under Brandon Act
Airmen and Space Force Guardians can now request a mental health referral from their superiors and will be connected with a medical professional within one day under the Brandon Act. The act was signed into law in December 2021 after a 21-year-old sailor died from suicide. The Department of the Air Force has now implemented the law -- the latest military branch to do so -- and troops in the two services can voluntarily request an immediate mental health referral from a commander or supervisor with a rank of E-6 or above. (Novelly, 8/7)
Fox News:
New Influencer Trend Could Prompt Mental Health Crises, Suicide As Users Tune Into 'Fake Life': Tech Founder
Artificial intelligence-powered social media influencers are created to look like perfect people living the perfect life, which could damage younger users' mental health, a technology strategist told Fox News. Just like their human counterparts, AI influencers are online personalities that use their platforms to endorse brands and sell products. The catch is they're completely computer-generated. ... Spending time on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and other social media has been linked to mental health issues in kids such as depression, suicide and anxiety, according to a March report from the U.S. Surgeon General. (Michael Raasch and Ramiro Vargas, 8/7)
If you are in need of help —
Dial 9-8-8 for 24/7 support from the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It's free and confidential.