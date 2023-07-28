Longer Looks: Interesting Reads You Might Have Missed
Each week, KFF Health News finds longer stories for you to enjoy. This week's selections include stories on full-face transplants, MRIs, radiation fallout from the Trinity nuclear test, and more.
Los Angeles Times:
First Black Full-Face Transplant Recipient: 'I Share What I Look Like'
Ten years ago, he was involved in a fiery crash in Los Angeles that left him severely burned. Now, he's an advocate for people with disabilities. (Arredondo, 7/27)
The Washington Post:
Fibers In Yoga Clothes Can Cause Burns During MRIs: What To Know
High-tech athletic clothes made with anti-odor fabrics are popular. But they also come with a little-known health hazard: The apparel may be infused with metal fibers that can cause burns in an MRI. “It’s like putting your skin up against a hot plate,” said Dr. Hollis Potter, chairman of the radiology and imaging department at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. (Camero, 7/26)
The Washington Post:
To Protest Prosthesis Prices, He Tried To Run A Marathon In Crutches
At 15, Alex Parra received a diagnosis that would upend his life. After doctors detected bone cancer in his left leg, he made the decision to amputate the leg above the knee. Parra was told that he could get back to exercise with the right equipment. But a prosthesis that would allow him to run would cost $35,000.“I genuinely thought, like, ‘I’m never going to be able to run again,’” said Parra, now 22. “My family can’t afford that.” (Wu, 7/25)
The New York Times:
The Ongoing Mystery Of Covid’s Origin
Where did it come from? More than three years into the pandemic and untold millions of people dead, that question about the Covid-19 coronavirus remains controversial and fraught, with facts sparkling amid a tangle of analyses and hypotheticals like Christmas lights strung on a dark, thorny tree. One school of thought holds that the virus, known to science as SARS-CoV-2, spilled into humans from a nonhuman animal, probably in the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, a messy emporium in Wuhan, China, brimming with fish, meats and wildlife on sale as food. (Quammen, 7/25)
The New York Times:
Trinity Nuclear Test’s Fallout Reached 46 States, Canada And Mexico, Study Finds
“The extent to which America nuked itself is not completely appreciated still, to this day, by most Americans, especially younger Americans,” said Alex Wellerstein, a nuclear historian at the Stevens Institute of Technology in New Jersey.
The Washington Post:
How Troubles At A Factory In India Led To A U.S. Cancer-Drug Shortage
The Intas Pharmaceuticals plant churned out medicine in a sprawling industrial park in western India, far from the minds of American cancer patients until its problems became theirs. The factory accounted for about 50 percent of the U.S. supply of a widely used generic chemotherapy drug called cisplatin, a reality that few understood until the U.S. Food and Drug Administration inspected the site in November. (Gilbert, 7/27)