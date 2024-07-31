Legal Issues Stall Biden’s Push To Help Trans Students Across The States

Politico says legal entanglements mean nearly half of states don't have to abide by President Joe Biden's new Title IX policies designed to protect trans and pregnant students' civil rights. In other news, police caught one of four teens who escaped a psychiatric facility in Washington, D.C.

Politico: Biden’s Efforts To Assist Transgender Students Are Unraveling

Schools are agonizing over how to implement one of President Joe Biden’s top civil rights priorities after a tangle of court orders created a baffling patchwork just weeks before students return to campus. The regulation, which takes effect on Thursday, updates a federal anti-discrimination law to bolster protections for transgender and pregnant students. But nearly half of the states don’t need to abide by the new rule due to legal holdups and many others aren’t sure how to — especially since the policy’s fate is unclear. (Quilantan, 7/30)

In other health news from across the U.S. —

The Washington Post: D.C. Police Detain One Of Four Teens Who Escaped A Psychiatric Facility

Authorities have apprehended one of four missing youths who escaped an acute psychiatric care facility in upper Northwest Washington earlier this month by overpowering at least one employee and stealing a badge and keys, according to D.C. police and other officials. Police have not said how they found the 15-year-old, or where he is detained. Still missing are 14- and 16-year-old boys and a 16-year-old girl. Two of the four youths who escaped are charged in a carjacking. Two are alleged to have committed nonviolent offenses. All were ordered to receive mental health care after they were arrested and evaluated. (Hermann, 7/30)

CBS News: Report: Florida Leads Nation In Hospital Visits For Heat-Related Illnesses

One of the reasons people come to Florida is because of the weather and year-round sunshine. According to a new report, Florida is leading the country in hospital visits for heat-related illnesses. ... According to the Florida Policy Institute, the state saw more than 26,000 emergency room visits between 2018 and 2022. Dr. Jason Mansour at Broward Health says people going to the hospital due to the heat are people working outside, athletes and the vulnerable population, which includes kids and elderly. (Carrero, 7/30)

Minnesota Now: How Adoptees Can Build A ‘Personal Health History’ In Lieu Of Family Medical Information

It has been nearly a month since all Minnesota-born adoptees gained access to their birth records. The Open Records Bill was a huge win for adoptees, in part because it allowed them to request medical history from their birth parents. However, there are still many Minnesota adoptees born in a different country whose medical history remains a question mark. (Wurzer, Younger and Elder, 7/30)

KFF Health News: Florida’s RSV Season Has Started, And It’s Coming Soon To The Rest Of US. Here's A Primer

Many people have gotten used to rolling up their sleeves for flu and covid-19 vaccines. New immunizations are also available to combat respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, for those at high risk of illness. Although the one-time shots reached pharmacies last year, fewer than a quarter of those 60 or older nationally had been vaccinated as of May. Even in Florida, not many older adults have gotten the shot yet. (Ogozalek, 7/31)

KFF Health News: Listen To The Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'

“Health Minute” brings original health care and health policy reporting from the KFF Health News newsroom to the airwaves each week. (7/30)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription