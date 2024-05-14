Large Study IDs New Breast Cancer Genes In Women Of African Ancestry

Twelve genes were identified in women with African ancestry in a study, which could help better predict some people's risk of the disease in the future. A separate study found people of West African ancestry have a higher risk of transthyretin cardiac amyloidosis.

Reuters: New Breast Cancer Genes Found In Women Of African Ancestry, May Improve Risk Assessment

Twelve breast cancer genes identified in women of African ancestry in a large study published on Monday may one day help better predict their risk for the disease and highlights potential risk differences from women of European descent. Studies to identify genetic mutations linked with breast cancer have previously mainly focused on women of European ancestry. (Lapid, 5/13)

Stat: Study: People Of West African Ancestry At Greater Risk Of Cardiac Amyloidosis

Among cardiologists, it’s known that transthyretin cardiac amyloidosis, a type of heart disease, is caused by the misfolding of a protein called transthyretin, which builds up in the walls of the heart, causing the muscle to get thicker and stiffer. One reason this can happen is because of a genetic mutation caused by the gene variant V142I, which is commonly found in people of West African descent. (Balthazar, 5/13)

CNN: A Healthy Lifestyle Can Mitigate Genetic Risk For Early Death By 62%, Study Suggests

Even if your genetics put you at greater risk for early death, a healthy lifestyle could help you significantly combat it, according to a new study. That risk could be mitigated by about 62% in people with a genetic predisposition, said lead author Dr. Xifeng Wu, dean of the School of Public Health at Zhejiang Univeristy School of Medicine in China. (Holcombe, 5/13)

Stat: Late-Stage Results Set Up Cytokinetics Heart Drug To Compete With Bristol

Late-stage results of Cytokinetics’ drug for a rare heart disease suggest it can compete with a similar treatment sold by Bristol Myers Squibb on efficacy and safety, and can also be dosed more conveniently, potentially making it a more attractive option for doctors if approved. (Chen, 5/13)

CIDRAP: Data: Heart-Failure Patients Have 82% Better Odds Of Living Longer If Vaccinated Against COVID

The first study of COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness in a large population of adult heart-failure patients suggests that vaccinated participants are 82% more likely to live longer than their unvaccinated peers, according to an analysis presented over the weekend at the Heart Failure 2024 scientific congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) in Lisbon, Portugal. (Van Beusekom, 5/13)

Newsweek: Scientists Reveal Hidden Indicator Of Future Weight Gain

Scientists might be able to predict whether you will gain or lose weight from the size of your fat cells. It has long been known that the size and number of our fat cells determine how much body fat we have. But exactly how they impact long-term changes in body weight has been less well understood. To explore these associations, researchers from the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden measured the size and number of fat cells in the abdominal fat of 260 volunteers with an average BMI of 32. (Dewan, 5/13)

Newsweek: Kids' Obesity Risk Depends On Source Of Sugar, Not The Amount

Not all sugar is created equal. Indeed, when it comes to childhood obesity, the source of sugar is much more important than the total amount consumed, new research suggests. Roughly 1 in 5 children and teenagers in the United States live with obesity, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Childhood obesity is associated with an increased risk of various health conditions, including high blood pressure and heart disease, diabetes and breathing problems, as well as psychological problems. (Dewan, 5/13)

AP: Illness Took Away Her Voice. AI Created A Replica She Carries In Her Phone

The voice Alexis “Lexi” Bogan had before last summer was exuberant. ... Then that voice was gone. Doctors in August removed a life-threatening tumor lodged near the back of her brain. ... Months of rehabilitation aided her recovery, but her speech is still impaired. Friends, strangers and her own family members struggle to understand what she is trying to tell them. In April, the 21-year-old got her old voice back. Not the real one, but a voice clone generated by artificial intelligence that she can summon from a phone app. (O’Brien, 5/14)

CIDRAP: Report Urges G7 Countries To Commit To Incentives For Antibiotic Development

The Global Coalition on Aging (GCOA) last week issued a report calling on G7 countries to commit to funding pull incentives and making other investments in antibiotic innovation. The report, which summarizes a GCOA-convened April meeting that included experts and government officials, ... asserts that the lack of new antibiotics and rising resistance to current antibiotics is having a severe impact on those most at risk of infection and that the current antibiotic pipeline is inadequate and must be prioritized. (Dall, 5/13)

CIDRAP: Korean Study Shows High Broad-Spectrum Antibiotic Exposure At End Of Life

A study of patients at the end of life in South Korea found high rates of exposure to broad-spectrum antibiotics, particularly among those with cancer, researchers reported today in Antimicrobial Stewardship & Healthcare Epidemiology. ... "Our findings suggest that patients at EOL, particularly those with cancer, are increasingly and heavily exposed to broad-spectrum antibiotics, which, although likely a consequence of increased AMR [antimicrobial resistance] over time, poses a great threat for further AMR emergence and spread," the study authors wrote. (Dall, 5/13)

