LGBTQ+ Crisis Hotlines See Huge Increase In Calls, Texts
All across the country, LGBTQ+ hotlines, focused on the mental health and well-being of the community, have received an extraordinary influx of calls and texts in the days leading up to and since the election.
The Washington Post:
LGBTQ+ Crisis Hotlines Report Uptick In Calls After Trump Victory
Across the country, organizations and crisis hotlines catering to LGBTQ+ youths and adults have reported a staggering uptick in calls in the run-up to the election and since Donald Trump’s resounding victory. The Trevor Project was struggling to keep up with the number of people in crisis. “TrevorText and TrevorChat are currently experiencing long hold times due to the election,” a banner on the group’s site said Wednesday. (Javaid, 11/6)
Call the Trevor Project LGBTQ+ crisis hotline —
The Trevor Project Lifeline provides counseling support for LGBTQ+ young people 24/7. Call them at 1-866-488-7386.
Portsmouth Herald:
NH LGBTQ+ Leaders See 'Dark Times' With Trump Presidency
Alice Wade, a 2024 college graduate who won Tuesday in her first run for the New Hampshire House of Representatives, struck a somber rather than celebratory tone Wednesday. She was asked to reflect on the future of transgender rights in the Granite State. “It is a very dark time for trans people and queer people in general,” Wade said. Wade, a transgender woman and Dover Democrat, is concerned about Republican President-elect Donald Trump, whose campaign relentlessly targeted transgender people in TV advertisements, as well Republican Gov.-elect Kelly Ayotte, who endorsed Trump. (Lenahan, 11/7)
Pink News:
How Project 2025 – A Right-Wing Wish List For Trump’s Second Term – Threatens LGBTQ+ Rights
The handbook’s authors claim that one of the biggest problems facing the US today is the “toxic normalisation of transgenderism with drag queens and pornography invading school libraries.” Project 2025 goes on to say that “transgender ideology” is one form of “pornography” linked to the “sexualisation of children”. In total, “gender” is mentioned 111 times, and “LGBT” or “LGBTQ” 18 times, in the handbook. (11/6)
Also —
CBS News:
Taking A Break From Social Media Can Help With Post-Election Emotions, Expert Says
No matter who you voted for, election fallout has many voters still feeling a wide array of emotions, and social media has been busy with many people voicing their opinions on the election results. Social media has transformed politics and how we discuss them. It's where many folks air their political opinion. On days like today, the day after the presidential election, the internet can be a place of rage and resignation. (Guidotti, 11/6)
If you need help —
Dial 988 for 24/7 support from the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It's free and confidential.