Lawmakers Take FDA, DOJ To Task Over Continued Sale Of Illegal Vapes
"E-cigarette companies addicted a new generation of children to nicotine, erasing the hard work so many of us undertook to convince kids not to smoke tobacco cigarettes," Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., said at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. Other news looks at gun violence and medical debt.
FDA, DOJ Hammered On Response To Illegal Vapes
Senators from both sides of the aisle took the Food and Drug Administration and Department of Justice to task Wednesday over what they described as a failure by both agencies to stop the sale of illegal e-cigarettes through online retailers, gas stations and vape shops across the country. (Hellmann, 6/12)
On the gun violence epidemic —
Federal Judge Blocks Rule Closing 'Gun-Show Loophole' In Four States
A federal judge in Texas blocked the Biden administration’s attempt to close the so-called gun show loophole on Wednesday, expanding a prior temporary ruling to impact Texas, Louisiana, Utah and Mississippi. Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled last month that the requirement to run a background check before purchasing a firearm could not go into effect in Texas. His final ruling Wednesday expands that injunction to the three other states. (Robertson, 6/12)
On medical debt —
How Banning Medical Debt From Credit Reports Could Help Millions Of Americans
When confronted with a grim diagnosis or a catastrophic accident, Americans often wonder not only how they will recover their health and well-being but also if their finances can withstand medical debt and its rippling effects. ... An estimated 100 million people in the United States have medical or dental bills they are paying off or that are overdue, according to the Urban Institute. (Santhanam, 6/12)
Biden Medical Debt Move Would Build On Recent Progress
Though the fate of the new rule ultimately may be decided by who wins the November presidential election, it marks the latest step toward curbing what has been a financial burden for millions of Americans. Last year, for example, the country’s three major credit reporting companies – Equifax, Experian and TransUnion – moved to eliminate medical debt under $500 from credit reports, which followed steps to remove paid medical debts and debts under a year old as well. Such steps reportedly helped lower the number of people with medical debt on credit reports from more than 40 million in 2021 to 15 million today. (Johnson, 6/12)
Nation’s Largest Nurses Union Applauds Biden Administration’s Medical Debt Reforms
“Our patients should not have to suffer by being reported to creditors due to medical debt,” said National Nurses United President Nancy Hagans, RN. “Every day at the bedside, we nurses witness the devastation medical debt wreaks on our patients. They should not have to declare bankruptcy for receiving the health care they need. Nor should they have to choose between basic financial security and lifesaving treatment.” (6/12)