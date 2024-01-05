Longer Looks: Interesting Reads You Might Have Missed

Each week, KFF Health News finds longer stories for you to enjoy. This week's selections include stories on abortion, anorexia, aspirin, birth policy in China, and more.

The 19th: Dark Money Is Flowing To Groups Trying To Limit Medication Abortion. Leonard Leo Is Again At The Center

Tax filings shed light on the conservative activist's role in the network of groups challenging FDA regulation of mifepristone in a case set to go before the Supreme Court. (Becker, 1/4)

The New York Times: Monica Bertagnolli, NIH’s New Leader, Wants To Broaden Participation In Medical Research

In a wide-ranging interview, Dr. Monica M. Bertagnolli, the director of the National Institutes of Health, discussed drug patents, trust in science and her own experience as a cancer patient. (Stolberg, 12/25)

The New York Times: Should Palliative Psychiatry Be Considered For Anorexia?

Treatment wasn’t helping her anorexia, so doctors allowed her to stop — no matter the consequences. But is a “palliative” approach to mental illness really ethical? (Engelhart, 1/3)

The Washington Post: From Bitter Bark To Wonder Drug — Exhibit Explores Aspirin’s History

For centuries, willow bark was prized by folk healers for its pain-relieving properties. But the bitter bark would eventually give rise to the first modern “superdrug,” aspirin — and set the stage for a revolution in both pain relief and modern medicine. “Take Two and Call Me in the Morning: The Story of Aspirin Revisited,” a new online exhibition from the National Library of Medicine, looks at the surprising history behind the household staple. The exhibition draws on the institution’s massive historical collections, tracking aspirin from its humble roots as a widespread natural remedy to its synthesis and modern use as a commercial drug. (Blakemore, 12/31)

The Wall Street Journal: What’s The Best Time To Eat Dinner? Here’s The Math

Your grandparents were onto something with those early-bird dinners: The best time to eat the evening meal is four hours before bedtime. Peak dinnertime in America is 6:19 p.m., but it varies from a little after 5 p.m. to after 8 p.m., depending on the part of the country, according to a statistician who analyzed time-use data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Nutritionists vary on when dinner should be served but agree it should be at least two hours before bedtime. (Jargon, 1/3)

AP: The Air Force Said Its Nuclear Missile Capsules Were Safe. But Toxic Dangers Lurked, Documents Show

A large pool of dark liquid festering on the floor. No fresh air. Computer displays that would overheat and ooze out a fishy-smelling gel that nauseated the crew. Asbestos readings 50 times higher than the Environmental Protection Agency’s safety standards. These are just some of the past toxic risks that were in the underground capsules and silos where Air Force nuclear missile crews have worked since the 1960s. Now many of those service members have cancer. (Copp, 12/29)

The Wall Street Journal: China Is Pressing Women To Have More Babies. Many Are Saying No

Chinese women have had it. Their response to Beijing’s demands for more children? No. Fed up with government harassment and wary of the sacrifices of child-rearing, many young women are putting themselves ahead of what Beijing and their families want. Their refusal has set off a crisis for the Communist Party, which desperately needs more babies to rejuvenate China’s aging population. With the number of babies in free fall—fewer than 10 million were born in 2022, compared with around 16 million in 2012—China is headed toward a demographic collapse. China’s population, now around 1.4 billion, is likely to drop to just around half a billion by 2100, according to some projections. Women are taking the blame. (Qi and Lu, 1/2)

