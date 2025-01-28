Largest US Tuberculosis Outbreak On Record Happening Now In Kansas
According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, 67 active TB cases and 79 latent cases have been reported since the beginning of 2024 in Wyandotte and Johnson counties. Separately, a rare strain of bird flu has been detected at a farm in California’s Merced County.
CIDRAP:
Kansas Tuberculosis Outbreak Now Largest In US
A tuberculosis (TB) outbreak in Kansas City has become the largest documented TB outbreak on record in the United States. Data on the outbreak from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) show that 67 active TB cases and 79 latent cases have been reported since the beginning of 2024 in Wyandotte and Johnson counties, which are part of the greater Kansas City area. Most of the cases have been in Wyandotte County. KDHE says it has been working with local health departments in response to the outbreak and is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure patients are receiving proper treatment. (Dall, 1/27)
On bird flu —
San Francisco Chronicle:
Rare Bird Flu Strain Detected At Central California Farm
A rare strain of bird flu, H5N9, has been detected on a duck farm in California’s Merced County, marking the first confirmed case of this virus in U.S. poultry. The World Organization for Animal Health reported the outbreak on Monday, also noting that the more common H5N1 strain was present at the same farm. In response, nearly 119,000 birds were culled to prevent the virus from spreading. “This is the first confirmed case of HPAI H5N9 in poultry in the United States,” the U.S. Department of Agriculture stated in a report. (Vaziri, 1/27)
CBS News:
Wind-Blown Bird Poop May Help Transmit Bird Flu, Minnesota's Infectious Disease Expert Warns
Flu expert says bird flu virus may be spread by infected feces blowing in the wind. Dr. Michael Osterholm is a medical detective and Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, or CIDRAP, at the University of Minnesota. Osterholm has nearly 50 years of investigating infectious disease outbreaks and public health threats. (Lofgren, 1/27)
On foodborne illnesses —
CIDRAP:
FDA Aims To Tackle Berry-Linked Foodborne Illness With New Strategy
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has rolled out a strategy to help prevent outbreaks of enteric (intestinal) viruses such as hepatitis A and norovirus linked to fresh and frozen berries. "While no enteric virus outbreaks associated with domestic berries have been reported in 35 years, there have been reported outbreaks linked to imported fresh and frozen berries," the FDA said in a news release. (Van Beusekom, 1/27)