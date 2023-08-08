- KFF Health News Original Stories 4
April Valentine's family wants to know whether racism could have played a role in her death. A KFF Health News analysis shows state regulators are ill-equipped to find discrimination in its many forms.
Novo Nordisk, the dominant company in the multibillion-dollar market for weight loss drugs, focuses on Black lawmakers and opinion leaders to spread the message that obesity is a chronic disease that needs treatment.
Stark, plaintive testimony from women denied abortion care represents the start of "the 50-year fight to get rid of Dobbs," one historian says.
Within two years of North Carolina's public university system going into business with AccessOne to finance patients' payment plans, nearly half of its patients were in loans that charged interest. As federal scrutiny increases on lenders, KFF Health News is sharing that contract and others obtained through public records requests.
KFF Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'Early Bird Catches The...'" by Mary Lawton.
Summaries Of The News:
Ohioans Decide Today On Referendum That Could Upend Abortion Vote
The outcome of today's election — which will decide whether to raise the threshold for amending the state constitution from 50% to 60% — likely will have broader implications for the 2024 election and beyond. Turnout for the special election has already blown away expectations.
The New York Times:
What’s At Stake In Ohio’s Referendum On Amending The State Constitution
Ohioans will finish voting on Tuesday on a referendum with an ostensibly straightforward question: Should it be harder to amend the State Constitution? But the results could have far-reaching consequences for another, more explosive issue on the ballot in November: whether to establish a right to abortion. That subtext has turned what would normally be a sleepy summer election on an off year into a highly visible dogfight that has taken on national importance and already drawn nearly 600,000 early voters. The few polls taken leave it unclear which side has an edge, and there are plausible scenarios in favor of both. (Wines, 8/8)
Politico:
Ohio’s Proxy War Over Abortion Reaches Its Final Battle
The outcome of Tuesday’s election will have immediate implications for the fate of Ohio’s abortion rights ballot measure this November, but many predict it will shape the two parties’ strategies on ballot measures more broadly. (Fernandez and Ollstein, 8/7)
CNN:
How Ohio's Ballot Vote Could Preview The 2024 Politics Of Abortion
The ballot initiative Ohio voters will decide Tuesday is likely to demonstrate again the continuing public resistance to last year’s Supreme Court decision ending the nationwide constitutional right to abortion – while also offering an early indication about how broadly that backlash may benefit Democrats in the 2024 election. (Brownstein, 8/8)
Abortion news from Missouri, Wisconsin, Florida, and Texas —
AP:
Cost Of Missouri Abortion-Rights Petition Challenged In Court Again
Republican lawmakers and anti-abortion activists on Monday filed a court challenge against an initiative petition to legalize abortion. In the lawsuit, Rep. Hannah Kelly, Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman and activist Kathy Forck argued that the cost estimate that will be provided to voters considering whether to adopt the constitutional amendment is too low. (Ballentine, 8/7)
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:
Atty. Gen. Kaul Moves To Speed Up Abortion Ban Court Challenge
Attorney General Josh Kaul on Monday filed a motion seeking to expedite a decision in his challenge against Wisconsin's abortion ban — a move that comes less than a week after liberals gained control of the state Supreme Court. The case, which is currently before Dane County Circuit Judge Diane Schlipper, is expected to make its way to the state's high court. (Opoien, 8/7)
The Hill:
DeSantis Says He Does Not Support Punishments For Women Who Violate Abortion Bans
GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis said that he would not support punishments for women who violate abortion bans. “Not at all,” DeSantis responded when NBC’s Dasha Burns asked whether he supported punishments for those who violate an abortion ban. “No, I don’t think this is an issue about the woman. I think a lot of these women, you know, are in very difficult circumstances. They don’t get any support from a lot of the fathers.” (Sforza, 8/7)
KFF Health News:
How The Texas Trial Changed The Story Of Abortion Rights In America
During the five decades that followed Roe v. Wade, lawsuit after lawsuit in states across the country chipped away at abortion rights. And again and again, the people who went to court to defend those rights were physicians who often spoke in clinical and abstract terms. “The entirety of abortion rights history is a history of doctors appearing in court to represent their own interests and the interests of pregnant people,” said Elizabeth Sepper, a law professor at the University of Texas-Austin. (Varney, 8/7)
New Covid Variant EG.5, Or 'Eris,' Among Fastest-Spreading So Far
News outlets report on the rapid spread of a new covid variant labeled EG.5, unofficially known as "Eris," which may be among the fastest-spreading yet due to a mutation. Meanwhile, the Chicago Tribune notes covid cases are ticking up as summer comes to an end, and The Washington Post explains why it may be hard to find covid tests.
CBS News:
CDC Says COVID Variant EG.5 Is Now Dominant, Including Strain Some Call "Eris"
EG.5 includes a strain with a subgroup of variants designated as EG.5.1, which a biology professor, T. Ryan Gregory, nicknamed "Eris" — an unofficial name that began trending on social media. Experts say EG.5 is one of the fastest growing lineages worldwide, thanks to what might be a "slightly beneficial mutation" that is helping it outcompete some of its siblings. (Tin, 8/7)
USA Today:
COVID Eris, The Variant Dominating US, UK Cases Has Familiar Symptoms
The World Health Organization (WHO) has its eyes on yet another new COVID-19 variant that has been linked to a spike in hospitalizations overseas. EG.5.1, nicknamed Eris, was added to the WHO SARS-CoV-2 variant monitoring list and has quickly become prevalent in both the U.K. and U.S. As of July 20, Eris is the second most common variant infecting people in the U.K., accounting for roughly 14.55% of cases and growing at a rate of 20.51% per week, according to The U.K. Health Security Agency (UKHSA). It trails behind fellow Omicron subvariant Arcturus, or XBB.1.16, at 41.82% of U.S. cases. (Walrath-Holdridge, 8/7)
Chicago Tribune:
COVID-19 Cases Tick Up Slightly As Summer Winds Down
The numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the Chicago area have been slowly creeping upward as summer winds down, following a national trend and reminding people that COVID-19 is still lurking, even if it’s no longer top-of-mind. In Chicago, laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were up 27%, to 67 new cases a day, on average, as of July 28, compared with the previous week, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health. (Schencker and Arougheti, 8/7)
The Washington Post:
A Covid Uptick Is Here. Good Luck Finding A Free Test
The United States is experiencing a bump in coronavirus transmission for the first time since the public health emergency ended in May, exposing the challenges of avoiding the virus when free testing is no longer widely accessible. The Biden administration stopped mailing test kits to households in June. The ones Americans stockpiled over the last year and a half are expiring. Major insurers no longer pay for over-the-counter tests once the requirement to do so ended with the emergency declaration. (Nirappil, 8/7)
Billing Arbitration Comes To An End After Changes To No Surprises Act
Last week, a court ruling saw parts of the surprise billing law vacated, and this has now resulted in the federal government stopping processing payment disputes between providers and insurers over out-of-network bills, Modern Healthcare reports. Axios notes insurers sometimes pay double for the same procedure versus Medicare Advantage prices.
Modern Healthcare:
No Surprises Act Ruling Halts Billing Arbitration Process
The federal government stopped processing payment disputes between providers and insurers regarding out-of-network bills following last week's court ruling that vacated parts of the surprise billing law. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and Health and Human Services Department paused the independent dispute resolution process Thursday as the agencies adapt to a court ruling earlier Thursday that invalidated the federal government’s fee increases for filing disputes and batching requirements that would bundle multiple claims in a single dispute. (Kacik, 8/7)
Axios:
Why Insurers Are Paying Double For The Same Procedure In The Same Hospital
Hospitals charge commercial health plans two to three times more than what they charge the same insurer's Medicare Advantage plans for the same procedure, a new study in Health Affairs found. While it's well established that private plans are typically charged more than Medicare, this study leverages the latest available pricing data to shed light on differing dynamics between the commercial and Medicare Advantage markets. (Dreher, 8/7)
In other health industry developments —
The Washington Post:
Latinos Underrepresented Among Physicians, Overrepresented As Aides
Latinos — especially Mexican Americans — remain underrepresented in the U.S. medical workforce, according to a recent analysis. The study, published in the journal Health Affairs, found that Latino and Hispanic groups are underrepresented in medical professions that require advanced degrees and overrepresented in similar professions that don’t require a bachelor’s or higher degree. (Blakemore, 8/6)
Axios:
Northwest Arkansas Children's Hospital Gets $25 Million Donation
Northwest Arkansas' children's hospital has received its largest donation ever — $25 million toward the expansion plans it announced earlier this year. The expansion is poised to keep NWA's growing population of children closer to home for health care and create a regional hub for children's health care. Plans entail new construction, expanded services in a number of specialties and more doctors. (Golden, 8/7)
Modern Healthcare:
Babylon, MindMaze Deal Won't Move Forward
Babylon Health said Monday its proposed deal to go private with MindMaze, a digital health company focused on brain health, will not move forward. Babylon, an artificial intelligence-enabled virtual diagnosis and medical appointments company, announced the would-be deal to go private and combine with MindMaze in June. The deal was proposed by London-based investment manager AlbaCore Capital Group, which secured a term loan facility for Babylon in November 2021. (Perna, 8/7)
Stat:
Hospitals Use Virtual Reality To Design More Inclusive Rooms For Kids
For many young patients, harsh lights, bare walls, and windows facing parking lots or brick buildings make already painful hospital visits more unpleasant, stoking fear and uncertainty instead of hope. Often, those patients say, it makes recovery harder. Their perspectives — historically overlooked in hospital design — are at the heart of a budding movement to make architecture more inclusive for the people who actually spend time there. (Ravindranath, 8/8)
KFF Health News:
What One Lending Company’s Hospital Contracts Reveal About Financing Patient Debt
With tens of millions of Americans burdened by medical debt, hospitals and other medical providers are increasingly shuttling their patients into loans serviced by banks, credit cards, and other financial services companies. The arrangements have proven very profitable for lenders. But, as KFF Health News reported in November, the rise of the patient financing industry is often less welcome for patients, who can end up in loans that pile interest on top of what they owe for their medical care. (Levey, 8/8)
Also —
The New York Times:
Queens Doctor Charged With Drugging And Assaulting Patients On Camera
Zhi Alan Cheng, a former doctor at a prominent New York hospital, recorded dozens of videos as he raped and sexually abused women, prosecutors said. (Closson and Schweber, 8/7)
AP:
A Florida Man Is Charged With Flooding An Emergency Room After Attacking A Nurse And Stripping
A man in southwest Florida has been charged with flooding a hospital’s emergency rooms after attacking a nurse and stripping off his clothes, authorities said. The 53-year-old became agitated while in a waiting room at the North Collier Hospital in Naples, Florida, on Saturday, according to a report from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. He barged into the emergency room, pushed a patient and then pushed a nurse in the head. After the hospital staff got him into a room in an effort to keep him from disturbing other patients, he took off his clothes and pulled a high-pressure water pipe from the wall, the report said. (8/7)
Equal Employment Agency Urging Businesses To Back New Pregnancy Law
EEOC Chair Charlotte Burrows encouraged feedback on how workplaces would be affected, as well as ways to assist employers and workers in understanding the law. Other reproductive health news is on the postpartum depression pill, the closing of maternity wards, and more.
Reuters:
New Pregnancy Bias Law Broadly Protects Workers, US Agency Says
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Monday proposed a rule endorsing a broad application of a new federal law extending stronger legal protections to pregnant workers. The EEOC proposal is designed to implement the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA), which took effect last month after President Joe Biden signed it into law late last year. The commission is tasked with enforcing the law. ... The commission in Monday's proposal listed a slew of accommodations that workers may seek under the law, including part-time or modified work schedules, more frequent breaks, modified equipment and uniforms, seating, remote work, and paid or unpaid leave. (Wiessner, 8/7)
More news about the pill for postpartum depression —
The Boston Globe:
Drug Makers Postpone Pricing Of New Postpartum Depression Pill
A pair of Cambridge drug makers Monday postponed setting a price for their newly approved pill to treat postpartum depression as they weighed the financial impact of a US regulatory decision to reject the pill’s use for the more widespread condition of major depressive disorder. (Weisman, 8/7)
The Washington Post:
What New Parents Need To Know About Groundbreaking Postpartum Treatment
The Washington Post asked clinicians what pregnant people and their families should know both about Zurzuvae, its symptoms and its treatment of postpartum depression. (Felton, 8/7)
Stat:
Sage Considers Ways To Reduce Costs Following FDA Rejection
Sage Therapeutics said Monday that it may need to reduce costs, including through employee layoffs, following the Food and Drug Administration’s denial of its rapid-acting drug for major depressive disorder. On Friday, the agency granted market clearance for the drug, called Zurzuvae, to treat women with postpartum depression, a smaller commercial market. Sage failed to convince regulators to also approve the drug for depression, a broader condition. (Trang, 8/7)
In other reproductive health news —
The Boston Globe:
Leominster Hospital To Close Its Maternity Ward. Will That Harm Care?
The closure of inpatient maternity services at UMass Memorial Health - HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital, formerly known as Leominster Hospital, has splintered the community. So far, it has resulted in two protests, the creation of a Facebook group, and hours of testimony at a Department of Public Health hearing last month contesting the need to shutter the service. Local pediatricians oppose the closure, which is slated for Sept. 23, saying it would hurt local residents. (Bartlett and Mohammed, 8/7)
Fox News:
Male Health Care Leaders Complete ‘Simulated Breastfeeding Challenge’ At Texas Hospital: ‘Huge Eye-Opener’
To commemorate World Breastfeeding Week, which was the first week of August, a group of male health care leaders at Covenant Health participated in a "simulated breastfeeding challenge," as FOX34 reported. Covenant Health is a Christian health network located in Lubbock, Texas. For four days, the men simulated the act of breastfeeding every three hours for 20-minute stints, the report stated. They summarized their daily experiences in video diaries. (Rudy, 8/7)
KFF Health News:
Amid Lack Of Accountability For Bias In Maternity Care, A California Family Seeks Justice
Aniya was ready to leave. She was dressed in a fuzzy white onesie her mother had packed for her first trip home. Yet Aniya’s family had more questions than answers as they cradled the newborn out of the hospital, her mother’s body left behind. April Valentine, a 31-year-old Black mother, died while giving birth in Inglewood, California, on January 10. Her family has raised questions of improper care: Why didn’t nurses investigate numbness and swelling in her leg, symptoms she reported at least 10 times over the course of 15 hours? Why did it take nearly 20 hours for her doctor to see her after she arrived at the hospital already in labor? (Kwon, 8/8)
Stat:
Discs Beat Pads, Tampons For Heavy Menstrual Flow, New Study Shows
There are many period products on the market from pads, tampons and cups to discs. Yet, there is a dearth of reliable information about how much menstrual blood they can hold — a useful metric for clinicians as well as consumers. Heavy menstrual bleeding affects up to a third of people who menstruate and that can only be diagnosed using traditional menstrual products like pads and tampons. However, as more people use non-traditional products, clinicians are looking for data to advise patients on what would be the best product to absorb heavy menstrual flow. (Balthazar, 8/7)
Shortage Of Black Widow Spider Bite Anti-Venom Ending
Merck, which makes the Antivenin medication, only sells between 300 and 800 vials per year, and is saying it's back in supply. Separately, the WHO warns over a batch of contaminated cold syrup made in India — part of an ongoing problem with manufacturing quality.
The Washington Post:
Anti-Venom Shortage For Black Widow Spider Bites May Be Ending
Merck, the company that makes Antivenin, now says that the drug is available and that it has “taken a number of steps to ensure uninterrupted supply.” Merck sells only between 300 to 800 vials of Antivenin each year. The drug is made by injecting horses with the venom, then extracting antibodies the animals produce, and it should not be given to anyone with an allergy to horses. (Cimons, 8/7)
Reuters:
WHO Flags India-Made Syrup In Latest Warning Over Contaminated Drugs
The World Health Organization on Monday flagged a batch of contaminated common cold syrup, manufactured by an Indian company, the latest in a series of warnings by the agency about substandard medicines from the country. The United Nations agency said the batch of the syrup, branded Cold Out, found in Iraq was manufactured by Fourrts (India) Laboratories for Dabilife Pharma, and had higher than acceptable limit of contaminants diethylene and ethylene glycol. (8/7)
Stat:
Nektar Therapeutics Sues Lilly For 'Misconduct' In Drug Development Deal
A behind-the-scenes feud over a drug development program erupted into public view as Nektar Therapeutics filed a lawsuit accusing Eli Lilly of undermining a project in favor of another deal. At issue is a partnership that began in 2017 to develop and potentially market a drug, known as Rezpeg, to treat various autoimmune diseases, and in particular, eczema. But the arrangement went awry after Lilly spent about $1.1 billion in 2020 to acquire another company called Dermira, which was developing a competing medication to treat atopic dermatitis, according to the lawsuit. (Silverman, 8/7)
KFF Health News:
Seeking Medicare Coverage For Weight Loss Drugs, Pharma Giant Courts Black Influencers
Pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk has turned to influential Black Americans in pursuit of what would be a lucrative victory: having Medicare cover a new class of weight loss drugs, including the company’s highly sought Wegovy, which can cost patients more than $1,000 a month. During a conference of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation last fall — a jampacked gathering featuring prominent Black lawmakers and President Joe Biden — Novo Nordisk sponsored a panel discussion on obesity for which it selected the moderator and panelists, company spokesperson Nicole Ferreira said. The foundation is a nonprofit affiliated with the Congressional Black Caucus, a powerful group of lawmakers on Capitol Hill. (Pradhan, 8/8)
Stat:
More Regulation Could Be Coming For Drug Ads
Government regulators may soon decide whether to crack down on distracting visuals in television drug commercials or require subtitles about side effects, a regulation that’s been 13 years in the making. White House budget experts are reviewing changes to the regulation of broadcast drug advertisements that the Food and Drug Administration proposed in 2010, according to the Office of Management and Budget website. That proposal aimed to make commercials present drug risks in a manner that consumers notice and understand. (Wilkerson, 8/8)
Study Casts Doubt On Breast Cancer Screening For Those Over 70
The new study says women 70 and older who underwent mammograms were more likely to be diagnosed with tumors that actually posed no threat to their health, compared to those who were unscreened. Separately, a study found Black men have lower melanoma survival rates.
Reuters:
Women Over 70 Risk Breast Cancer Overdiagnosis With Screening, US Study Finds
A new study is raising fresh questions about the value of breast cancer screening in older women, finding that those 70 and older who underwent mammograms were more apt to be diagnosed with tumors posing no threat to their health than those who did not screen. The study by researchers at Yale Medical School, published on Monday in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine, tracked 54,635 U.S. women 70 and older who received a mammogram - an X-ray of the breast - in 2002. Women who opted for continued screening were compared to those who chose not to be screened. (Welle, 8/7)
CBS News:
Black Men Have Lowest Melanoma Survival Rate Compared To Other Races, Study Finds
Men with melanoma, particularly Black men, are more likely to die than women with melanoma, according to a new study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology. The study also showed that men of color were more likely to have melanoma diagnosed at an advanced stage, making it more difficult to treat. Even when adjusted for factors like income level and insurance coverage, Black race alone increased mortality risk compared to the White population, the study found. (Moniuszko, 8/7)
Fierce Biotech:
Dana-Farber AI Traces Unknown Cancers Back To Their Source: Study
Researchers at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute have developed an artificial intelligence tool that could help trace a cancer back to its site of origin in particularly tricky cases. (Hale, 8/7)
In related environmental health news —
The Mercury News:
Air Pollution May Increase Risk For Prostate, Breast Cancers, Study Says
Outdoor air pollution may raise the risk for non-lung cancer in older adults, with even low levels of air pollution exposure increasing the chances for prostate, colorectal, breast, and endometrial cancers. That’s according to a new Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health study of millions of Medicare beneficiaries. The researchers found that chronic exposures to fine particulate air pollutants (PM2.5) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) over a 10-year period increased the risk of developing cancer. PM2.5 has been in the news during the last couple of months because that’s the concerning air pollutant from the Canadian wildfire smoke, which has wreaked havoc across the U.S. (Sobey, 8/7)
AP:
Carcinogens Found At Montana Nuclear Missile Sites As Reports Of Hundreds Of Cancers Surface
The Air Force has detected unsafe levels of a likely carcinogen at underground launch control centers at a Montana nuclear missile base where a striking number of men and women have reported cancer diagnoses. A new cleanup effort has been ordered. (Copp, 8/7)
WUSF Public Media:
Veterans Exposed To Toxins Should Enroll For PACT Act Benefits By Wednesday's Deadline
Wednesday marks a year since the PACT Act was signed into law. It's also an important deadline for veterans who want to enroll for its benefits. While new claims can be filed after the deadline, those who make the Wednesday cutoff could receive additional benefits or compensation backdated to Aug. 10, 2022, when the act was signed. (Guan, 8/7)
2021 Data Show Majority With Opioid Use Disorder Didn't Receive Meds
CDC data from 2021 show only around 1 in 5 adults with an opioid use disorder received medications to help treat them, despite the fact that over 80,000 people died from opioid overdoses that year. Experts say that access to the meds is tougher for Black adults and women.
CNN:
Only 1 In 5 Adults With An Opioid Use Disorder Received Medication To Treat It In 2021
As drug overdose deaths reached record levels in the United States, evidence-based treatments for substance use remained significantly underutilized, a new study found. The vast majority of drug overdose deaths involve opioids, and rates have surged in recent years. In 2021, more than 80,000 people died from a drug overdose involving opioids, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But only about a third of adults with opioid use disorder received any type of treatment for substance use, and only about 1 in 5 received medication to treat opioid use disorder, according to the new study by researchers at the National Institute on Drug Abuse and the National Center for Injury Prevention. (McPhillips, 8/7)
NPR:
Opioid Addiction Treatments Are Effective But Few Patients Are Getting Them
Imagine if during a deadly public health crisis, 80% of Americans weren't able to get safe, effective medications proven to help people recover. A study published Monday in the JAMA found that's exactly what's happening with the opioid crisis. Nationwide, only one in five people with opioid use disorder receive the medications considered the gold standard for opioid treatment, such as methadone, buprenorphine or extended-release naltrexone. (Mann, 8/7)
Bloomberg:
Opioid-Treatment Access Is Tougher For Black Adults, Women In US
Black patients and women in the US are far less likely to receive medication to manage opioid abuse, according to research that shows how unequal access is to the life-saving treatments. White adults were 14 times more likely to receive medicine to combat opioid use disorder than Black adults, according to research released Monday in the JAMA Network Open medical journal. Meanwhile, men had six times the likelihood as women of getting access to drugs such as buprenorphine. (Jones and Griffin, 8/7)
Reuters:
Purdue Asks Supreme Court Not To Block Opioid Settlement During US Appeal
Oxycontin maker Purdue Pharma on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reject the U.S. Department of Justice's request to delay its multi-billion-dollar bankruptcy settlement resolving thousands of lawsuits against it over the opioid epidemic. (Knauth, 8/7)
Landmark Change Allowing More Gay Men To Donate Blood Goes Into Effect
In other public health news: a remarkable lung transplant in two people with organs flipped left to right compared with normal anatomy; the Air Force and Space Force are offering new mental health referrals; worries over AI influencer trends and mental health; and more.
NBC News:
FDA Policy Allowing More Gay And Bisexual Men To Donate Blood Goes Into Effect
In a victory for LGBTQ rights, a broad swath of the U.S. population of gay and bisexual men Monday became newly able donate blood, thanks to the American Red Cross’ implementation of a landmark recent change in Food and Drug Administration policy. The policy, which the FDA put on the books in May, newly permits donations from men in monogamous relationships with other men, as well as those who have not recently engaged in anal sex. (Ryan, 8/7)
In other health and wellness news —
CNN:
Lung Transplant Successful In Two People With Organs On Wrong Side Of Their Bodies
Fifty-year-old psychologist Dennis Deer’s lungs were failing, scarred by a rare inflammatory condition called polymyositis. Despite carrying supplemental oxygen, the Cook County Commissioner for the 2nd district in Illinois was finding it harder and harder to perform his job. “It was terrible. I would walk 10 steps and I was gasping for air,” Deer said in a news conference Monday. Deer was added to the lung transplant list, but he faced an additional hurdle. All of the organs in his chest and abdomen — including his lungs — were flip-flopped in his body, with organs that should be on the right existing on the left and vice versa. (LaMotte, 8/7)
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
Atlanta VA Reduces Missed Mental Health Calls Amid Hiring Push
The Atlanta VA intends to hire more employees to answer its phones and has reduced the number of mental health calls that are going unanswered, months after The Atlanta Journal-Constitution found evidence that veterans in crisis were struggling to reach the health care system. (Landergan, 8/8)
Military.com:
Air Force, Space Force Offer New Mental Health Referrals Under Brandon Act
Airmen and Space Force Guardians can now request a mental health referral from their superiors and will be connected with a medical professional within one day under the Brandon Act. The act was signed into law in December 2021 after a 21-year-old sailor died from suicide. The Department of the Air Force has now implemented the law -- the latest military branch to do so -- and troops in the two services can voluntarily request an immediate mental health referral from a commander or supervisor with a rank of E-6 or above. (Novelly, 8/7)
Fox News:
New Influencer Trend Could Prompt Mental Health Crises, Suicide As Users Tune Into 'Fake Life': Tech Founder
Artificial intelligence-powered social media influencers are created to look like perfect people living the perfect life, which could damage younger users' mental health, a technology strategist told Fox News. Just like their human counterparts, AI influencers are online personalities that use their platforms to endorse brands and sell products. The catch is they're completely computer-generated. ... Spending time on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and other social media has been linked to mental health issues in kids such as depression, suicide and anxiety, according to a March report from the U.S. Surgeon General. (Michael Raasch and Ramiro Vargas, 8/7)
If you are in need of help —
Dial 9-8-8 for 24/7 support from the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It's free and confidential.
1 In 4 Nursing Homes In Missouri Are Operating Uninspected
The Missouri Independent says that although federal law requires states to conduct an unannounced inspection at least every 15 months for health and safety compliance, many homes haven't had an inspection for two or more years. Among other news, worries over West Nile virus in Colorado.
The Missouri Independent:
A Quarter Of Missouri Nursing Homes Haven’t Had Health Inspection In Years
One in four Missouri nursing homes hasn’t had a standard inspection in two or more years, according to recently updated federal data. Federal law requires states conduct an unannounced comprehensive inspection for each long-term care facility at least every 15 months to assess compliance with federal health and safety rules. During those visits, inspectors generally spend several days at each facility reporting on factors including medication management, resident rights and quality of life. (Bates, 8/7)
Axios:
"Unprecedented" Outbreak Of West Nile Virus Alarms Colorado Health Officials
The number of mosquitos infected with West Nile virus this season is the highest Colorado health officials have seen in years. A Weld County resident recently died from the virus, marking the state's first West Nile-related fatality in 2023, officials announced this month. It's unlikely to be the last, with an "abundance" of Culex mosquitoes — the primary species that carries the virus in the U.S. — swarming due to record rainfall this past winter and spring. (Alvarez, 8/7)
Burlington Free Press:
Victims Of Catastrophic Flooding Can Sign Up For Health Insurance
Vermonters victimized by the recent catastrophic flooding who don't have health insurance are eligible to sign up for a qualified plan now on Vermont Health Connect, according to a news release from the Vermont Department of Health Access. Vermont Health Connect is the state of Vermont's health insurance marketplace. The DVHA says more than 90% of the people enrolled through the marketplace qualify for financial help, with 25% of enrollees paying less than $25 a month for their health plans. (D'Ambrosio, 8/4)
WUSF Public Media:
How Storms Drive Mold-Related Health Issues As Hurricane Ian’s Anniversary Approaches
Rain pounded outside as water pushed in through the baseboards. Hurricane Ian had reached Southwest Florida. Christian Childers and Kendra Elliott hunkered with their two boys, staying away from windows in the hallway of their Englewood home. "It sounded like jets constantly flying over our house," Elliott said. "It was horrible. I was scared the whole time." The danger posed to Elliott, Childers and their kids by last fall’s storm had hardly begun. The family would be shattered, but not by the original brunt of Ian. (Meszaros and Upton, 8/7)
The Colorado Sun:
Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Colorado's New Law Raising The Age To Purchase All Guns To 21
A federal judge on Monday temporarily blocked enforcement of Colorado’s new law raising the age to purchase all firearms to 21, a blow to Democrats who passed a major slate of gun control measures this year. The law was set to go into effect on Tuesday. The ruling was issued by Chief U.S. District Judge Phillip A. Brimmer in a lawsuit filed against Gov. Jared Polis by Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, a hard-line gun rights nonprofit based in Colorado. (Paul, 8/7)
Viewpoints: Will Ohio Enshrine Abortion Rights?; Still No Word On Cost Of OTC Birth Control Pills
Editorial writers discuss abortion rights, OTC birth control, covid and more.
The Washington Post:
Ohio’s Issue 1 Referendum Is A Proxy Fight On Abortion
State Issue 1, which Ohio voters will decide in a special election Tuesday, looks harmless enough. But don’t be fooled: It is a brazen attempt to keep a majority of Ohioans from enshrining abortion rights in the state constitution. Anyone who believes in reproductive privacy — or in democracy itself — must vote no. (Eugene Robinson, 8/7)
Los Angeles Times:
Will Over-The-Counter Birth Control Be Affordable?
The recent Food and Drug Administration approval of the Opill, a progestin-only birth control pill and the first over-the-counter daily oral contraceptive, is a milestone for teenage girls. It allows them to purchase birth control without parental consent or a doctor’s prescription. However, the war isn’t won with availability alone; affordability is the second, equally important half of this battle. (Diya Sabharwal, 8/8)
The Boston Globe:
Ignoring COVID-19 Is Still Not An Option For Most Americans
More than three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us can finally walk into a store or sit in a restaurant without the constant looming fear of COVID on our minds. That is a good thing. But for far too many people, COVID remains a dangerous threat. (Jerome Adams, 8/7)
Stat:
‘The Bear’ And Hospitality In Hospitals
Do hospitals and doctors embrace “hospitality”? Doctors’ offices aren’t restaurants, and hospitals aren’t hotels, nor should they be. But should we aspire to send patients home feeling catered to like the fictional restaurant’s patrons? That might not be possible. (Jules Lipoff, 8/8)
Stat:
In Medicine, Common Shorthands Can Shortchange Care
On inpatient medical services, it’s common to hear patients’ laboratory results presented with statements sounding like “CALCE-MAG-FOSS were normal.” The efficiency of this reporting is part of the secret handshake of one insider communicating with another. But often verbal constructions and other shortcuts are tightly linked with behaviors. Not only do some physicians report the results of serum calcium, magnesium, and phosphate simultaneously, they often order these tests together — a reflex where their behavior mirrors the contractions in their speech — even though there are many more reasons to check a calcium than a magnesium. The result here is needless tests and avoidable costs. (David A. Asch and Roy Rosin, 8/8)