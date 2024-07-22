Listeria Outbreak Linked To Deli Meat Has Now Killed 2, Hospitalized 28
The outbreak has affected people in 11 states. Separately, research into pig transplantation has led to a surprising boon for people with red meat allergy from tick bites: Pork from genetically modified pigs doesn't trigger their allergic reaction.
USA Today:
US Deli-Meat Listeria Outbreak In 11 States: 2 Dead, 28 Hospitalized
A listeria outbreak linked to sliced deli meat has led to two deaths and 28 hospitalizations across the Midwest and East Coast, federal health officials revealed. People have reportedly become ill from the bacteria that can lead to foodborne illnesses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday. The case sampled were collected between May 29 and July 5. One person died in Illinois, as the state's sole reported case, and another person died in New Jersey, according to CDC data. (Robledo, 7/20)
AP:
Pig Transplant Research Yields Pork Safe For Some With Red Meat Allergy Caused By Lone Star Tick
Some people who develop a weird and terrifying allergy to red meat after a bite from a lone star tick can still eat pork from a surprising source: Genetically modified pigs created for organ transplant research. Don’t look for it in grocery stores. The company that bred these special pigs shares its small supply, for free, with allergy patients. “We get hundreds and hundreds of orders,” said David Ayares, who heads Revivicor Inc., as he opened a freezer jammed with packages of ground pork patties, ham, ribs and pork chops. (Neergaard, 7/21)
NPR:
FDA Misses Deadline To Propose Ban On Formaldehyde From Hair Relaxers
The Food and Drug Administration’s proposal to ban the use of formaldehyde as an ingredient in hair relaxers and hair straighteners on the market in the U.S. has been pushed back yet again. The deadline for the agency's proposal, at this time, still remains unclear. The FDA's proposed rule takes a large step in shedding light on the potential harm that formaldehyde — a highly toxic, colorless gas — can cause to the many Black women and other women of color who typically use straightening products. (Franklin, 7/20)
Reuters:
Paris 2024-Branded Metal Bottles Recalled For Health Reasons
French authorities have recalled Paris 2024-branded metal water bottles containing excessive levels of the endocrine disruptor Bisphenol A, less than a week before the start of the Olympics. The bottles made by French company Vilac contain levels of the chemical that are "not in compliance with regulations", the government website Rappel Conso said. (7/21)